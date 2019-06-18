Daily Deals: Save Big on Pressure Washers, Outdoor Furniture, Toys and More

Heavy has found some solid Daily Deals for you on the web today. There is a slew of Simpson Cleaning Pressure Washers on sale. Depending on the model that’s best for you, you could save between $80 and $132. There’s also a variety of Keter outdoor furniture that’s begging to give your patio or deck a fantastic new summer look, some of which is up to 40% off.
There are toys for both adults and kids, as well as some relaxation items for both Dad and man’s best friend. So take a stroll below and see if there’s anything in our Daily Deals section for you today that catches your eye:
If for whatever reason the Simpson Cleaning 3,200 PSI MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer isn’t sufficient for whatever you’re tackling, there’s no doubt that the 3,300 PSI PowerShot Gas Pressure Washer Powered by Honda will be. Whether that’s for your home or commercial purposes is entirely up to you.
It boasts a AAA industrial triplex plunger pump with PowerBoost Technology that ensures consistent water pressure. There’s a pump bypass mode too for pump protection.
There are 5 quick connect nozzle tips, offering 0-degree, 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree and soap selections. The 10-inch pneumatic wheels provide easy transport and the welded steel frame promises durability. And with its 25-feet long hose, there’s not much that will be out of reach for this beast of a pressure washer.
With the Simpson Cleaning 3,200 PSI MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer Powered by Honda, you’re truly entering the big leagues of pressure washing. The 3,200 PSI MegaShot impressively gushes 2.5 gallons per minute onto whatever surface you’re trying to scrub.
It comes with 5 quick connect nozzle tips, offering 0-degree, 15-degree, 25-degree, 40-degree and soap selections. With its Honda GC190 residential engine and an included 25-feet long hose, you should be ready to tackle anything. And with current savings of 25% on its normal $398 sticker price, you’ll save a cool $100 on your purchase today.
Pressure washers can do wonders in getting the outdoors all cleaned up. Whether it’s your deck, vehicle, siding, or numerous other candidates, a strong pressure washer makes life dramatically easier.
With the Simpson Cleaning 2,400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer, you should have plenty of strength to clean the toughest of crud. Normally listed at $249, Simpson Cleaning is celebrating a fantastic sale by knocking this model down 32% to just $169.13. If you’re looking for something simple yet effective to get the job done, the 2,400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer is likely your best bet.
If you prefer an electric pressure washer to the gas variety, the Simpson Cleaning 2,300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer serves as the most affordable and dependable. At 2,300 PSI of power, you’ll have no problems getting whatever job done.
The Simpson Cleaning 2,300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer typically retails for around $300, but today Simpson Cleaning has slashed its price and knocked off nearly $100, bringing it down to $201.75.
It comes equipped with three nozzles which include turbo, 15-degree and soap. And the on-board soap tank makes adding some suds even easier for cleaning.
So you’re not in the market for a beastly pressure washer – that’s fine. But every home should be prepared for a lack of power with a gas generator. And the Simpson Cleaning Portable Gas Generator with Electric Start should be a perfect fit for nearly anyone.
The Simpson Cleaning Portable Gas Generator features 7,500 running watts and 9,375 starting watts worth of power. It features tons of options, with one 120-volt 30 amp locking outlet, one 120-volt/20-volt 30 amp locking outlet and four 120-volt 2o amp household outlets.
It has a roll cage frame for durability and easy transport. It comes with the necessary supplies, including engine lubricant, an oil funnel, rear wheels, and a spark plug wrench. And it even features a low-oil shutdown to ensure there’s not serious damage to the generator.
If your pool or patio needs a few more chairs to fit your ever-growing number of guests, the Keter Corfu All Weather Love Seat should do quite nicely.
It features a gorgeous design, available in both charcoal and black. It’s completely weather and UV resistant too, with Keter promising “an open- woven texture that will not fray, fade, rust, or rot.” And with it currently listed at $30 off its normal price, there’s no better time to upgrade your outdoor area than right now.
Those looking for a storage solution for the patio or deck that blends in with the rest of the area should look no further than the Keter Eden All Weather Patio Storage Garden Bench Deck Box.
With 70 gallons of storage space, the Keter Eden All Weather Patio Storage Garden Bench Deck Box can organize all the various small items and toys scattered about your outdoor area. It doubles as a seat for two, capable of holding up to 771-pounds.
The Deck Box’s resin construction with built-in ventilation and moisture resistance promises your items will remain clean and dry. And the lockable lid promises no one unwanted is getting in. Normally priced at $170, you can order this gorgeous Garden Bench Deck Box in either grey, brown/brown or beige/brown today for just $111.20.
When you have all sorts of toys and knick-knacks surrounding your patio and pool, you’re certainly going to need some form of storage space to keep it all organized. And today you can save $35 on the Keter Novel Deck Storage Container Box.
The Keter Novel Deck Storage Container Box hosts 90 gallons of storage area and can hold up to a beefy 485-pounds atop it making it an extra seat for up to two adults.
It’s purchasable in beige/brown, brown/brown, or grey/black. It’s weather-resistant, waterproof and UV protected. And with its lockable lid, you’ll have comfort knowing your patio and pool supplies are tucked away safe – and organized.
If you’ve recently acquired a fancy new grill but still need a bit of elbow room to work with, the Keter Unity Indoor Outdoor BBQ Entertainment Storage Table/Prep Station serves as both fantastic looking and practical solution.
There’s a total of 40 gallons of storage space that can be left open or sealed from the elements. It’s completely weather resistant thanks to its Polypropylene resin plastic construction. And it’s available in both graphite or expresso brown to ensure it makes your other patio elements.
Those in the market for a little extra oomph and ease to their riding may have found the perfect Daily Deal. Normally $500, the SwagCycle EB-5 Pro Folding Electric Bike is currently 16% off, saving you $80 on your purchase.
The Electric Bike has 14-inch air-filled rubber tire wheels that can travel 15.5 miles at a time thanks to the hybrid bike’s lithium-ion battery. The SwagCycle EB-5 Pro Folding Electric Bike comes pre-assembled so you won’t have to worry about navigating instructions for hours on end before hitting the road.
The height and handlebars are adjustable to accommodate both adults and teens. And the lightweight aluminum frame folds three times to a compact size that can easily fit within small cars, subway trains, under desks, or other compact storage spots.
The dog that runs your family’s home deserves only the best. And they’ll get just that by ordering them the Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed Lounge Sofa as a relaxation place of their very own.
This isn’t any dog bed though. The Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed Lounge Sofa features memory-foam as its part of the company’s Prestige Edition. Thanks to its cushioned plush poly-fill, it provides great head, hip and bone support to both healthy pups and those hindered by joint or arthritic pain.
At 36-inches by 28-inches by 9-inches, it should hold any dog up to 75-pounds. But it can certainly accommodate more than one should they be a smaller breed. The soft cover is removable and can be easily washed.
GoSports is proving that they know how to do big outdoor fun. Playing a giant game of Jengo during your summer BBQ is pretty awesome. The GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower stacks up to 5-feet plus in height. It’s also available in natural wood, brown wood stain, and gray wood stain, so it should pair nicely with whatever playing surface you place it on.
The GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower also comes with a bonus dry erase board. The company suggests you use it to “make your own optional party rules: goofy rules, adult-themed rules, and more!” It also comes with a carrying case so you can easily pack and transport it too.
If you’re looking to elevate your recliner game, this Daily Deal might be just the one. Mcombo’s Power Recliner sports all the bells and whistles to have you melt away while reading a book, playing a game or watching TV.
There are 8 vibrating nodes built within the Power Recliner. There’s a heater around the waist area (your bum) that can max out at 140-degrees. It features 9 different modes you can select across 5 levels of intensity. There’s also a timer you can use to set the duration between 10, 20, and 30 minutes. And the chair’s faux leather and dual cupholders just continue the luxurious offerings.
The Power Recliner is also available in a variety of colors so it matches your room as best as possible. It’s offered in black, creme white, dark brown, light brown, and red.
If your child loves playing with sharks but we’re not quite ready to throw them into the deep end with Jaws, maybe we can ease them onto the Orca with the Funko Pop! Movies: Jaws figure.
The Funko Pop! Movies: Jaws is an adorable adaptation of the 1975 movie’s titular character. It’s 6-inches in height and made of vinyl. So whether it’s you that wants to display it with your movie memorabilia, or you just want to get a kick out of your child playing with an iconic movie monster in the bathtub or pool, at around just $15 its perfect for either scenario.
Fan of both baseball and pinball? Hey! Play! Has just the deal for you. At nearly 30%, you can get Hey! Play!’s Baseball Pinball Tabletop Game for just $31.98.
The game promises durable construction that will hold up to daily play on the wooden diamond. And the game’s levers are made of metal for a solid feel and reliable play. It’s a game that can be enjoyed by both children and adults. It also makes for a really cool setpiece as baseball memorabilia, or a home and office decoration.
If you’re looking for something that will surely keep your toddler entertained during the outdoors this summer, the SplashEZ 3-in-1 is the way to go. It’s currently 10% off which will save you a few bucks, and there’s no doubt it will keep your child occupied for hours while you sit back in the sun and enjoy the laughter.
The SplashEZ 3-in-1 is part wading pool and part learning pad, but it’s shallow enough that you’ll never have to worry about it being a danger. There are an alphabet and a slew of animals printed upon it to hang out with your child as they play. The SplashEZ also features a small sprinkler which continually sprays your child with a refreshing stream of water.
Kids love dinosaurs. And when the weather is nice, why not set that imagination free and let them rampage outdoors. This Gizmovine Jumbo Hand Painted Dinosaur Toys Set allows them to do just that as they transport back to the Jurassic with a detailed pack of dinosaurs.
The complete package includes a Spinosaurus, a Parasaurolophus, a Triceratops, a Pterosaur, and a couple of decorations to establish a play setting. Each dinosaur is hand painted to deliver a high level of realism and is crafted with friendly PVC material to ensure child safety.