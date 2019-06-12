Daily Deals: 29% Off Smart Routers, a Big Red Bull Sale and More

Roomba’s are pretty sweet. With their advancement through the years, the iRobot line has really taken the chore of vacuuming almost entirely out of your hands. Today, the company has its Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum for an astounding 40% off. That’s a savings of a whopping $180.

The Roomba 860 comes complete with a docking/charging station to keep the vacuum juiced. It comes equipped with iAdapt Responsive Navigation, ensuring the device knows where and where not to go during cleaning sessions. And with its compact design, it should have no issues getting under sofas and beds to hit all the nooks and crannies.

You can pre-set a schedule for the vacuum to clean up to 7-times a week. It will then use its 3-Stage Cleaning System, utilizing a combo of agitation, brushing and suction, to keep your floors impressively clean. The device even touts an extra AeroForce High-Efficiency Filter to make sure all the dust and small debris are taken care of.

If you’ve yet to give a Roomba a try, the $180 savings here really gives you the incentive to jump in. With average verified reviews of 4.3 out of 5-stars, pretty much everyone that has given the iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum a whirl has walked away impressed.