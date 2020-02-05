11 Best Car Trunk Organizers: Your Buyer’s Guide

We previously included Drive’s car trash can on our best car trash cans list because they make great all-around products. They’re priced just right, offer good flexibility and decent build quality for everyday use. That’s true of their trunk organizer, as well, offering a flexible unit that covers a variety of needs.

Flexibility is at the heart of this option. It can fold up entirely and be stored when not in use, and has a “Front Seat Mode” where half of it can remain folded while the other half holds items. The tie-down straps are made to either go around the back of a seat or to attach to tie-downs in your cargo area. You can also connect two units together and use them across your back seat, if needed.

The panels are made from light but durable vinyl and foam inserts which can stand up to most items. Carrying handles mean you can lift it right out and bring it in the house.

Ultimately, it’s not the most durable option on the market, so if you’re consistently hauling very heavy items, you may want to consider other options. But for everyday use, it has enough pockets and flexibility to do the job.