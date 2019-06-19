Daily Deals: Save 20% on Memory Foam Bedding, 42% on Anker Wireless Chargers and More

Welcome to Heavy’s Daily Deals section. Today you’ll find a slew of hot new deals on memory foam mattresses and pillows that will get you a great nights sleep for 20% off. You’ll also find Anker Wireless Charger kits that are currently going for up to 42% off today.
There are some outdoor games thrown into the mix, as well as a few other items that will upgrade your home in a variety of ways on the cheap. So feel free to browse down below to see what the steals of the day are, and pick yourself up something new before these fly of the digital shelf:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a CertiPUR-US Certified mattress, you’ll know that sleeping through pain is a thing of the past with the Sweetnight King Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress. The mattress combines a layer of individually pocketed steel coils beneath a layer of gel infused high-density memory foam to provide you all around body support but still offering the feeling of cloud-like sleep.
Sweetnight offers a 10-year limited warranty on all of their mattresses, as well as 24/7 service. So should anything go wrong at any time, you’ll have no issues getting a hold of someone to help figure things out. But with an average verified review of 4.6-stars out of 5, that likely won’t be a problem.
Currently at 20% off, you’ll save $91.80 by ordering this mattress today. Do yourself and your nighttime routine favor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To perfectly accompany your Sweetnight King Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, the company also offers its Sweetnight King Sized Shredded Bamboo Charcoal Gel Memory Foam Adjustable Pillows.
Listed today at the 20% off price off just $47.19, you can purchase a CertiPUR-US Certified pillow that ensures your neck and head are as comfortable as the rest of your body. It features bamboo charcoal shredded memory foam within it that are gel infused to ensure you remain cool all night. With activated bamboo charcoal too which provides deodorizing, air purifying, moisture and wicking.
The pillow’s never-go-flat memory foam is adjustable as well, so you can find for yourself the perfect amount of stuffing needed to provide ultimate comfort. This makes the pillow perfect for those that sleep on their side, stomach, or back – essentially everyone.
The pillow cover is removable and machine/hand washable too, making it as convenient to clean as it is comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To perfectly accompany your Sweetnight King Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, the company also offers its Sweetnight Queen Sized Shredded Gel Memory Foam Adjustable Pillows.
Listed today for just $39.99, you can purchase a CertiPUR-US Certified pillow that ensures your neck and head are as comfortable as the rest of your body. It features shredded memory foam within it that are gel infused to ensure you remain cool all night.
The pillow’s never-go-flat memory foam is adjustable as well, so you can find for yourself the perfect amount of stuffing needed to provide ultimate comfort. This makes the pillow perfect for those that sleep on their side, stomach, or back – essentially everyone.
The pillow cover is removable and machine/hand washable too, making it as convenient to clean as it is comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Those that struggle to sleep through the night will be relieved to know that the Sweetnight Queen Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Flippable Mattress is CertiPUR-US Certified for back pain relief. On top of that, it also features motion isolation so you won’t be bothered if your partner is tossing and turning through the night (which they likely won’t). It also sports
The mattress is flippable, offering 4 unique layers that essentially provides 2 mattresses in one. There are 2-inch of gel infused memory foam on the top to keep you cool. Beneath that are 5-inches of comfort foam. 3-inches of high-density support foam lies below that for durability and performance, which also strengthens edge-to-edge support and prevents sagging and roll-off.
Sweetnight offers a 10-year limited warranty on all of their mattresses, as well as 24/7 service. So should anything go wrong at any time, you’ll have no issues getting a hold of someone to help figure things out. But with an average verified review of 4.6-stars out of 5, that likely won’t be a problem.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the King is a bit much, the Sweetnight Queen Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress should be right up your alley.
Like the King, the Queen Size is CertiPUR-US Certified thanks to its use of individually pocketed steel coils beneath a layer of gel infused high-density memory foam. You’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a delightful cushion while still getting the full body support that the coil system provides.
Sweetnight offers a 10-year limited warranty on all of their mattresses, as well as 24/7 service. So should anything go wrong at any time, you’ll have no issues getting a hold of someone to help figure things out. But with an average verified review of 4.6-stars out of 5, that likely won’t be a problem.
The Queen Size is currently down 20%. So you can order one for your home today to change your sleep habits forever for a mere $318.40.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sweetnight’s Queen Size 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress features technology that incorporates both wrapped pocketed steel coils as well as gel memory foam for night time comfort.
The pocket springs all-over support, while the high-density foam layer provides that comfort that you’ll need for that restful evening of sleep. The gel memory foam layer just below the surface slowly adjusts to body weight and temperature, while also providing a buffer area so you never feel as though you’re sleeping on coils.
Sweetnight offers a 10-year limited warranty on all of their mattresses, as well as 24/7 service. So should anything go wrong at any time, you’ll have no issues getting a hold of someone to help figure things out. But with an average verified review of 5-stars out of 5, that likely won’t be a problem.
