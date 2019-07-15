AirPods Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $20 on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case & More

Apple AirPods are quite popular, and for good reason. For starters, they deliver an immersive wireless headphone experience and are ready to use with your favorite Apple devices, including the Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and iPhone. Simply tap the headphones to turn them on. As long as the headphones are on, they’re connected. You can summon Siri for help with tasks such as making a call or getting directions.

This year’s Prime Day deals include savings on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case and Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

Get $20 off the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model). Instead of scrambling to find a charger and a space to plug it in, you can simple recharge these AirPods in their case. You can also recharge the headphones wirelessly or with a Lightning connector or a Qi-compatible charger. Siri is accessible with a simple “Hey, Siri” command. In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 18 hours of talk time and 24 hours of listening time.

If you don’t need the wireless feature, you can save $14 off the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model). While nearly all of the features are the same, these headphones need to be recharged via a Lightning connector. You can also recharge them in the case. These AirPods deliver over 24 hours of listening time and up to 18 hours of talk time.

