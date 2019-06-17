Lawn Supply Sale: Up to 57% Off Lawn Supply Products

Across Scotts, Field King and some others, there are numerous lawn supply sales over on Amazon today. All of which will help to keep your yard’s maintenance up to snuff as we begin to enter the prime portion of this year’s summer.

One of the best lawn deals available today is on Blossom’s 7 Smart Watering Controller. The price is currently 57% off, offering you nearly $75 in savings. The device ensures your watering your lawn and plants efficiently while doing so automatically. It utilizes up-to-the-minute satellite weather data to make your only sprinkling your plants when it’s necessary.

With the accompanying app, you can create a watering schedule to take the job out of your hands. It’s Alexa enabled and Blossom says the entire system can be set up in as little as 15 minutes.

You’ll likely want a fancy new sprinkler to pair with the Blossom. Scotts has you covered there with the Scotts All-in-One Oscillating Sprinkler Kit. It can handle anywhere from 10 to 950 square feet in range and has numerous settings to focus on a single plant or many with its one-to-many precision watering system. The Sprinkler Kit is currently 32% off at $27.19.

You’re going to need to spread some seed though to give those sprinklers some new green to grow. There are plenty of lawn supply sales to help you here too. Scotts Turf Builder Lawn Food with Insect Control is enjoying a 46% discount with its current price of $41.98 for a 15 M bag.

Spreading that seed will be easier than ever with the Scotts Elite Broadcast Spreader with EdgeGuard. It holds up to 20,000 square feet of Scotts lawn product. It promises tires that will never flatten and a dual-rotor system that promises accuracy across its 6-feet of spread. Normally $99.99, the Elite Broadcast Spreader is currently down to $75.98.

Should weeds become an issue, you’ll be covered with the Ortho GroundClear Wand and Refill Bundle, currently $15 off. Or, you can beef up your weed killing skills with the Field King Professional No Leak Pump Backpack Sprayer. Today, it’s nearly 50% off at just $54.41. There’s also the Field King Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Pump Zero Technology Sprayer that’s been marked down 20% itself, so you have a couple of different options in the weed killing game.