Currently over $70 off and down to $286.40, this may be one of the most comfortable, yet affordable queen size mattresses on the market.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To perfectly accompany your Sweetnight Queen Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Flippable Mattress, the company also offers its Sweetnight Queen Sized Shredded Bamboo Charcoal Gel Memory Foam Adjustable Pillows.
Listed today at the 20% off price off just $43.19, you can purchase a CertiPUR-US Certified pillow that ensures your neck and head are as comfortable as the rest of your body. It features bamboo charcoal shredded memory foam within it that are gel infused to ensure you remain cool all night. With activated bamboo charcoal too which provides deodorizing, air purifying, moisture and wicking.
The pillow’s never-go-flat memory foam is adjustable as well, so you can find for yourself the perfect amount of stuffing needed to provide ultimate comfort. This makes the pillow perfect for those that sleep on their side, stomach, or back – essentially everyone.
The pillow cover is removable and machine/hand washable too, making it as convenient to clean as it is comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To perfectly accompany your Sweetnight Queen Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Flippable Mattress, the company also offers its Sweetnight Queen Sized Shredded Gel Memory Foam Adjustable Pillows.
Listed today for just $36.79, you can purchase a CertiPUR-US Certified pillow that ensures your neck and head are as comfortable as the rest of your body. It features shredded memory foam within it that are gel infused to ensure you remain cool all night.
The pillow’s never-go-flat memory foam is adjustable as well, so you can find for yourself the perfect amount of stuffing needed to provide ultimate comfort. This makes the pillow perfect for those that sleep on their side, stomach, or back – essentially everyone.
The pillow cover is removable and machine/hand washable too, making it as convenient to clean as it is comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sweetnight Full Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is poised to get you an incredibly good nights sleep at a crazy cheap price of $279.20 (20% off) for the brand new mattress.
It’s CertiPUR-US Certified, ensuring back and joint pain will be a figment of your past. The mattress’ individually pocketed steel coils offer all-around support for your body weight, while the gel infused memory foam layer atop it ensures ultimate comfort.
Sweetnight offers a 10-year limited warranty on all of their mattresses, as well as 24/7 service. So should anything go wrong at any time, you’ll have no issues getting a hold of someone to help figure things out. But with an average verified review of 5-stars out of 5, that likely won’t be a problem.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a queen size hybrid mattress is unnecessarily big for your bedroom, then the Sweetnight Full Size 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress should do just the trick.
Just like the queen, it sports both wrapped pocketed steel coils as well as gel memory foam for comfort. The springs provide overall body support, with the hybrid mattress’ high-density foam layer ensuring comfortability. The gel memory foam layer is there to keep your bedding cool, and to ensure that you’ll never believe there’s a layer of coils below.
Sweetnight offers a 10-year limited warranty on all of their mattresses, as well as 24/7 service. So should anything go wrong at any time, you’ll have no issues getting a hold of someone to help figure things out. But with an average verified review of 5-stars out of 5, that likely won’t be a problem.
Currently listed at 20% off, you can nab a brand new Sweetnight Queen Size 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress for just $255.20 today only.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For today only, the Sweetnight Twin Size 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is going for a crazy $198.40. This mattress uses wrapped pocketed steel coils as well as gel memory foam for sleep time comfort.
The springs provide overall body support, with the hybrid mattress’ high-density foam layer ensuring comfortability. The gel memory foam layer is there to keep your bedding cool, and to ensure that you’ll never believe there’s a layer of coils below.
Sweetnight offers a 10-year limited warranty on all of their mattresses, as well as 24/7 service. So should anything go wrong at any time, you’ll have no issues getting a hold of someone to help figure things out. But with an average verified review of 5-stars out of 5, that likely won’t be a problem.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To perfectly accompany your Sweetnight Full Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, the company also offers its Sweetnight Standard Sized Shredded Bamboo Charcoal Gel Memory Foam Adjustable Pillows.
Listed today at the 20% off price off just $39.19, you can purchase a CertiPUR-US Certified pillow that ensures your neck and head are as comfortable as the rest of your body. It features bamboo charcoal shredded memory foam within it that are gel infused to ensure you remain cool all night. With activated bamboo charcoal too which provides deodorizing, air purifying, moisture and wicking.
The pillow’s never-go-flat memory foam is adjustable as well, so you can find for yourself the perfect amount of stuffing needed to provide ultimate comfort. This makes the pillow perfect for those that sleep on their side, stomach, or back – essentially everyone.
The pillow cover is removable and machine/hand washable too, making it as convenient to clean as it is comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To perfectly accompany your Sweetnight Full Size 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, the company also offers its Sweetnight Standard Sized Shredded Gel Memory Foam Adjustable Pillows.
Listed today for just $33.59, you can purchase a CertiPUR-US Certified pillow that ensures your neck and head are as comfortable as the rest of your body. It features shredded memory foam within it that are gel infused to ensure you remain cool all night.
