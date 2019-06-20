Daily Deals: Huge Ceiling Fan Sales, $100 Off Home Security and More

Today’s Daily Deals section has a plethora of options for those holding off on booting up the air conditioning system for as long as possible. There’s a ton of ceiling fan sales across the Honeywell and Prominence Home brands. Some of which are up to 50% off their regularly listed prices.
There’s also a great deal on the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System that provides your family peace of mind while saving you a nice $100. We also have an awesome Chef’sChoice Electric Knife Sharpener and a couple of kids items too. So take a stroll on below and see if anything on sale today catches your eye:
Down 33% from its normal price of $299.99, you can get the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System for $199.99 today. That’s $100 off! This is the newer SimpliSafe set, promising half the size and double the range. It’s five times faster and 50% louder, making it the most powerful SimpliSafe yet.
The package includes the SimpliSafe base station, keypad, three entry sensors, and two motion sensors. As with every SimpliSafe setup, there are no contracts. Buy the 7-Piece Home Security System, easily set it up, and you’re good. Home security has never been easier.
Are those trusty knives of yours beginning to show their age? Have you gone from slicing tomatoes to mashing them? Your kitchen hero is here, with the Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV 3-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener.
Currently 33% off at just $99.99, the Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV 3-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener is ideal for or converting traditional 20-degree factory edges of household knives into high-performance Trizor XV 15-degree edges. It utilizes 100% diamond abrasives for sharpening straight edge and serrated blades.
It’s easy to use with Chef’sChoice’s advanced and patented flexible spring guides. And there’s a 3-year warranty too to ensure you’ll get plenty of use out of your electric knife sharpener.
If you’re looking for a tablet that will be safe for your toddler to go running around the house with, look no further than the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet. And at the currently 31% off price of just $89.99, there’s no better time to grab it than now.
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a kid-proof case in the colors of blue, yellow, or pink. This isn’t some cheap child’s model though, it sports a full 8-inch HD display with 32 GB of storage built within. It also comes equipped with a free year of FreeTime Unlimited, providing your kids access to 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.
This truly is a Kids Edition Tablet worthy of your money. Amazon states that if the tablet should break within 2 years, you can return it and they will replace it free of charge with no questions asked.
If you’re looking for something that will surely keep your toddler entertained during the outdoors this summer, the SplashEZ 3-in-1 is the way to go. It’s currently 10% off which will save you a few bucks, and there’s no doubt it will keep your child occupied for hours while you sit back in the sun and enjoy the laughter.
The SplashEZ 3-in-1 is part wading pool and part learning pad, but it’s shallow enough that you’ll never have to worry about it being a danger. There are an alphabet and a slew of animals printed upon it to hang out with your child as they play. The SplashEZ also features a small sprinkler which continually sprays your child with a refreshing stream of water.
If you’re looking to find a more contemporary look in your ceiling fan to match your home, the Honeywell Phelix High Power 56-inch in Brushed Nickel should be right up your alley.
The fan’s 56-inch fan blades promise the power to help cool down any large sized room. With its 3-speed quiet reversible motor, you can use it in both winter and summer. And the 3 LED spotlights provide 350 lumens of brightness to the room.
Normally well over $100, Honeywell is offering the Phelix High Power 56-inch in Brushed Nickel today for just $70.99.
The Honeywell Palm Island 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan is a beautiful option for any home. Its design features 5 palm tree leaf themed ETL damp-rated blades which are finished in bronze. It touts easy controls, a quiet reversible motor and sizeable blades capable of handling any medium to large sized rooms. Honeywell also offers a 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed Limited Lifetime Warranty, so you won’t have to worry about shoddy workmanship here.
Typically going for $129, The Honeywell Palm Island 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan is currently on sale for just $72.99.
The Honeywell Rio 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Brushed Nickel typically sells for $113.45 but is on sale today for $74.79. It’s sleek looking with its brushed nickel 52-inch matte ceiling fan blades and frosted white glass bowl light. And convenient too with its included remote and Alexa compatibility via the separately sold Bond hub.
It comes with a remote control that supports 3 settings. There’s a Smart Synch quick setup, Walk Away Light Delay and dimmer. Its quiet reversible motor should be sufficient to cool any medium to large sized room in your home.
The Honeywell Duvall 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan with Five Wet Rated Wicker Blades in Bronze is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use with its 5 ETL wet rated wicker blades. It’s 26% off today, listing for a mere $79.99.
Whether in your home or out on your patio, this Duvall Tropical Ceiling Fan will prove quick to install with its “Quick 2 Hang” technology. It features a 4-speed quiet reversible motor capable of circulating air in medium to large rooms. And you’re assured quality with Honeywell’s 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: Limited Lifetime Manufacturer’s Warranty.
The Honeywell Rio 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Oil Rubbed Bronze is a gorgeous addition to any home motif. It features 3 black matte ceiling fan blades with a frosted white glass bowl light. Which accents the fan’s oil rubbed bronze finish.
There’s a remote control included for convenient use of the fan’s quiet and reversible 3-speed motor. And it’s 52-inch blades should easily handle any medium to large sized room. With its price being knocked down to $80, there’s no better time to add it to your home than now.
The Prominence Home Bolivar 52-inch Ceiling Fan is a looker. It sports a modern farmhouse look with espresso dual-finished blades. Normally $120, this model is down 33% to $79.99.
It boasts a powerful light that produces 800 lumens. You can set it up with a downrod or at an angle. And it’s quiet reversible motor delivers 3-speed downdraft and updraft mode for fan support regardless of the season. It also comes with Prominence Home’s Limited Lifetime Warranty to ensure satisfaction.
The Honeywell Duvall 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan with Wicker Blades in White seems like the epitome of a patio fan. It’s 5 ETL wet rated wicker blades ensure safety. And its 4-speed reversible quiet motor ensures the power to help cool off any area in the summer heat.
Typically $119, Honeywell is offering their Duvall 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan for just $81.79. At over 30% off, it’s the perfect time to spruce up your outdoor hangout area.
For an old-school yet still refreshing look, check out the Honeywell Springhill 44-Inch Ceiling Fan in Oil-Rubbed Bronze. It’s perfect for small to medium-sized rooms with its 44-inch blades. Those blades are dual-sided too, so you can choose between a finish that is Cimarron on one side and Ironwood on the other.
It features a quiet and reversible 4-speed motor, perfect for cooling down smaller rooms such as offices, laundry rooms, bedrooms or common areas. For just $85.49 today, it’s a steal to add to your home.
The Honeywell Ventnor Farmhouse 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Brushed Nickel provides stylish and rustic vibes with its warm barnwood tones. And with its dual-sided fan blades, it should fit into any setting easily.
It brightens any room with up to 1,400 lumens of lighting, which are fully dimmable from 10% to 100%. The fan is “whisper quiet” with its 3-speed reversible motor. And with today’s sale bringing it down by 34%, you can get the Honeywell Ventnor Farmhouse 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Brushed Nickel for a mere $85.99.
At 38% off today is the Honeywell Bonterra 52-inch Ceiling Fan with Rustic LED Edison Light Fixture. It’s an indoor fan that provides a farmhouse look with its ancient pine/bamboo blades. The brushed nickel look of the light fixtures will certainly catch peoples’ eye too.
The LED lighting is 450 lumens combined across its three bulbs. There’s a remote control that sets the quiet reversible motor’s speed over three settings. It’s Google Home and Alexa compatible too via the sold separately Bond hub.
If you’re looking for a modern farmhouse look, take a look at the Prominence Bolivar 52-inch LED Ceiling Fan in White. Prominence Home recommends the fan as a “perfect fit for upbeat living rooms, bedrooms, dens, and common areas.” It features a sleek and clean white finish while brightening rooms with its 800 lumens of light.
It has a quiet reversible 3-speed motor, so you won’t hear it at work as it cools up to 400 square feet of area. The fan is currently enjoying a 26% off sale with a price knocked all the way down to just $87.99.
Honeywell’s Eamon Modern 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Bronze is sleek and efficient. Not only does it feature a modern style with some nice dual-finished fan blades. But it’s also a powerful room brightener with the 1,400 lumens of light that it delivers. Don’t worry, it’s dimmable too.
The fan is tri-mount compatible for easy setup. There’s a remote control included for convenience, and its quiet reversible 3-speed motor allows for both updraft and downdraft to help with both the warm and cold seasons. Currently 25% off, you can nab one for your home for just $89.79.
The Honeywell Eamon Modern 52-inch Ceiling Fan in White is one of the cleanest looking ceiling fans on the market. And its integrated LED board provides an impressive 1,400 lumens of light that are dimmable from 10% to 100%.
This fan is easy to install with its tri-mount compatibility. There’s a remote-controlled quiet and reversible 3-speed motor. And it has Google Home and Alexa functionality if you have the Bond Home.
Typically retailing for $120, the Honeywell Eamon Modern 52-inch Ceiling Fan in White is currently going for just $89.79.
The Honeywell Eamon 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Brushed Nickel is one of the best-looking ceiling fan sales in today’s bunch. Its dual-bladed finish allows you to display it in both black and brown. And the brushed nickel finish gorgeously finishes the fan off.
It boasts powerful lighting with its fully-integrated LED board. The LED board is fully dimmable from 10% to 100% and provides 1,400 lumens of brightness at the max setting. There’s an included remote control for the fan’s quiet reversible 3-speed motor. It’s also Google Home and Alexa compatible for those with the Bond Home.
The Honeywell Eamon 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Brushed Nickel is one of the best deals today. At 25% off, it’s currently on sale for just $89.79.
This farmhouse styled fan from Honeywell offers warm barnwood tones and rustic vibes. It also sports dual-sided blades so that you can flip them over for added cosmetic options.
Lighting is dimmable from 10% to 100% via the fully-integrated LED board. And with 1,400 lumens of brightness, you won’t have any problems keeping your room well lit. The Honeywell Ventnor Farmhouse 52-inch Ceiling Fan boasts a “whisper quiet” 3-speed reversible motor capable of changing air direction for the season. And now under $100 at $96.99, it’s as good of a deal as its ever been.
If you’re looking for something that stands out a bit more, we recommend the Honeywell Sabal Palm 52-Inch Tropical Ceiling Fan with Sunset Bowl Light. It sports 5 hand-carved leaf blades with a Lindenwood basswood finish. It’s price stands out too as its currently 45% off at just $104.49.
It’s tri-mount compatible for easy setup with a downrod (4″ included), angled mount or close-mount. The quiet reversible motor will be sufficient to work well within any medium to large sized room. And Honeywell offers a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee with their Limited Warranty.
The Prominence Home Ashby 52-inch Ceiling Fan is currently down from about $150 to $110.99 today. It’s styled with 5 blades finished in a Newport brown/tumbleweed color. Its fixtures are sleek chrome and feature a dimmable LED light set within a frosted dome. It also comes with remote control for extra convenience, as well as Google Home and Alexa support with the Bond Home (sold separately).
The LED light can generate 800 lumens of brightness, and the fan is tri-mount compatible with the easiest of setups. It’s quiet reversible motor hosts 3-speed settings that should see the 52-inch blades handling any medium to large sized room.
The Honeywell Sabal Palm 52-inch Ceiling Fan in Aged Brass just screams elegance. The bronze finish and tucan sand glass bowl will make your home feel exotic. And with its price down to $125.99 (from about $170), you won’t have to spend an arm and a leg.
It’s Artisan leaf blades are hand-carved basswood that rotate via the fan’s quiet reversible 3-speed motor. A 52-inches, the 5 blades should have probably keeping rooms 350 to 450 square feet cool all summer.