Cheap Grills: 11 Best Deals on Grills Right Now

With the summer now upon us, it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy the outdoors while hosting your friends and family. But to properly do so, you’re going to need the perfect companion to handle all of the meat and veggies just begging to be grilled.
Grills can get costly, but that’s where we come in. Below is Heavy’s collection of the best cheap grills that we’ve found on the market right now. Each of the selections below has been awarded at least 4-stars by verified purchasers such as yourself. Meaning that they’re tried and true – yet still cheap – by would be grilling gurus such as yourself.
Whether you’re into gas or charcoal, need a few burners or many, check out our selection of the best cheap grills below:
The Tacklife Charcoal Grill comes in as one of the most inexpensive on our Best Cheap Grills list. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong here. It features a 22.5-inch cooking surface with wheels and side-handles that make it ideal for any campsite.
Its rust-proof adjustable aluminum ventilation ensures you can keep your cooking surface at the exact temperature you’re looking for. And the porcelain glaze cover bowls promises to retain heat while keeping it spread evenly throughout.
Oh, and there’s a $5 off coupon just waiting to be applied on its Amazon listing. So it’s actually even cheaper than advertised.
The Char-Griller Charcoal Grill is summed up best as small but mighty. With a cooking surface of 31-inches wide by 21-inches deep, it’s the perfect compliment for your patio.
It only weighs 50-pounds, so you won’t have any issues wheeling this bad boy around. It sports an easy to remove dump ash pan and has a side shelf for extra real estate while you prep or remove your foods.
It may be the lowest price member of our Best Cheap Grills list, but it certainly holds its own. Not just by grilling, but by looking damn good too.
The Expert Grill Heavy Duty Charcoal Grill looks like an absolute beast. Not everyone likes to cook with gas, and those that stick with the coals would likely salivate on sight for this model.
Not only is it gorgeous, but it’s efficient too. Your grilling surface is about 36-inches wide by 24-inches deep with a warming rack above and obligatory side shelf too.
Expert Grill’s charcoal tray can be raised and lowered with a simple turn of the front-facing knob. From there, simply slide your charcoal tray out and toss the debris away. The grill’s not only charming, but it’s also convenient too.
The Expert Grill 3-Burner Gas Grill is the cheapest it gets as far as gas goes on our Best Cheap Grills breakdown. Though customers apparently love it as it boasts a 4.6 average score from verified reviewers.
It comes with two side shelves to get you ample space to work with. And when you’re ready to slip a shrimp on the barbie, you’ll have plenty of room to do so with three burners covering 300 square inches of cooking area with a 150 square inch warming rack too.
The Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Gas Grill gives you an iconic grilling brand at a pretty affordable price. If you’re a casual griller, it should be more than effective in getting your outdoor cooking done.
It features 360 square inches of cooking space on the bottom with an additional 170 square inches on its swing-a-way rack for warming. It features porcelain-coated cooking grates and a porcelain-coated steel lid too, ensuring your cooking surface remains clean and your grill’s exterior holds up to the weather.
This acorn-shaped grill may appear unassuming, but upon taking a closer look you’ll realize there’s a lot to love. The Char-Griller Acorn Jr. Kamado Charcoal Grill is small in stature but big in efficiency.
The grill hosts a modest 153 square inches of primary cooking space. But that’s more than enough with its primary focus being on convenience and portability. It’s compact stature and attached side handles make it easy to transport for RV, campsite, or tailgate usage. And it’s there that the stout grill thrives.
Its 22 gauge steel frame ensures it won’t get banged up throughout its travels. And there are dual damper controls and a built-in temperature gauge to help you cook all of your dishes to perfection.
If you’re looking for some flashiness in your grill, the RevoAce 3-Burner Gas Grill might be the perfect match for your taste. Its fire engine red coating makes it stand out on any patio or deck. And it’s triple burner setup ensures you’ll have no issues finding a place to slap down whatever is next up to be grilled.
The side burner is a nice addition, offering you space for side dishes to cook or to keep food farm. And the opposite side shelf provides extra room to keep your workspace clean.
Thermos’ 2-Burner Gas Grill is simple but effective. It’s a name brand that you can trust delivering 265 square inches of grilling space which should easily handle cooking for you and a few friends. And it’s Piezo ignition system promises fast and reliable flames time after time.
It’s designed with a quality porcelain-coated stainless steel lid, ensuring you won’t have to worry about the grill being beaten by the elements. It features side shelves with built-in hooks that provide convenient space for food, plates, cooking utensils and more.
With the RevoAce 4-Burner Gas Grill, we’re beginning to enter the big leagues of outdoor cooking. But somehow RevoAce is still able to deliver this monster at a price well under its competitors of the small class.
With its four burners, the grill is capable of handling 28 burgers at a time across its 480 square inch cooking space. There are 180 square inches for the warming rack above. And RevoAce threw in a side burner too for good measure.
The RevoAce 4-Burner Gas Grill is amongst the largest on our Best Cheap Grills list. So if size matters, look no further.
We’re venturing further from “cheap” territory with the Kenmore 3-Burner Pedestal Gas Grill – but are you seeing this thing? Available in both mocha and black, it’s a damn fine looking grill. And it just so happens to cook well too.
It’s three burner system covers 408 square inches of cooking space with the warming rack adding another 144 square inches up top. Kenmore promises an easy start electronic ignition system too that will have flames going with the press of a button.
The grill’s sturdy dual side shelves bring added convenience to the package. But should they be unnecessary, or if your grilling area is too small, they fold down to give the grill’s impact a much slimmer profile.
Kenmore’s 3-Burner beauty may be a bit steeper than others on our Best Cheap Grills list, but it’s certainly one you’ll want to be the focal point of your patio or deck.
Weber is known to make some of the best grills out there. So we felt it was important to bring one from their collection to our Best Cheap Grills list. At around $350, it’s fair to say their Spirit Gas Grill isn’t exactly “cheap”. But for what it brings to the table you’d have a hard time saying it wasn’t a hell of a deal.
The Weber Spirit Gas Grill typically runs close to $450, so you’re already getting a steep discount on the quality grill at its current price. With the grill also comes a 10-year 100% Weber guarantee, stating “that should your product have any manufacturing defects within the 10-year time-frame, the part will be replaced at no charge to you.”
The grill features Weber’s GS4 grilling system, touting “improved infinity ignition, burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars, Grease Management system, and 450 Square inches of cooking space over two burners.”
It’s frame hosts six tool hooks and a set of large weeks for easy utensil storage and grill transport. It even boasts easy tank access and an amazing fuel gauge that warns when your propane is running low.
The grill is available in black, ivory, red, and sapphire designs, ensuring it’ll fit along nicely with whatever motif. It may be steeper than others on our list, but the Weber Spirit Gas Grill is likely your best investment of the bunch.