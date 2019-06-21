Daily Deals: Massive Discounts on Mini Desktops, Emergency Food Supplies, Logitech Mice and More

Heavy’s Daily Deals section for today boasts a ton of incredible deals across a pretty wide range of categories. There are 5 Logitech mice on sale that will cover both your day to day or gaming needs. And there’s a trio of HP Mini Desktops on sale too that can get you a robust yet tiny PC for just a couple hundred dollars.

There’s also an impressive sale on Wise Company Emergency Food Supplies. With some deals knocking kits down by a staggering 73%. We also have cheap listings for an awesome baby monitor, the Chucky movie collection and more. So take a look below and see if there’s anything up your alley: