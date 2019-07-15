10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019: The Ultimate List

If you’ve been waiting to FINALLY jump onto the truly wireless earbud wagon, you can score a great pair from a great brand for a great price with one of today’s best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals. For today, you can pick-up the absolutely awesome-sounding Bose SoundSport Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $60 off the $199 MSRP, bringing the price down to $139.00.

These earbuds are fantastic, with 5 hours of play time per charge and an extra 10 hours with the included charging case. But what really sets this set apart from others like it on the market right now is that they have an AWESOME track lost earbuds feature that you can use to track lost earphones with the Bose connect app. So, while they are small and can be easily lost (trust me), you don’t have to worry about losing them with the Bose Soundsport set because they have built-in trackers. Cool.