Daily Deals: 25% Off Power Tools, Huge Sony Discounts, and More

Those looking to get high tech with their doorbells found a good day to go shopping. Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro is currently enjoying a 20% sale, knocking the typically $250 until down to a much more affordable $199.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro works nicely with Alexa, notifying all your Echo devices to a guests arrival. You can also see, hear and talk through them or your other smart devices as well.
Video quality is superb with the doorbell’s 1080 HD camera. And there’s infrared as well for night vision. Ring also offers Lifetime Theft Protection, meaning should someone have the gall to run off with your camera, Ring will replace the unit for free.
It’s about as cheap as ever to get into the Smart home game. Amazon is currently listing their 3rd Generation Echo Dot for a mere $29.99. That’s $20 off the typical sticker price. The 3rd Gen device boasts some impressive sound, and can link to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others for playback.
It pairs with other Echo Dots in your home to fill your whole home with the hits. And with other 50,000 skills and counting, its Alexa inclusion should prove to make tons of things around the house a little bit easier.
The Rockwell Versacut 4.0 Amp Ultra-Compact Circular Saw is a pretty powerful cutting tool. It can handle a wide array of material, including tile, wood, sheet metal, plastics, flooring, and more. It boasts a 3,500 rpm in strength, and there’s a built-in laser guide to help ensure you’re cutting straight.
Rockwell’s Versacut Circular Saw even sports a dust extraction adapter and a 3-blade carrying kit for added convenience. Making it a pretty complete saw kit that’s currently going for 21% off.
WORX’s Switchdriver 2-in-1 Cordless Drill and Driver can get a variety of jobs done around your home. And with it currently being listed at $63 off its typical retail price, you’d be a fool not to grab one if your collection is in need.
The Cordless Drill and Driver combo 2-speed gearing, a rotating dual chuck, electronic torque to prevent stripping and a 1/4-inch hex quick change for convenience. The tool even has a built-in LED light that helps you see what your drilling or driving when conditions are dark.
Tabletop saws are the big guys you go to when you need to get some heavy cutting done. But if you can bring that tabletop to you instead, that’s tremendously more convenient. Well, WORX is offering just that with their BladeRunner x2 Portable Tabletop Saw.
Whether its wood, tile, plastic, metal or aluminum, the BladeRunner has you covered. It features an adjustable miter gauge that can range between 0-degree and 60-degree angled cuts, right or left. And its assortment of accessories, which includes a miter gauge, a rip fence, 5 blades (wood, aluminum, steel, ceramic tile, and scrolling), a vacuum adapter and blade grip, ensures whatever your tackling you’ll have what you need right in the box.
WORX’s Worxsaw Compact Circular Saw is an impressively lightweight yet powerful addition to your tool collection. With just a 4-1/2-inch blade and 3,500 rpms, there isn’t much this bad boy can’t tackle.
WORX promises you’ll cut right through 2×4’s in a single pass with their Circular Saw. All with the tool weighing 50% less than a typical 7-1/4-inch circular saw. It comes with a 24T carbide-tipped blade, a parallel guide and vacuum adaptor too. WORX also throws in a 3-year warranty too for good measure, promising long-term reassurance with your purchase.
In search of a new tablet? Best not to pass this one up then. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet is a cost-effective yet impressive entry in the tablet realm. And it’s currently going for 25% off to entice you even further.
The device features an 8-inch screen with HD visuals. It’s available in both 16 GB and 32 GB models, with a microSD port that supports up to 400 GB of additional storage. It plays nice with your home’s Alexa and boasts 10 hours of battery life from its 1.3 GHz quad-core processor.
It’s not the most powerful of tablets, but it’s certainly one of the most reasonably priced. If you don’t need the most expensive high-end model out there, give this one a look.
Having Blink’s Indoor Home Security Camera System installed in your house means that you’ll never have to leave home without piece of mind. Its motion detection system will alert your smartphone should something trigger it. Or you can just use the Live View streaming mode to check in on your house in real-time.
It’s super easy to set up with its wire-free cameras. And it’s easy to expand your home security network at any time by purchasing additional cameras. Now at just $64, home security doesn’t get much cheaper.
If you didn’t know, Amazon has its own clothing lines in the form of 28 Palms and Buttoned Down. But just because these aren’t your typical “name brands” doesn’t mean they aren’t legitimately stylish.
Today, both brands are heavily discounted on Amazon’s site. You can nab yourself short-sleeved button-ups, dress shirts, shorts, ties dress pants and more on the cheap. Pretty much everything on the list is rated 4-stars and up by verified customers. So you know you’re not walking into no man’s land by giving Amazon’s apparel a try.
Nothing says fancy like a home with a high-tech toilet seat. Brondell’s Swash Bidet Seat has all the bells and whistles. There’s a nightlight for easy access during the dark. It offers a “customized wash experience” with a warm air dryer to finish the job. And there’s a deodorizer too to make it seem like no one was in the bathroom at all.
Brondell promises easy installation, and there’s even a wireless remote control for even more ease of use. Typically going for $380 but now under $250, you can now truly feel like a king or queen on your porcelain throne.
Knives getting a little dull? Instead of splurging on an expensive new set, you can breath new life into those bad boys with the Chef’s Choice 130 Professional Knife-Sharpening Station. Typically retailing for around $150, Woot currently has the Knife-Sharpening Station priced at $79.99. That’s nearly half off!
The station features precision angles in all three stages promising consistently sharp edges with each use. The device is said to support all types of 20-degree class knives, with kitchen, household, sports, and pocket knives specifically mentioned.
Need to spruce up that wardrobe, ladies? Daily Ritual has an impressive sale across its lineup that covers a wide variety of clothing options.
Everything from skinny jeans, leggings, rompers, dresses, t-shirts, button-ups, sweaters and more are included. It’s a super large sale that you’ll obviously have to check out for yourself to see if you’re feeling Daily Ritual’s style. But with a ton of items being discounted down to some impressively low prices, you’re sure to find something to add to your summer clothing selection here.
Normally going for about $250, Sony’s Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is getting an impressive discount. It’s currently listed for just $148, slashing the impressive sound system by 41%.
The Sony Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, so you’ll never have to worry about its environment. It sports a fun multicolored strobe light on the front to keep things festive, and a 24-hour battery life to ensure the music is going as long as you and your friends are.
It’s available in black, blue, red and white. And you can pair it up to 100 speakers of the same brand to have an impressive chain of sound going. It’s proven across consumers too, with an average verified review of 4.2-stars out of 5.
In addition to Sony’s Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Sony’s Noise Canceling Headphones are also getting a price cut. These impressive personal audio devices normally go for around $350, but they’re available today at a 15% discount.
Sony’s Headphones feature digital noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistant, a quick attention mode and smart listening. It boasts a 30-hour battery life that can provide 5-hours of playback after a mere 10-minute charge. There’s easy to use touch controls too, ensuring you can take calls, adjuster volume or just tracks with just a quick press of a button or two.
If Sony’s Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker is a bit steep, the company has you covered with their SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It’s discounted down to $40, making it one of the most cost-efficient portable speakers on the market.
Sony built the speaker to provide extra bass (as the name may imply). It’s waterproof and dustproof and includes a battery life spanning up to 16 hours. It can pair up with other speakers or do the job solo. And you can order it in your color of choice, spanning black, blue, white, green, and red.
Instant Pot has pretty much designed its 3rd generation Duo to handle whatever cooking method you design. With 7-in-1 functionality, Instant Pot’s impressive cooker can serve as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and food warmer. Talk about versatility.
It holds 6 quarts, so space shouldn’t be an issue for most uses. It has 14 built-in smart programs too, with settings for Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook.
Instant Pot normally retails their Duo 60 for around $100, but today their 7-in-1 is sitting at a 40% price of $59.95. Check it out, or, see what else Instant Pot has to offer if you’re looking for something a bit different.