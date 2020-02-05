11 Best Car Trunk Organizers: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you frequently find your possessions and groceries strewn around your trunk or cargo area, you might need to invest in some additional organization. Adding configurable, collaspsible, and possibly even modular storage to a large cargo area can prevent breakage and unncessary damage to your car’s interior. It can also reduce the odds that you’ll lose something in the course of just driving around. Discover the best car trunk organizers to bring greater order to your life – and maybe save some money on damaged groceries.
1. Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Storage OrganizerPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tie-down straps to secure it in place
- Three different foldable modes
- Sturdy side panels
- Some units fail along the seams
- Tie down strap adjustments may slip
- May warp in the presence of moisture
We previously included Drive’s car trash can on our best car trash cans list because they make great all-around products. They’re priced just right, offer good flexibility and decent build quality for everyday use. That’s true of their trunk organizer, as well, offering a flexible unit that covers a variety of needs.
Flexibility is at the heart of this option. It can fold up entirely and be stored when not in use, and has a “Front Seat Mode” where half of it can remain folded while the other half holds items. The tie-down straps are made to either go around the back of a seat or to attach to tie-downs in your cargo area. You can also connect two units together and use them across your back seat, if needed.
The panels are made from light but durable vinyl and foam inserts which can stand up to most items. Carrying handles mean you can lift it right out and bring it in the house.
Ultimately, it’s not the most durable option on the market, so if you’re consistently hauling very heavy items, you may want to consider other options. But for everyday use, it has enough pockets and flexibility to do the job.
Find more Drive Auto Products Organizer information and reviews here.
-
2. Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk OrganizerPrice: $21.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Velcro on the bottom holds unit in place
- Folds down for storage
- Not as robust as other units
- Pockets are only meant for very light items
- Middle divider may tear if overloaded
Anyone who has ever owned an Ikea Kallax and used storage cubes in them will know what to expect from this simple but effective offering. If you have a number of relatively light items rolling around in the back of your car, this will very simply contain them without much additional fuss.
Each side is roughly 13 inches square and features two netted pockets on the front, as well as handles on each side. Velcro on the bottom will hold it in place on most car upholstery, leaving your tie-downs free for other uses.
This is among the cheapest options out there, but it’s relatively well made and perfect for storing typical automotive items like jump starters and emergency kits. It also folds flat so it can store just about anywhere when you don’t need it.
-
3. Starling’s Car Trunk OrganizerPrice: $59.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very rugged
- Expandable between one and three compartments
- Longer than most competitors
- Expensive
- Strap adjustment may not get short enough for some applications
- Some units arrive dirty
This option from Starling’s combines elements that are rarely found all in the same trunk organizer: it’s very durable, and offers maximum available length with high sides. There are longer options, but you usually have to sacrifice overall height or build quality, as in this 45.6 inch option.
When fully extended, this measures 37 inches with three equal-size compartments. It’s not necessary to use all of them at once; any compartment you don’t need at the time can be easily folded up flat. You can also use the included dividers to build smaller sections out of each of the compartments, which makes this a flexible, modular option.
In addition to the optional hook tie-downs included, there are also heavy duty metal eyeholes so you have some flexibility when it comes to attaching it to your vehicle. The overall build quality is quite a lot better than some of the cheaper options on the market, so it should stand up to most things you’d want to put in it.
There are three colors to choose from – black, blue, or red – as well as a two compartment variant, if you prefer.
Find more Starling's Car Trunk Organizer information and reviews here.
-
4. Tuff Viking Convertible Trunk Organizer with Cooler BagPrice: $53.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated, leakproof cooler bag
- Configurable and foldable
- Non-slip rubber feet
- Cooler is not removeable
- Handles can fray
- A bit flimsier than similarly-priced options
Similar in price and look to the Starling’s option, this Tuff Viking organizer takes a different approach by including a leakproof cooler in the center compartment. This is very useful for shopping trips if you have a long haul back to the house, or could be used for tailgating to keep a few drinks cool.
Overall, it’s a few inches shorter than the Starling’s model, but a three-layer base makes this one a bit more waterproof, even if you aren’t using the cooler section. It’s configurable with dividers for the compartments on the end, and any unneeded compartment can fold up when not in use.
When you want to store it, it folds down to under five inches thick and secures with both the buckles on the side and a velcro strap underneath. Two tie down straps are included, which work with the non-slip rubber feet to keep it in place.
If you prefer, you could also go with Tuff Viking’s so-called 3-in-1 model, which is available both with a removeable cooler or a cover.
Find more Tuff Viking Convertible information and reviews here.
-
5. Cubit Modular Trunk Organizers & Combo AccessoriesPrice: $49.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully modular system allows for maximum customization
- Waterproof bottom
- Expandable system allows you to right-size
- On the pricey side per compartment
- Tie-down straps must be bought separately
- Minus accessories, somewhat less useful than other options
This offering from Cubit takes a totally novel approach to the question of car trunk organization. Rather than one unit that can be folded or unfolded, this is a modular system of accessories that can be expanded upon whenever you need more (or less) space.
These 13 inch square totes can be bought one at a time, in a two pack, or in the accessories bundle. When you have more than one, snaps on the top corner allow them to connect to one another for increased stability. While tie-downs aren’t included, you can use MOD straps to fasten them to your car’s interior cargo hooks.
In addition to the totes, this bundle comes with two custom-designed accessories: a bottle holder and a travel bag. They can be attached on any side of the totes or left off entirely, if you prefer. The bag would be especially good for a small roadside aid kit, or perhaps for pet accessories. The cup holder is adjustable so you can hold just about anything.
Those same accessories are also compatible with the Cubit Back Seat Organizer & Protector if you want to build yourself a whole-car system. There’s also a matching car trash can to complete the set.
-
6. AmazonBasics Collapsible Multi-Compartment Car Trunk OrganizerPrice: $30.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relatively inexpensive
- Strong handles
- One year warranty
- Can't be tied down
- On the small side
- No moveable compartments
If you just need a basic organizer to keep things from rolling around in your trunk, this is where the AmazonBasics line excels. The simple, but thoughtfully designed items that don’t need to be more expensive than they are.
As with many products in their line, this is a relatively spartan affair. This organizer measures about 28 inches long and 14 inches deep. That makes each of the compartments around nine inches wide, though the center compartment is a touch smaller than the ones on the ends.
The handles are quite durable and likely to put up with some abuse. In the event that they don’t, you have a one year warranty from Amazon to cover you for manufacturing flaws. Simple seams make it easy to fold quite flat, and velcro strips hold in closed when not in use.
There no tie downs and the inner compartments can’t be changed with removeable dividers. If your stuff rolls around and you don’t want it to, this is an effective solution.
Find more AmazonBasics Collapsible Multi-Compartment information and reviews here.
-
7. Fortem Car Trunk Organizer with Foldable CoverPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable lid keeps your items hidden
- Rubber feet, Velcro, and tie-downs keep it in place
- Stiff, durable inserts hold their shape
- On the small side
- Strong plastic smell when first unpacked
- Some units ship without the tie-down straps
Perhaps due to the nature of items that tend to be placed in them, it’s relatively rare to find a trunk organizer with a lid. For those that keep things in these organizers full-time rather than just using them for groceries, the simple addition of the lid keeps prying eyes from seeing what you have on board.
This takes after both the Starling’s and Tuff Viking offerings with broadly similar construction. This is a three compartment organizer that can be used flexibly with only two or even one compartment. Removeable dividers can be placed in any of the three to create smaller cubbies. When fully extended, the overall length is 30 inches, at 14 inches wide and 12 inches tall.
The lid attaches with long Velcro strips on either side, which means that it can be either removed completely or used in a hinged manner. All pieces are made of durable materials with relatively rigid plates inside.
This is also unlikely to slide around as there are both rubber feet and Velcro strips on the bottom, as well as the normal clip tie downs and metal eyeholes for maximum reinforcement. There are some reports that the straps are sometimes not included in the package, but they are meant to be there.
Choose from two or three compartment variations in black or gray and black. If you prefer, Tuff Viking also makes a lidded version, as well, but it’s not quite as rugged. Also, Fortem makes a far cheaper standard organizer if you don’t need the full treatment.
Find more Fortem Car Trunk Organizer information and reviews here.
-
8. Rola 59001 M.O.V.E. Rigid-Base Trunk OrganizerPrice: $59.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spring-loaded and self-opening
- Quite long with fully customizeable compartments
- Very sturdy rubber handles
- Folds flat, but does not fold lengthwise
- No tie-downs included
- Sides may be too short for some items
This option from Rola takes an entirely different approach. Rather than folding up into a square for easy storage, this remains at full length but folds flat so that if you don’t need it, you can still place cargo over it as it remains in your trunk area.
When collapsed, two buckles keep it flat against the floor. When these are released, springs pop the unit into the full frame height on their own. This means you could, in theory, set this up with one hand if it’s already laid across your trunk.
It’s also among the longest organizers on the market at 38 inches overall. The low seven inch profile may mean that some things can’t be stored in it for fear of tipping, as the picture indicates, these should be relatively few and far between. In addition, the dividers are fully removeable so you can have compartments of any length you wish, or have the space fully open for items like baseball bats or lacrosse or field hockey sticks.
While there are no tie-downs included, there are hooks on either side to use your own, and the entire length of the unit is covered in non-slip material that shouldn’t move in most cases.
They also make a 25 inch version, if you prefer.
-
9. Picnic at Ascot Rigid Base Trunk OrganizerPrice: $59.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removeable cooler
- Fully customizable compartments
- Rigid base and sides
- Velcro on the bottom can be a bit aggressive on some carpets
- Folds flat but not especially small
- On the pricey side
This offering combines features seen in both the Rola and Tuff Viking options on this list. Like the Rola, this has a rigid base and sides and is meant to be folded flat, not collapsed into a square. Like the Tuff Viking, there’s a leakproof cooler that can take the place of a compartment or be entirely removed.
The cooler holds up to 12 cans on its own, and with the dividers removed, this unit can hold a total of about 70 cans. That’s fitting into an overall length of 30 inches, with a width of just under 15 inches and a height of nine inches.
All of the dividers can be removed and configured as you need them for good flexibility thanks to a Velcro strip running down both sides. There’s Velcro on the bottom, as well, to keep the unit in place. Unlike the Rola, there aren’t even hooks for tie-downs, though the Velcro is noted for being relatively aggressive, so keep that in mind.
They offer a version without the cooler, as well as one with a houndstooth print if you want a little more style.
Find more Picnic at Ascot Rigid Base information and reviews here.
-
10. CleverMade 45L SnapBasket TrunkCaddy Collapsible Car Trunk OrganizerPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Steel rim with snap hinge provides excellent structure
- Velcro on the sides allow for modular use
- Superior carrying handles
- No way to subdivide each tote
- Snap hinge on some units collapse when hit
- Velcro on the bottom can tear up some carpets
Like the Cubit system, these CleverMade totes are meant to be a modular trunk organizing solution rather than a single unit. Each one makes a handy shopping tote that is designed to go with you when you arrive at your destination.
The handles in particular are better designed for consistent carrying used as compared to the other options on this list. Rather than bringing a reusable bag to the grocery store, you can simply bring these. When you return to the car, the Velcro on the bottom and the sides will hold it to the floor or to another tote.
The top edge is made from a steel rim that snaps into place. When not in use, the entire thing folds totally flat for easy stacking and storage. Each tote measures 15 inches long by 13 inches wide by 13.5 inches high when set up and can be any length you like by adding additional units.
They come in either a 45 liter or 35 liter size, in your choice of charcoal and teal or black and charcoal.
If you prefer, CleverMade also makes both collapsible storage bins and milk crates for either home or vehicle use.
Find more CleverMade 45L SnapBasket TrunkCaddy information and reviews here.
-
11. Zone Tech Three Pocket Mesh Storage NetPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive
- Up to 56 inches long
- Stretchy enough to accommodate virtually anything
- Certainly not the most rugged of options
- Not meant to carry your items outside your car
- Cars of a certain era included these for free
Want something super simple and super cheap? It’s hard to beat a good, old fashioned cargo net for simply keeping your items from rolling around. Once upon a time, these were standard equipment on cars, but it’s somewhat less common these days. If you don’t have anything in your trunk right now, even this will be an improvement.
This is flexible enough to meaure up to 56 inches wide, far longer than the other options on this list. When mounted, the net itself is about 12 inches high, but supremely flexible and able to stretch over virtually anything.
This will excel in light-duty applications, or in situations when things are already inside other bags that just need protection from falling over. You can mount this either with adhesive or by screwing it into your car, both of which are semi-permanent alterations, depending on your car’s interior.
If you prefer, Zone Tech also makes a standard trunk organizer that’s even cheaper at time of this writing, but it’s not quite on the level of anything else on this list.
Find more Zone Tech Three Pocket Mesh information and reviews here.
What is a trunk organizer?
While a large cargo area in an SUV or a huge trunk offers a lot of space for just about anything, it tends to be that the space is totally open with nothing to keep your things from rolling around and potentially getting damaged. I drive a Ford Edge and it's the first time in my life that I've had so much cargo space. My groceries are all over the place.
To solve this, adding a trunk organizer will keep your items in one place. Some excel at holding grocery shopping bags, while others are aimed more at sports equipment.
For the most part, a trunk organizer is essentially a multi-compartment bag designed to attach to the cargo area of your car one way or another. They allow you to store items of various sizes safely without risking them rolling around and breaking.
Choosing an organizer depends partially on what you tend to carry. Some folks always keep items like car cleaning supplies, jump starters, or even car vacuum cleaners in their vehicle, so an organizer meant to stay put all the time is the way to go. If you plan to use it more for groceries, you might want to choose something in tote form so they're easily removable.
Best Car Trunk Organizers Under $20
If price is your only criterion and you want to try a trunk organizer without spending a lot of money, here are a few decent options for less than a single Jackson:
- EldHus Trunk Storage Organizer
- Julema Backseat SUV Trunk Organizer
- Oscenlife Car Trunk Organizer
- Motorup America Trunk Organizer
Can you build a trunk organizer?
If none of the options on our list meet your needs, you could make your own trunk organizer. Ultimately, even a decent plastic crate is better than nothing, such as the CleverMade Collapsible Milk Crate.
There are, of course, a variety of other ways to organize your car, but if you're set on making something totally custom, Instructables user Beetlesmart has a guide for making a folding organizing shelf for your vehicle using the following items:
- ClosetMaid 1021 Wire Shelf Kit
- Garelick Stainless Steel Seat Support Swing Leg
- PRC Marine Upholstery Automotive Trim Carpet
- Zip Ties
- Arrow Vinyl Coated Cup Hooks
Ultimately, given the relatively low cost of commercially-available options, we think you'll be better off with one of the options on our list unless you need something very customized. The ease of removal of any of the models we've selected for our list probably give them the edge in most cases.
