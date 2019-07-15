10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019: The Ultimate List

Looking for the best of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2019? We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a metric butt ton of great Prime Day deals 2019 has blessed us with, ranging from tech to toys to home goods and more!
Note: We’ll be adding to this post as new deals are found throughout the Prime Day 2019 sale.
The #1 best-selling DNA test brand, AncestryDNA, is on sale today for $50.00 off of its original $99 MSRP. That brings the price all the way down to $49.00 for Prime Day only.
For those not in the know, AncestryDNA is kit that will allow you to trace your ethnic roots by not only telling you which countries you’re from, but also it can pinpoint specific regions within those countries. It’s super cool, and these kits actually make great gifts for the holiday season.
If you’ve been waiting for that new Echo Show 5 to drop down to the right price, now’s the time to pick one up on Amazon. One of the best Prime Day Deals 2019 has given us, so far, is a deal on the Echo Show 5, which reduces its price by 44%/$40, dropping down to an all-time low of $49.99.
With the Echo Show 5, you’re getting a small smart display with Alexa built-in. So, you can visualize controlling your smart home, see new movie trailers, TV shows, movies, connect with video calling apps, and so much more. It’s like the Echo Dot, but more visual.
The Ring Doorbell is an absolute necessity for smart home enthusiasts, and when it’s paired with a free Echo Dot, you can’t go wrong. For today only, one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals is on the Ring wi-fi enabled video doorbell, which drops the price by a whopping $79.99, bringing it down to an all-time low $69.99.
Not only is the price at its lowest, but Amazon is also throwing in a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen (the charcoal gray one) to sweeten the deal. And, my oh my, is it a sweet deal.
Looking to score some sweet fashion deals? Take a look at all of the awesome Amazon Essentials that are up to 50% off for Prime Day this year. As a personal buyer and believer in the Amazon Essentials brand, myself, I can tell you that the quality absolutely holds up – so you’ll look great and feel great about what you’re wearing.
Great brands like Goodthreads, 28 palms, Daily Ritual, Lark & Ro, and more are on sale – both men’s and women’s fashion.
If you’ve been waiting to FINALLY jump onto the truly wireless earbud wagon, you can score a great pair from a great brand for a great price with one of today’s best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals. For today, you can pick-up the absolutely awesome-sounding Bose SoundSport Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $60 off the $199 MSRP, bringing the price down to $139.00.
These earbuds are fantastic, with 5 hours of play time per charge and an extra 10 hours with the included charging case. But what really sets this set apart from others like it on the market right now is that they have an AWESOME track lost earbuds feature that you can use to track lost earphones with the Bose connect app. So, while they are small and can be easily lost (trust me), you don’t have to worry about losing them with the Bose Soundsport set because they have built-in trackers. Cool.
Another great Prime Day 2019 deal on the awesome Bose brand is on the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II – the Midnight Blue edition. Right now, it’s on sale for $40 off the MSRP, bringing its price to an all-time low $89.00.
Oddly, it’s only the Midnight Blue colorway that’s on sale today – but we’re okay with that if you are! This rugged little Bluetooth speaker has a soft-touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to grab and go. Bring it with you on the front porch, in the backyard, on the hammock, by the grill, by the pool, at the beach – anywhere! Its ultra portability is its main appeal, but I’ll also note that it’s a great-sounding speaker for its size. On top of that, it also has a built-in mic so that you can chat on speakerphone or use your digital AI voice assistant of choice.
If you have yet to check out Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners, you’re missing out. Today is your chance to jump on the bandwagon, as one of the best Prime Day Deals of 2019 so far is on the Dyson V7 Animalpro+. In fact, for Prime Day, Amazon has knocked off $120.00 from the MSRP, bringing the price down to just $279.99.
These Dyson cordless vacuums are awesome. Essentially, they eliminate the need to lug a cumbersome, heavy vacuum cleaner around the house. Yes – they’re even lighter than other, standard Dyson vacuums on the market. With the V7, you’ve got up to 30 minutes of fade-free power, and it recharges super quickly. It’s great for deciding you need to quickly vacuum the living room before your mother comes over.
As far as Prime Day mattress deals are concerned, one of the best you’ll find during today’s sale is on the Leesa 10″ memory foam mattress that saves you $50 on the MSRP. The brings the price down to $890 for a queen size gray & white memory foam mattress.
As a parent of two kids with an ultra busy schedule on weekdays, I can tell you that an Instant Pot is a lifesaver come dinnertime. The best deal we’ve ever seen on an Instant Pot (at least that I can recall) is on the Instant Pot Duo for today’s Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, which drops the price by a whopping $73.96. That brings the price all the way down to just $55.99 for Prime members, and even if you’re not a Prime member, you can still pick it up for a low $69.99.
The Instant Pot duo essentially replaces 9 appliances, eliminating the need for a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, or sterilizer. Why? Because this baby can do it all.
But more impressively, you can cook fully frozen chicken in like 11 minutes flat. Again, it has made weekday dinner prep so much easier.
Check out more great Prime Day kitchen deals here.
If you haven’t yet tried out a Chromebook, you might want to think about it. They make computing feel faster than a standard Windows laptop with a much lower price point and specs, and you can use many Google Play apps instead of having to install programs. They’re awesome.
Amazon has some sweet sweet Prime Day Laptop deals right now, like this highly-rated 15.6″ ASUS Chromebook for $70 off the MSRP. Today, the price is down to $199.99 – that’s 26% off its MSRP.