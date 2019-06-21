Daily Deals: Massive Discounts on Mini Desktops, Emergency Food Supplies, Logitech Mice and More

Heavy’s Daily Deals section for today boasts a ton of incredible deals across a pretty wide range of categories. There are 5 Logitech mice on sale that will cover both your day to day or gaming needs. And there’s a trio of HP Mini Desktops on sale too that can get you a robust yet tiny PC for just a couple hundred dollars.
There’s also an impressive sale on Wise Company Emergency Food Supplies. With some deals knocking kits down by a staggering 73%. We also have cheap listings for an awesome baby monitor, the Chucky movie collection and more. So take a look below and see if there’s anything up your alley:
The Wise Company 5-Day Survival Backpack is the ultimate companion for a short term solo survivalist. It designed to last one person, you guessed it, 5-days. And with its price slashed from $79.99 to $48.99, it doesn’t make sense not to buy one of these for each person in your home.
This Survival Backpack is robust, covering an impressively wide gamut of supplies from first aid necessities to waterproof matches and a deck of cards to pass time. And as for rations, it includes 32 entree servings to keep you energized and going. Here’s all that’s included within the Wise Company 5-Day Survival Backpack:
Food and Drink
- 32 Total Servings (Including Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Brown Sugar Cereal, Creamy Pasta, Southwest Beans and Rice, Hearty Tortilla Soup, and Whey Milk)
- 5 x 4.227 fl. oz. Water Pouches
- Manufacture Date: October 2018
- Shelf Life: 25 Years
- Recommended to store in a cool, dry place
First Aid and Hygiene
- 37 Piece First Aid Kit
- N95 Dust Mask
- Pocket Tissues
- 3 Wet Naps
- Waste Bag
Additional Supplies
- Portable Stove (Including Fire Tablets)
- Stainless Steel Cup
- Squeeze Flashlight
- 5-in-1 Survival Whistle
- Waterproof Matches
- Mylar Blanket
- Emergency Poncho
- Playing Cards
For those looking to begin or build upon their emergency stockpile, the Wise Company has amazing deals today on their food supplies. Here we have their 124 Serving Variety Pack going for an awesome 66% off. Thus knocking the price down from $214.99 to just $72.99.
The 124 Serving Variety Pack features entrees, breakfasts, fruits, vegetables, sauces, desserts, and milk. The kit also throws in a Seychelle Water Filtration Bottle which is a sweet added bonus. It’s a robust package at a modest price. The full contents include:
- 1 Pouch of Creamy Pasta and Vegetable Rotini (4 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Savory Stroganoff (4 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Tomato Basil Soup (4 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Pasta Alfredo (4 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of BBQ Beans (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain (4 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Apple Cinnamon Cereal (4 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Freeze Dried Strawberries (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Freeze Dried Apples (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Chocolate Pudding (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Yogurt (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Freeze Dried Corn (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Freeze Dried Peas (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Butter Sauce (8 Total Servings)
- 1 Pouch of Cream Sauce (8 Total Servings)
- 2 Pouches of Whey Milk Alternative (28 Total Servings)
- Seychelle Water Filtration Bottle (1)
For those looking to begin or build upon their emergency stockpile, the Wise Company has amazing deals today on their food supplies. Here we have their 172 Serving Essential Preparedness Solution going for a crazy 73% off at just $72.99.
The 172 Serving Essential Preparedness Solution includes 92 servings of Entrees & Breakfasts + 24 servings of Desserts + 56 servings of Drinks. With the full breakdown as follows:
- Creamy Pasta and Vegetable Rotini (4 total servings)
- Savory Stroganoff (4 total servings)
- Cheesy Mac (4 total servings)
- Pasta Alfredo (4 total servings)
- Teriyaki & Rice (4 total servings)
- Tomato Basil Soup (4 total servings)
- Loaded Baked Potato (4 total servings)
- Potatoes and Chicken Pot Pie (4 total servings)
- Rice Pilaf (16 total servings)
- BBQ Beans (16 total servings)
- Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain (16 total servings)
- Apple Cinnamon Cereal (8 total servings)
- Crunchy Strawberry Granola (4 total servings)
- Vanilla Pudding (8 total servings)
- Yogurt (16 total servings)
- Orange Delight Drink (32 total servings)
- Whey Milk Alternative (24 total servings)
For those looking to begin or build upon their emergency stockpile, the Wise Company has amazing deals today on their food supplies. Here we have their 60 Serving Freeze Dried Meat package going for a steal at the 59% off price of just $58.99.
The 60 Serving Freeze Dried Meat kit features both meat and poultry, with the Wise Company throwing in 20 bonus servings of long-term quick cook rice for good measure for a total of 80 servings. Here’s what’s included in the full kit:
- Roasted Chicken (12 Servings)
- Southwest Style Chicken (12 Servings)
- Stroganoff Beef (8 Servings)
- Cheesy Ground Beef (8 Servings)
- Teriyaki Style Chicken (8 Servings)
- Savory Roasted Ground Beef (12 Servings)
- Long-Term Instant Rice (20 Servings)
For those looking to begin or build upon their emergency stockpile, the Wise Company has amazing deals today on their food supplies. Here we have their 60 Serving Entrée Bucket going for a mere $55.99.
There are 13 different recipes in the 60 Serving Entrée Bucket. Here’s the breakdown of what’s included:
- 1 pouch of Cheesy Lasagna (4 total servings)
- 2 pouches of Creamy Pasta (8 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Pasta Alfredo (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Chili Mac (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Chicken Noodle Soup (4 total servings)
- 2 pouches of Savory Stroganoff (8 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Hearty Tortilla Soup (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Potato Pot Pie (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Teriyaki and Rice (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Baked Potato Casserole (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Tomato Basil Soup (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Southwest Beans and Rice (4 total servings)
- 1 pouch of Cheesy Macaroni (4 total servings)
If you’re in a position to begin using the 60 Serving Entrée Bucket, all you have to do is simply add water. The food will begin re-hydrating automatically, and you’ll be ready to eat in about 15 minutes.
For those looking to begin or build upon their emergency stockpile, the Wise Company has amazing deals today on their food supplies. Here we have their 104 Serving Variety Pack going for an incredible 68% off at just $47.99.
The 104 Serving Variety Pack includes the following:
- (4 Servings) Creamy Pasta and Vegetable Rotini
- (4 Servings) Pasta Alfredo
- (4 Servings) Savory Stroganoff
- (4 Servings) Tomato Basil Soup
- (8 Servings) Bananas
- (8 Servings) Strawberries
- (8 Servings) Corn
- (8 Servings) Peas
- (24 Servings) Whey Milk
- (4 Servings) Apple Cinnamon Cereal
- (4 Servings) Brown Sugar Multi-Grain
- (8 Servings) Pudding
- (8 Servings) Yogurt
- (8 Servings) Butter Sauce
Preparation is simple too with no cooking necessary. Just add water and re-hydration happens automatically over the span of 12 to 15 minutes.
Those in the market for a cheap PC should check out the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800-G1 Mini Desktop. It’s super compact, with a design smaller in size than some desk phones you’ll see at the office. It’s also VESA mount compatible, so it can fit nearly anywhere both vertically and horizontally.
The HP EliteDesk 800-G1 Mini Desktop features an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor and your choice of 8GB or 16GB DDR3 memory. You also have the choice of a 240GB or 1TB solid state drive, ensuring you have all the space you need for your media files. And the EliteDesk’s dual-USB ports provide the input options for your peripherals too.
HP’s ProDesk 600-G2 Mini Desktop is designed as a small business desktop aimed to save both energy and space. Though it’s still capable of delivering the efficiency of some of the world’s larger desktops.
The G2 Mini Desktop features the Intel i3-6300T 3.3GHz Dual-Core processor. It also houses your choice of a 120GB or 240GB solid state drive, as well as 8GB DDR4 memory for multitasking power. It allows for internet connectivity via ethernet or wi-fi and has Bluetooth built within too. It’s a fantastically small PC for a fantastically small price.
The HP ProDesk 600-G1 Mini Desktop blends commercial-grade performance, security, and manageability at a size that you can literally hide behind your monitor. With the Intel Core i3 dual-core processor, you can utilize Windows 10 to get the job done as a standard desktop would.
Within the G1 Mini Desktop resides either a 128GB or 240GB solid state drive – your choice. 8GB DDR3 memory for multitasking power that supports up to 16GB. There are ethernet and wi-fi for internet connectivity, and the ProDesk 600-G1 has multiple USB ports to ensure your various peripherals have a locale to call home.
Logitech’s MX Master Wireless Mouse is the #1 Best Seller in computer mice. It’s designed with a unique thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and incorporates advanced gestures. And it can be easily switched between 3 PCs or Macs via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth smart wireless technology.
It tracks on pretty much any surface, including glass and high-gloss materials. And with the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse’s impressive battery life, you can go up to 40 days on a single charge. But when it does go down, you can get a day’s worth of juice in just 4 minutes. Down 40% at $59.99, this is a steal if you’re looking to upgrade your mouse game.
The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum is described as a “lean, mean, cleaning machine.” It’s quite slim, but it’s loaded with a 3-point cleaning system that boasts 1,500 pascals of suction power when utilizing its BoostIQ tech. And it’s .6 liter holding tank ensures you won’t have to be constantly emptying the vacuum during cleanings.
The RoboVac 30C sports specialized dual-hall sensors that detect boundary strips, ensuring the vacuum on takes care of the rooms that you specify. And with its Wi-Fi connection and smartphone compatibility, it’s never been easier to tell the RoboVac to get to work.
