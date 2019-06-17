Cuisinart Cast Iron Sale: Nearly 50% Off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware

The cooking connoisseurs at Cuisinart are currently offering a fantastic sale on a couple of their cast iron cookware products. The company is currently listing the Cuisinart 12-inch cast iron chicken fryer for just $69.99, which is 46% off its typical price of $129.99. They’re also offering the Cuisinart 7-Quart Oval Casserole dish, also cast iron, at the 46% off price of $69.99 too.

Cuisinart states that the cast iron material ensures superior heat retention with even distribution. An additional benefit of upgrading to cast iron cookware is confirmation that your dish’s flavors won’t be affected by what you’re cooking with. Cast iron cookware also won’t absorb odors of whatever you’re cooking up, ensuring that future dishes won’t be tainted by meals of the past.

Both the chicken fryer and the casserole dish both sport a porcelain enamel finish. This provides extra durability to its exterior but also makes it much more appealing to the eyes. The exteriors of both are available in a variety of colors to match your décor too. Cosmetic offerings include blue, cream, matte grey, matte navy, matte snow white, mint green, teal, and terracotta orange.

The casserole dish promises its safe for cooking across numerous surfaces, including induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas, and electric stove-tops. The chicken fryer is safe across stove, oven, and broiler cooking methods, so you’re likely good to go no matter your kitchen’s setup.

Both the chicken fryer and the casserole dish are dishwater safe for cleaning convenience once you’re finished whipping up whatever meal you’re set to devour. And both items feature Cuisinart’s lifetime limited warranty, ensuring you likely won’t have any problems down the line.

The cast iron casserole dish and cast iron chicken fryer won’t be around for much longer though, as both sales end later this evening. So if you’re in need, pick yourself up a fantastic new casserole dish or chicken fryer today.