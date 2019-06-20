Ceiling Fan Sales: Save Up to 50% with Today’s Ceiling Fan Sales

As we begin to enter the prime time of the summer, homeowners everywhere are searching for ways to cut back on air conditioning use. While they’re magical devices, things quickly turn ugly when your monthly electricity bill arrives.

An effective and affordable solution to this problem is simple: ceiling fans. And lucky for us, Honeywell has a huge sale running today that features some gorgeous models listed as much as 50% off.

The Honeywell Palm Island 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan is a beautiful option. Its design features 5 palm tree leaf themed ETL damp-rated blades which are finished in bronze. Typically going for $129, it’s currently on sale for $72.99.

The Honeywell Rio 52-inch Ceiling Fan with Brushed Nickel typically sells for $113.45 but is on sale today for $74.79. It’s sleek looking with its brushed nickel 52-inch matte ceiling fan blades and frosted white glass bowl light. And convenient too with its included remote and Alexa compatibility.

If you’re looking for something that stands out a bit more, we recommend the Honeywell Sabal Palm 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan with Sunset Bowl Light. It sports 5 hand-carved leaf blades with a lindelwood/basswood finish. It’s currently 45% off at just $104.49.

The Honeywell Duvall 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan with Five Wet Rated Wicker Blades is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. It’s 26% off today, listing for a mere $79.99.

At 38% off today is the Honeywell Bonterra 52-inch Ceiling Fan with Rustic LED Edison Light Fixture. It’s an indoor fan that provides a farmhouse look with its ancient pine/bamboo blades. The brushed nickel look of the light fixtures will certainly catch peoples’ eye too.

Prominence Home has stepped up to the plate and offered a few ceiling fan sales today too. Their Prominence Home 52-inch Bolivar LED Ceiling Fan is a looker. It sports a modern farmhouse look with espresso dual-finish blades. Normally $120, this model is down 33% to $79.99.

There’s also the Prominence Home 52-inch Ashby Ceiling Fan that’s down from about $150 to $110.99 today. It’s styled with 5 blades finished in a Newport brown/tumbleweed color. Its fixtures are sleek chrome and feature a dimmable LED light set within a frosted dome. It also comes with remote control for extra convenience.

There are numerous other models on sale today too. Check out our complete listings below and add a few to your home to keep that summer electric bill in check: