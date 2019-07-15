Save BIG: Acer Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop Prime Day Deal

Looking to score a great Prime Day laptop deal on the ULTIMATE gaming laptop? Amazon just launched this Acer Predator Triton 500 deal for the thin and light laptop that comes with some truly impressive specs for its current pricetag of just $999.99.

Previously, the low price was $1,785.00, but now, because of this Amazon Prime Day deal, it’s all the way down to $999.99.

That’s a savings of a whopping $800.00 or 44%.

Here’s what specs you’re getting with the Acer Predator Triton 500 Thin & Light gaming laptop (model PT515-51-71VV):

Intel Core i7-8750H

GeForce RTX 2060 w/ 6GB

15’6″ Full HD 144Hz 3MS IPS Display

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD

RGB Keyboard

With these specs, you’ll be able to play all of the latest PC games on ULTRA settings with ease!

You can snag this awesome gaming laptop deal here while it lasts – but hurry, it’s likely to sell out quickly. In fact, the deal is ALREADY 70% claimed.

Looking for something a bit less intense? Check out even more awesome Prime Day laptop deals here.