The pillow’s never-go-flat memory foam is adjustable as well, so you can find for yourself the perfect amount of stuffing needed to provide ultimate comfort. This makes the pillow perfect for those that sleep on their side, stomach, or back – essentially everyone.
The pillow cover is removable and machine/hand washable too, making it as convenient to clean as it is comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anker’s PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand with Internal Cooling Fan is a bit pricier than its brethren, but a big upgrade over it as well. It comes with its own Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter in the package. It also features Exclusive Wave Boost technology and a state-of-the-art cooling system to charge up to 30% faster than other wireless chargers.
The device is case friendly, meaning it will power through your device’s protective case. And it sports the ability to charge in either portrait or landscape mode so that you can charge it while viewing the screen at whatever angle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you prefer a flat wireless charging pad as opposed to a verticle one, Anker has you covered there too. The company’s Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad with Internal Cooling Fan provides Qi-Certified wireless charging to your Apple and Samsung phones.
The latest iPhones will charge at 7.5w, while Samsung devices will hit 10w. The PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger too. As well as Exclusive Wave Boost technology and a state-of-the-art cooling system to charge up to 30% faster than other wireless chargers.
The Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad is also available in white at the same price thanks to an immediately redeemable coupon on Amazon’s site. So click here if you’d prefer that style instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anker is renowned for its charging products across a range of mobile manufacturers. And they’re now bringing their expertise to the wireless charging game with their Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand.
This one doesn’t come with an AC adapter, so be sure you don’t need one of those. It supports a wide range of devices, charging iPhone XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8 Plus a 7.5-watts. It charges Galaxy S10/S9/S9+/S8+/Note 8 at 10-watts and all Qi-Enabled phones at 5-watts.
At 4.5 out 5-stars, with Anker, you know you’re getting a great product at a great price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giantville once again comes in a bit lower than its competitors with their Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game. Their set measures 3 ½- feet tall and 4-feet wide. It’s pretty lightweight too, ensuring easy transport to the next birthday party, outdoor gathering or beach trip. It’s also perfectly accessible for indoor play as well.
A sliding lever quickly moves on from one game to the next. And with the sets 42 pieces, you’ll never be running out of moves before eliminating your opponent. Pick yours up today at the now discounted rate of $149.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are other jumbo Jenga games on the market, but Giantville’s version comes in just a bit cheaper at $49.99.
It comes with a carrying case and scoreboard for easy transport and the ability to create house rules. There are 56 pieces total, with each block being numbered so that you can put a unique spin on the game if you so desire.
The blocks are made of 100% pine wood to ensure long lasting durability. Which promises that the game will be a staple of your backyard barbeque, tailgate or picnic for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a tablet that will be safe for your toddler to go running around the house with, look no further than the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet. And at the currently 31% off price of just $89.99, there’s no better time to grab it than now.
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a kid-proof case in the colors of blue, yellow, or pink. This isn’t some cheap child’s model though, it sports a full 8-inch HD display with 32 GB of storage built within. It also comes equipped with a free year of FreeTime Unlimited, providing your kids access to 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.
This truly is a Kids Edition Tablet worthy of your money. Amazon states that if the tablet should break within 2 years, you can return it and they will replace it free of charge with no questions asked.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Those that live in rural areas know that there are plenty of dangers to your property that can emerge from the shadows of the woods around you. But thanks to the PredatorGuard Solar Powered Predator Deterrent, those critters won’t be coming close anymore.
Built with the “toughest industrial components”, this 4 pack will scare away a range of animals, including fox, deer, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, bears and more. The solar-powered LED unit makes it easy to set up and transport. Meaning the devices can protect not only your home acreage but your next camping trip or remote vacation locale as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Typically over $75, Eureka is currently running a sale on their Mighty Mite 3670G Corded Canister Vacuum Cleaner. It’s only in yellow though, so if that doesn’t bother you prepare to suck up some extra doe.
The vacuum is designed to be quick and convenient. It fits in nicely within the nooks and crannies throughout your home and vehicle. And it’s easy to control thanks to the easy-to-use fingertip controls.
There’s also a deluxe floor blush and bare-floor nozzle. It even has the ability to serve as a blower so that you can scatter debris easily from your patio or porch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
On sale today is the Dash No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker. The cooking appliance boasts 1,200-watts of power and a mess-free environment thanks to its pocket sides which catch excess runoff. It’s also has a non-stick surface for easier cleanup.
The Dash No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker is versatile in that it can handle a variety of tasty foods outside of just waffles. Dash recommends you try paninis, hash browns, and biscuit pizzas too. They note that “any wet batter will ‘waffle’ your treats and snacks into 4 Share size portions.”
If you’ve been looking to up your breakfast game – or put a new twist on some other treats – give the Dash No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker at try today at its 32% off price of just $33.99.