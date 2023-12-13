Notre Dame News: Top Offensive Tackle Joe Alt Is Moving On

The decision Notre Dame has been bracing for was made by offensive tackle Joe Alt on Wednesday, December 13.

Alt posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), announcing his decision to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

The tackle wrote, “In my heart I know it is time for me to take the next step on this journey. I would like to officially announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft and be opting out of the bowl game.”

Alt will be opting out of the Sun Bowl against the Pac-12’s Oregon State as well. This is the new norm in college football for draft-likely players to avoid ruining their draft stock.

Alt still plans to attend and support his teammates though. “I am excited to get down to El Paso to watch the Sun Bowl and support my Notre Dame family,” he wrote.

Alt played three seasons for the Fighting Irish during his collegiate career. He started off as a tight end before switching to the offensive line.

He played one game as a freshman in 2021 before becoming an anchor at the left tackle position for the last two years. Alt was a First Team All-American at the position for the Irish.

Tyler Horka, writer for Blueandgold.com and On3, wrote, “Alt will go down as one of the greatest offensive linemen ever produced by a program that pumps out a ton of elite ones.”

Notre Dame went 18-7 during Alt’s time as a starter, including a 45-38 victory in the Gator Bowl last season against SEC’s South Carolina.

Joe Alt Is One of the Most ‘Impressive’ Prospects in 2024 NFL Draft Class

Alt will be heading to the NFL draft as one of the most desired tackle prospects in the class. “Joe Alt is 6-foot-8 with nimble feet and the impressive power you’d expect from a man that big,” according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Left tackle may be one of the most demanded positions in the NFL, behind quarterback, because for most QBs it is the blindside blocker. ESPN’s NFL draft and college football analyst Jordan Reid believes Alt might be one of the best in the class.

He wrote, “One of the most impressive prospects that I saw while out on the road scouting this season. Future franchise left tackle.”

Notre Dame LT Joe Alt (76) shows off his athleticism and control. Not many OL can get out in the open field and make this block. pic.twitter.com/S7qOOalqL3 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) November 23, 2022

NFLDRAFTBUZZ.com has Alt as an overall ranking of 92.0/100. He is listed as their No. 1 offensive tackle prospect, and No. 3 overall in the class.

DraftBuzz describes him as, “A prototypical blindside protector build, marrying a tower and lengthy frame with optimal weight distribution f0r trench warfare.”

“Dominates in the run game with mauler mentality,” was another descriptor. According to DraftBuzz, one of the main concerns with Alt is that he “lacks elite quickness in his quick slide, relying more on his reach.”

Alt is only 20 years old though, so he has time to improve his game and should be a franchise left tackle for years to come.

Joe Alt Considered to a Top-10 Prospect in 2024 NFL Draft

As the playoffs inch closer and the college football season comes to an end, fanbases of teams that have been all but eliminated start dreaming about who their team will draft. Alt has been a consensus top-10 pick in almost any mock draft.

He is either the first or second tackle off the board depending on if the evaluator leans toward him or Penn State’s Olu Fashanu.

ESPN’s Matt Miller released his mock on Tuesday, December 12. Miller has Alt going to the New York Jets with the ninth pick. The Jets would currently have the 7th pick based on the standings.

Gang Green was looking to upgrade the tackle position during last year’s draft, but the Pittsburgh Steelers jumped ahead and took Georgia Bulldogs’ Broderick Jones.

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt this season: ☘️ 53 Pass Block Snaps

☘️ Zero Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/SKZQRvsnNg — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2023

Alt would step right into the starting left tackle position for the Jets, who have had a “turnstile” on the position, according to Miller. Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Carter Warren have all taken snaps at the position.

Similarly, Tankathon has Alt going to the Jets but at No. 7. Both projections have Alt as the second lineman off the board, but nobody would be surprised if he were to go first.

Jets fans, and Aaron Rodgers, would sign on to Alt putting on the green and white but the draft process is long, and mocks change daily.