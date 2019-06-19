Save 20% on Sweetnight Memory Foam Mattresses and Pillows Today Only

For today only, Sweetnight is offering a super sweet sale on the vast majority of the company’s memory foam mattresses and pillows. Prices have been slashed by 20% across its line, saving you a ton of cash on a purchase that can literally change your life.
Most of Sweetnight’s offerings are labeled as CertiPUR-US Certified. Meaning that if a good nights sleep is continually hindered by neck, back, and joint pain, you may have finally found a solution to put your mind and body at ease.
There are listings for 8-inch mattresses in Twin, Full, and Queen. Though you’ll likely want to go with the 10-inch models that are available in Full, Queen and King sized hybrid beds. There’s a flippable Queen size model too that looks impressive in its own right.
Most of the mattresses are considered hybrids, meaning they have a base layer comprised of individually pocketed steel coils. This certainly isn’t a bad thing though. These steel coils provide resilient full body support throughout the evening.
Atop the base layer of steel coils is a layer of high-density gel infused memory foam. Not only does this ensure that you’ll never feel as though you’re sleeping on springs, but it also offers motion isolation which mutes any movement that your significant other cause while tossing and turning.
The gel infused memory foam slowly adjusts to your body weight and temperature. This continually provides a cool feel, while also adding in comfort. Sweetnight’s mattresses are also hypoallergenic thanks to their luxury quilted knit coverings.
Our Sweetnight listings below also include CertiPUR-US Certified memory foam pillows that are designed to perfectly fit across the company’s range of bed sizes. Some of the pillows listed are infused with activated bamboo charcoal. These boast an added effect which provides deodorizing, air purifying, moisture and wicking. These also feature a bamboo-derived rayon cover that helps to regulate temperature for comfort and breathability. The covers are super easy to clean with a removable cover that can be hand-washed or thrown in the washing machine.
If you're in the market for new bedding, there really are some great steals below to save you some cash:
