Fitbit deals for this year’s Amazon Prime Day are here. You can score your favorite Fitbit models for up to 20% off. Several discounts are available for some of the brand’s most popular smartwatches and fitness trackers.

You can read a bit more about each model or simply scroll down for a short and quick bullet list of the best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals.

The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker is a relative newcomer, which makes its 20% off deal more impressive. This activity tracker lets you stay connected on the go, so you get notified of incoming calls, texts and more. You can connect with your smartphone GPS for distance and pace readings on the go. This fitness tracker is waterproof and is water resistant up to 50 meters. Choose between 15 different exercise modes, including yoga, circuit training, run, swim, bike and more.

Score $30 off the Fitbit Versa Smart Watch. Highlights include all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. This smartwatch also monitors your sleep. You can store and play up to 300 of your favorite songs, which is plenty to keep you motivated during workouts. This Fitbit is also water resistant and can be worn swimming up to 50 meters.

If the Fitbit Versa Smart Watch seems appealing but you could do without the added benefit of storing and playing music, consider the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch. This Prime Day Fitbit deal helps you save over $21, or 13%, off this Fitbit smartwatch. All other features are nearly identical.

Save 20%, or $50, off the Fitbit Ionic Watch with this Amazon Prime Day deal. You can also save $70, or 23%, off the Fitbit Ionic Watch Adidas Edition, which provides personalized on-screen workouts to keep you on top of your goals. The Ionic provides swim tracking and is loaded with over 15 popular exercise modes. There’s also 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and total steps taken during the day. Built-in GPS tracks your pace and distance as you move.

Check out the best Prime Day Fitbit deals:

