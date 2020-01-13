11 Best Jump Starters: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you live in a cold area of the country or otherwise frequently find yourself with a dead car battery, the time has come to invest in a jump starter. Having one of these super handy, portable units on hand will save you frustration and the cost of a tow call, and can even provide portable power for fun adventures. Read on to learn about the best jump starters to ensure you’re never stranded again.

The winter months, particularly in northern states, are hard on car batteries. At colder temperatures, batteries can lose up to 60 percent of their strength, while cold engines can require twice as much current to get started. When the temperature drops, roadside assistance calls rise, many of which are requests for jump starts.

In order to avoid having to make that call, you can purchase a rechargeable, portable car jump starter. These units will generally offer at least ten jump starts per charge, and are conveniently sized to fit in the trunk or even the glovebox. Some are multi-functional, while others are focused on providing superior jump start capability.

The ones we’ve chosen are all 12-volt units primarily made for modern passenger cars and trucks. If you have something larger than a 1-ton pickup truck, a tractor, or an older vehicle, verify that it’s using a 12-volt system if you plan to purchase any of these units.

Compact Jump Starters vs. Portable Jump Starters

For the most part, unless you're talking about wall-powered battery chargers, virtually all jump starters are portable. Generally speaking, they weigh under 30 pounds and have a convenient carrying handle.

Units referred to as portable generally offer ample peak power - usually above 1,000 amps - in addition to being portable. Many of them are multifunction, including built-in air compressors, charging outlets, and lights.

By comparison, compact jump starters are small enough to fit in a glove compartment, similar to USB power banks, which most of them double as. These are a better choice for the average driver, offering enough power for most cars, but not taking up a lot of extra space. Ultraportable units tend to hover in the 600 to 1,000 amp range, which is definitely enough for most people, though some can be higher.

Peak Amps vs. Cranking Amps

When shopping for a jump starter, you'll see a lot of different power ratings thrown around. Most commonly, manufacturers display the peak amps that their starter is capable of. Much like in the world of amplifiers, peak power is only truly ever achieved in very short bursts.

As such, a jump starter's peak amps is what it can push out over the course of a few seconds in ideal conditions. This gives you a rough idea of the overall capacity of the device, which can help you approximate what engine size a jump starter is appropriate for.

Cranking amps is the sustained power over the course of 30 seconds in temperatures above 32 degrees Fahrenheit without dropping below 7.2 volts. For models that list this power (and not all do, since peak amps is more impressive-looking), this will give you the truest indication of what your jump starter can acheive.

There's also cold cranking amps, which is the power a jump starter can produce over the course of 30 seconds in temperatures below freezing. Given that jump starters are most often used in the winter when the weather saps car battery life, this is the most relevant of all and the least often available on the features list.

Ultimately, if you drive the vast majority of passenger cars and SUVs, and even most pickups, you should be fine in the 1,000 to 1,500 peak amp range. Larger trucks and commercial applications will want to go for more, and our list features options all along the power band. Read more at Tool Nerds about how to decide.

How many amps to jumpstart a truck?

The quick answer is: probably about 700 amps max. An eight cylinder diesel engine generally has a cold cranking power of 600 to 700 amps. That means, for all but the largest, heavy duty pickup trucks, pretty much everything on our list will work for you.

There are certainly applications where you might need more, and we've included options for those, as well. But for the average driver, right around 1,000 peak amps is likely to have you covered. The rest of your buying decision can be left up to what other features you may need.

Please note: Many jump starters use hazardous materials and cannot be returned. Be sure you’re getting the one you want before you buy.

