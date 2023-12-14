Michigan Football a Threat for Potential $1 Million Ohio State QB: Insider

The latest Michigan football rumors has the team potentially turning to the enemy for their next quarterback. Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord created plenty of college football transfer portal news by announcing his intention to leave Columbus. McCord is making even more headlines by spurning Nebraska in the transfer portal.

With McCord back on the market, could the former four-star quarterback do the unthinkable? On3.com’s Pete Nakos mentioned Michigan among the potential landing spots McCord could explore.

“Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord was on campus at Nebraska on Monday,” Nakos writes in a December 13 article titled, “Ohio State QB Kyle McCord moving on from Nebraska, keeping portal recruitment open.” “Coming out of that visit, multiple sources now tell On3 that McCord will be moving forward with his recruitment, keeping his options open and looking at another batch of schools. The Huskers will not be in the mix.

“Schools that could be looking for quarterbacks in the transfer market include Auburn, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse and Michigan. Kyle McCord will have to assess his options, however, Nebraska is not expected to be part of those plans.”

College Football Transfer Portal: Kyle McCord’s NIL Value Is Projected to be $1 Million

Imagine if Kyle McCord transfers to Michigan? pic.twitter.com/g5E4ix7X7b — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 14, 2023

The Michigan football rumors are heating up with J.J. McCarthy’s uncertain status beyond the College Football Playoff. McCarthy widely projects to be a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, including The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

McCarthy’s potential exit makes Michigan one of the most appealing options for quarterbacks in the transfer portal. McCord is expected to land a sizable NIL deal.

On3.com’s NIL projections have McCord valued at $1 million. For added context, McCarthy’s NIL projections are at $1.3 million. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule turned heads by revealing that top quarterbacks are expecting NIL deals of $1 million or greater in the transfer portal.

Michigan News: The Wolverines Landed 4-Star QB Jadyn Davis

The bigger question is not whether McCord would fit at Michigan, but if the former Buckeyes quarterback would be willing to join his nemesis. McCord had an inconsistent performance against Michigan in the team’s 30-24 loss to the Wolverines. The quarterback threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Michigan also will have four-star quarterback recruit Jadyn Davis heading to Ann Arbor in 2024. Davis is 247Sports’ No. 7 ranked quarterback and 93rd overall player in the 2024 class.

Michigan Football Rumors: Could Jim Harbaugh Make a Run at UCLA QB Dante Moore?

NEWS: Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon have emerged as contenders for UCLA transfer QB Dante Moore, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀 Intel: https://t.co/NNMEnlzpLI pic.twitter.com/kTfBsrtDv7 — On3 (@On3sports) December 6, 2023

McCord threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes in 12 games for the Buckeyes this season. It will be interesting to see if McCord stays inside the Big Ten.

Another star quarterback head coach Jim Harbaugh could make a run at is UCLA’s Dante Moore. There is a lot of Michigan football rumors about Moore’s potential fit in Ann Arbor. ESPN’s Tom Luginbill is among those pushing Moore to transfer to Michigan.

“Moore is likely at the top of a lot of people’s boards because of his upside, eligibility and flashes he showed this fall at UCLA,” Luginbill detailed in a December 12 story titled “Best fits for top 10 transfer portal quarterbacks.”

“Going to Michigan makes sense for Moore, a Detroit native, who would get to go back home and compete for a championship every year during his remaining eligibility. He’s not quite the same runner, but as a passer, he has a lot of the same traits Jayden Daniels possesses.