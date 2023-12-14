USC the Favorites for Potential $995,000 QB as Caleb Williams Replacement

The latest USC football news shows the team has a chance to land a new quarterback from the transfer portal in the coming weeks. Caleb Williams is likely heading to the 2024 NFL draft. The USC Trojans could turn to Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the college football transfer portal to replace Williams.

On3.com’s Pete Nakos labels USC as the “likely landing option” for Howard over Miami. The former Big 12 standout signal-caller has also garnered interest from the Hurricanes.

“While Will Howard was at Miami on Monday, sources don’t see him landing in South Beach,” Nakos wrote on December 12, 2023 in an article titled, “Transfer Portal Intel: Latest on Cam Ward, Dante Moore, Trevor Etienne and others.” “If all goes according to plan on Tuesday with Cam Ward’s visit, the Hurricanes might not be in the quarterback market.

“USC continues to trend as a likely landing option for the Kansas State transfer. A strong fit with Lincoln Riley’s scheme, he would also push Malachi Nelson to compete for the job. Sources have said a visit could be planned but no hard date has been set.”

USC Football News: Will Howard’s NIL Value Is Estimated to Be $995,000 in the College Football Transfer Portal

If I'm Will Howard, I'm going to the most QB friendly spot I can find. USC makes a lot of sense Full thoughts: https://t.co/OFhHdmVSsA | @On3USC pic.twitter.com/IH53XokzXm — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 5, 2023

The new era of college football means that universities are not landing star quarterbacks without a sizable NIL deal lined up. On3.com projects Howard’s NIL value to be close to $1 million at $995,000.

For comparison, Williams’ projections are at $2.7 million for this past season. These are estimates but the college football transfer portal rumors has top quarterbacks netting $1 million.

There is a reason why Howard could land a big payday in the college football transfer portal. Howard threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3% of his passes in 2023.

The quarterback is also a threat with his legs notching 78 carries for 364 rushing yards and 3 TDs on the ground. Howard is a big reason why Kansas State won the Big 12 title in 2022. Howard is not Williams, but head coach Lincoln Riley will likely utilize a similar offensive scheme with the experienced quarterback.

College Football Transfer Portal Rumors: Miami Is Also in Contention to Land Will Howard

USC will have competition if Riley hopes to land Howard. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reports Miami is also in on Howard’s recruitment with the quarterback already finishing a visit to South Beach.

“A nugget in the on-going quarterback carousel: Former Kansas State QB Will Howard is on the Miami campus today for a visit with the Hurricanes, source tells @YahooSports,” Dellenger detailed on X on December 11. “Ex-WSU QB Cam Ward arrives in Miami on Tuesday for the same.”

There may be some favorable USC football news on the way as the Hurricanes are also heavily recruiting Cam Ward. If Miami adds Ward, this likely takes them out of the running for Howard.

The Canes are considered the favorites for Ward. On3.com’s J.D. PicKell believes Riley’s USC offense would be the best fit for Howard.

“If I’m Will Howard, I’m going to the most QB friendly spot I can find. USC makes a lot of sense,” PicKell detailed on X.

If USC’s offensive line play does not improve, it will not matter if the Trojans land Howard or another star quarterback. The pressure is on Riley to improve in the trenches, not just at quarterback.