If you like to take your computer on the go and find yourself working in a wide array of locales, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse could be the perfect companion to ensure your mouse continues to get the job done.
The mouse boasts a 4,000 dpi darkfield sensor which allows you to use it pretty much anywhere – thus the name. Even if you find yourself working on clear glass, it should prove no problem at all. It allows for hyper-fast scrolling to get through long web pages or documents with ease.
And the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse also sports the ability to seamlessly navigate across three computers at a time for uber efficiency. Battery life is just as impressive too, with a single charge providing up to 70 days of use.
If you’re old school and prefer a trackball design to complement an optical core than the Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse is right up your alley. It’s dirt cheap right now too with Logitech’s sale listing it at a mere $26.97.
With its trackball comfort, you won’t have to move your hand at all as your direct your mouse with precision. There are easy to reach forward and back buttons for added convenience, so you can quickly flip between documents or websites with ease.
A pair of AA batteries will have the mouse running for an incredible 18 months. It’s easy to clean, and the plug and play connection ensures wireless compatibility from up to 10 meters away.
Elite gamers know that the minuscule difference in time that wired mice deliver compared to their wireless counterparts can mean all the difference. That’s why many still prefer a wired offering. And for them, we feature the Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Gaming Mouse which is currently on sale for just $26.49.
The Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Gaming Mouse touts performance up to eight times faster response than standard mice, with a nearly instantaneous response from mouse to screen. It also has advanced button tensioning allowing for quick clicks. And the mouse’s cutting-edge 6000 dpi sensor gives you incredible accuracy, tracking speed, consistency, and control no matter your style of gameplay.
If you’re a competitive gamer on a budget, this is likely one of the best deals on gaming mice you’ll find.
Currently 50% off, the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is one of the cheapest quality gaming mice on the market for just $19.92. It boasts 9 programmable buttons, with the ability to move keyboard commands onto its controls.
It has a symmetrical compact shape, ensuring comfortability in both left and right hands. It features a gaming grade optical sensor that tracks accurately across a range of surfaces. And with three onboard memory profiles, you’ll be able to switch between your control styles with ease for person to person or game type versatility.
With the summer beginning to bear down on us, it’s important to find an efficient way to remain cool through the upcoming months. Thanks to the TOSOT Chalet Energy Star Window Air Conditioner, we now have another cheap legitimate option.
The TOSOT Chalet Energy Star Window Air Conditioner comes in three different models. The 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner can handle 350 square feet. The 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner chills 450 square feet. And the 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner keeps 550 square feet cool.
There’s an easy to use thermostat right on the front of the sleek lookingTOSOT Chalet Energy Star Window Air Conditioner, so controlling it is a breeze. And the device is Energy-Star rated, ensuring it won’t blow your electric bill through the roof with use.
If you have a newborn or are about to, you know that you’re constantly wanting to check in on your little bundle of joy. With the eufy SpaceView Video Baby Monitor, that’s about to get a heck of a lot easier.
Available for just $139.99 after clicking our link’s coupon, the eufy SpaceView Video Baby Monitor features an impressive 5-inch LCD display. The camera utilizes a 110-degree wide angle lens that can pan 330-degrees to scan the entire room. Video playback is available in 720p HD or Night Vision. And the battery is solid too, lasting a full day at a time before recharge is needed.
With the Child’s Play reboot hitting theaters today, Amazon figured it was a good time to offer a sale on their Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection. Normally going for close to $40, you can purchase the Blu-ray today for just $19.99.
The 7-Movie Collection includes Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chuckie. With many of the discs including Bonus Features such as deleted scenes and gag reels. After this murderous marathon, you’ll surely be ready for Mark Hamill’s portrayal of this iconic character on the big screen this weekend.
If you’re looking for a tablet that will be safe for your toddler to go running around the house with, look no further than the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet. And at the currently 31% off price of just $89.99, there’s no better time to grab it than now.
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a kid-proof case in the colors of blue, yellow, or pink. This isn’t some cheap child’s model though, it sports a full 8-inch HD display with 32 GB of storage built within. It also comes equipped with a free year of FreeTime Unlimited, providing your kids access to 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.
This truly is a Kids Edition Tablet worthy of your money. Amazon states that if the tablet should break within 2 years, you can return it and they will replace it free of charge with no questions asked.
If you’re looking for something that will surely keep your toddler entertained during the outdoors this summer, the SplashEZ 3-in-1 is the way to go. It’s currently 10% off which will save you a few bucks, and there’s no doubt it will keep your child occupied for hours while you sit back in the sun and enjoy the laughter.
The SplashEZ 3-in-1 is part wading pool and part learning pad, but it’s shallow enough that you’ll never have to worry about it being a danger. There are an alphabet and a slew of animals printed upon it to hang out with your child as they play. The SplashEZ also features a small sprinkler which continually sprays your child with a refreshing stream of water.