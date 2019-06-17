Office Supply Sale: Up to 71% Off Printers, Projects, Shelving and More

Office supplies can get costly. So it’s vital to keep costs down when you can by finding an office supply sale here and there. Over on Amazon today there’s a pretty robust office supply sale that can save you hundreds across an array of products.

The most impressive item within today’s office supply sale is likely the HP Samsung ProXpress SL-M4560FX Laser Multifunction Printer. Normally, this laser printer retails for a whopping $1,557. During today’s sale though, the price has been slashed down to $445. Thus saving you an astounding $1,112.

The printer promises to save you money thanks to its high yield toner and drum. It can scan up to 60 imp2 thanks to the dual scan document feeder. It prints quickly with its 1.5GHz quad-core CPU. And it promises security and convenience with its multi-layered security and Smart UX Center.

If you don’t need something quite as robust as the HP Samsung ProXpress, the Xerox Phaser 3260/DNI Monchrome Laser Printer should still be able to get the job done for you. It’s currently 69% off, knocking the price down to a mere $65.

The printer can spit out 29 pages-per-minute and features USB, Ethernet, or wireless access. It’s compact yet powerful for the smaller offices that don’t need to rely on a large printing output.

Need someplace to store some office items now that you have a fancy new printer sitting on your desk? Safco’s Onyx Mesh Fold-Up Shelving has you covered. You can save 20% on the shelving unit today. It holds up to 50 lbs on each of its three shelves and also sports a bottom shelf with tracks that holds two file folder bins as well.

Also on sale from Safco today is the company’s Wave Magnetic Dry Erase Easel. It’s a perfect addition to any meeting room or classroom to illustrate your points. Or, you can simply use it as an accessory on your desk to keep specific notes fresh in your brain.

Safo’s Wave Magnetic Dry Erase Easel also doubles as a storage device of sorts. Its design allows a few notebooks and other smaller items to be tucked within its center. And thanks to the item’s sturdy steel construction, you’ll never have to worry about it folding in or falling apart.

Also great for a meeting room or classroom is the Optoma 3D DLP Ultra Short Throw Projector. Normally retailing over $1,000, Optoma is offering it today for a significantly reduced $789.99.

It boasts a WXGA 3300 Lumen ultra short throw projector with an 18000:1 contrast ratio. The device promises a clear and shadow-free 100-inch image from up to 2-feet away. Optoma touts extensive connectivity, robust network control, and powerful 16-watt speaker. And the projector should last quite a while with a lamp life of 6,500 hours.