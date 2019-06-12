Daily Deals: 29% Off Smart Routers, a Big Red Bull Sale and More

Planning to upgrade to a more powerful Smart router for your home? Or are you just tired of paying ridiculously high prices to stash some Red Bull in your fridge? Today’s Daily Deals section has you covered for these items and more.
There are impressive laptop sales, pressure cookers, sound systems and plenty of other deals to be had. So browse down below and see what you can pick-up before these items completely fly off the shelves:
-
There are a ton of issues that can deter you from a good nights sleep. But thanks to Sleep Yoga’s Wedge Pillow, a lot of those can be averted with one cheap purchase.
At 37% off, their Wedge Pillow is designed to alleviate acid reflux, sleep apnea and orthopedic back pain. It also promises to reduce snoring, heartburn, and sinus congestion. If you’re looking to try something different and actually sleep through the night, it couldn’t hurt to give this try.
-
Anyone that enjoys a Red Bull to get them going knows that the energetic beverage doesn’t come cheap. So when there’s a solid sale such as this one, you better jump on it.
Amazon has a 24 pack of 8/4 fluid ounce cans ready to revitalize your body and mind for a mere $21. That’s over $10 off its typical listing price. The drink features high-quality ingredients, including caffeine, taurine, B-group vitamins, and real sugars. So as you give yourself that much-needed boost, you’ll know you’ll be doing it in a relatively healthy way.
-
With a dual-core 2.3 GHz processor, 8 GB DDR3 memory and a 1 TB SATA hard drive, there isn’t much that the Dell Inspiron 5559 Intel Touch Laptop can’t do. It also features a SuperMulti DVD±RW drive ensuring that you can not only watch movies on your computer, but you can read and write them onto CDs and DVDs too.
It has Bluetooth built-in for easy connectivity. The device’s 15.6” HD Truelife LED-backlit Touchscreen promises a beautiful view that won’t slaughter your battery. And it sports USB 3.0 ports for transmissions speeds 10 times faster than USB 2.0, maxing out around 5 Gbit/s.
With specs as impressive as these in an affordable laptop, you’d be hard pressed to find a portable computer that can do more for less.
-
If you’ve spotted a new cheap television that you’re ready to order to your home, you’ll likely want to consider a sound system to get the most out of it. On sale today is the Samsung 3.1 340W Channel Soundbar with Wireless Sub, and it seems to be the perfect addition to round out your new home entertainment system.
There’s a dedicated channel on the soundbar to bring the clearest dialogue quality. It connects to other speakers via Bluetooth for easy setup when you’re ready to expand. And the wireless subwoofer promises some oomph with every big action scene. You can also connect the Samsung 3.1 340W Channel Soundbar with Wireless Sub to stream audio wirelessly from your smart device, promising to fill your home with some fantastic sounding music.
-
If you’ve recently purchased some awesome new tools and find yourself working into the night, you’re going to want some solid lighting to keep the progress going. With the Nitecore HC65 1000 Lumen Headlamp, everything you see with be clear as day.
Nitecore HC65 1000 Lumen Headlamp was also designed to be ideal for hiking and camping, with triple lighting outputs and a rechargeable headlamp. It can run up to 800 hours with 7 brightness levels and 4 special modes. Its floodlighting system offers a 100-degree angle and there’s also a tilt mechanism sporting 180-degree adjustment. It’s also waterproof too up to 2 meters, and impact resistant from 1.
-
We featured a pretty sweet Instant Pot Duo60 yesterday in a Daily Deals section, but we’re back today with an offering from Ninja. Their Foodi Pressure Cooker is a 1,400-watt unit that comes complete with a pressure and crisping lid.
It consists of a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot, a stainless steel reversible rack for versatility, and a 4-quart ceramic-coated Cook & Crisp Basket to give you even more options with your cooking style. It’s slightly larger than the Duo60, so Ninja’s Foodi Pressure Cooker gets the edge if you’re looking for just a bit more real estate in the size of your meals.
-
Needing to upgrade your spotty home Wifi? The TP-Link AC1750 should handle it with no problem. It even works directly with Alexa to provide top-level convenience.
The AC1750 has 3 external antennas to cover an impressive distance. It’s ideal for 4K streaming as the dual-band router upgrades to 1,750 Mbps high-speed internet. It offers 4 Gigabit LAN port if you’re in need of that many direct connections. And it even features an integrated USB port that can act as a media server for your entire network to share. TP-Link even throws in 2-years of 24/7 technical support too should you ever have problems arise within your home network.
-
Although normally pretty pricey, Audeze is renowned for its premium high-end, fully immersive 3D gaming headphones. Designed for high-end PC or console gaming, the headphones utilize head tracking by WAVES Nx technology to keep all processing in the headphones themselves to ensure minimal latency.
There’s fully integrated surround sound. You can connect via USB to Bluetooth, AAC or LDAC. And there’s voice call functionality, a boom microphone, built-in noise attenuation, and independent volume controls.
Typically priced at well over $400, the Audeze Mobius Premium 3D Gaming Headset is currently going for a steal at $299. If you’re in the market, pick these up today.
-
Amazon’s Echo Show is an underrated portable device. Its 10.1-inch HD screen offers gorgeous viewing of your favorite online videos, movies or shows. It sports Alexa integration, of course. And you can make video calls with it thanks to its compatibility with a variety of other programs and devices.
Today’s bundle deal is going for $50 off. With it, you can get the Echo Show (2nd Gen) in charcoal or sandstone. But you also get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue bulb too. It’s a convenient and cheap way to begin making your home a Smart one.
-
Roomba’s are pretty sweet. With their advancement through the years, the iRobot line has really taken the chore of vacuuming almost entirely out of your hands. Today, the company has its Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum for an astounding 40% off. That’s a savings of a whopping $180.
The Roomba 860 comes complete with a docking/charging station to keep the vacuum juiced. It comes equipped with iAdapt Responsive Navigation, ensuring the device knows where and where not to go during cleaning sessions. And with its compact design, it should have no issues getting under sofas and beds to hit all the nooks and crannies.
You can pre-set a schedule for the vacuum to clean up to 7-times a week. It will then use its 3-Stage Cleaning System, utilizing a combo of agitation, brushing and suction, to keep your floors impressively clean. The device even touts an extra AeroForce High-Efficiency Filter to make sure all the dust and small debris are taken care of.
If you’ve yet to give a Roomba a try, the $180 savings here really gives you the incentive to jump in. With average verified reviews of 4.3 out of 5-stars, pretty much everyone that has given the iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum a whirl has walked away impressed.
-
With the TBI Pro 2019 Dog Shock Training Collar, the power to easily train your pup is in your hands. It promises humanness with a deeply customizable intensity level between 1 and 100. And you’ll easily be able to control and modify settings for the Training Collar thanks to the large LCD controller.
The device touts a 30% additional range compared to the other best electric shock collars on the market. It sports a long-lasting rechargeable batteries that will span 15 to 20 days on a 2 to 3-hour charge. The collars are waterproof too, ensuring there won’t be any scares when your pup takes a dive in the pool.
-
Potensic’s D80 GPS FPV RC Drone is typically priced at $269.99. But thanks to a special promotion, you can currently get the company’s gyro quadcopter for $199.99, a substantial 26% off.
The drone comes equipped with 4 strong brushless motors and a 7.4v 1,800mAh battery that will keep them flying for up to 20 minutes. It features GPS modes including Automatic, Low Power and No Signal Return, ensuring your devices will come back in one piece should you lose connectivity with it.
It has an impressive range of up to 800 meters, and while it is within 500 meters you can utilize its real-time FPV Full 1080p transmission. It can reach speeds of up to 25 mph, so take care while you’re flying this beast around.
-
If you’re looking to fancify your backyard parties, why not introduce a game of croquet? Juegoal’s Six Player Croquet Set makes introducing the game to friends easy. It comes with everything you need to get going, including 6 26-inch hardwood handles, 6 8-inch hardwood mallets with caps tacked on for safety, 2 18-inch hardwood ending stakes, 6 2.8-inch weather resistant molded balls, and 9 steel wickets with vinyl coating for durability.
The carrying bag that Juegoal throws in makes putting the kit away super convenience. Or, you can back the croquet set up and take it to a friends house to get the competition going over there.
-
Getting a workout bench into your home is one of the quickest ways to get yourself into a consistent exercise regime. With the Doeplex Flat Weight Bench, you’ll have what you need to lift weights, do sit-ups, lunges, glute bridges, and a ton more.
Doeplex has its Flat Weight Bench down to a super low price of $129.99. It’s sturdy to the point that it can handle 1,200 pounds in weight. So even as you escalate your workouts as you optimize your body, you’ll never have to worry about out classing your central base of operations.
-
If you’re looking for a cheap entry point into the world of wireless earbuds, Bluedio’s set of T-Elf Wireless Earbuds should be just the thing. Currently at 25% off, they’re listed at the dirt cheap price of just $29.99.
The T-Elf Wireless Earbuds delivers 7-hours of audio per charge, with the Bluedio case holding roughly 5 full charges itself. Three different sizes of eartips ensure you’ll find comfortability within the packager. And the buds even feature a unique design wherein a ventilated back chamber in each ear cup of the headphone can propel air out and equalize air pressure on both sides of the headphone ear cans.
There’s even a built-in microphone that can work in conjunction with your smart device’s voice assistant to ensure you can remain hands-free the entire time you’re using them.