Save Up to 39% Off iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums Today & Tomorrow

If a new robot vacuum is on your short list this Prime Day, don’t miss the deals below. We’ve rounded up the biggest discounts so far this year on many Roomba models. Whether you’re looking for a vacuum that can keep up with your furry friends or you just need a general all-purpose iRobot Roomba, check out savings on various models below.

Most Roombas come with multi-stage cleaning to make your house look its best. Some also have WiFi connectivity and can be controlled via voice commands through services such as Alexa and Google Voice. The best Prime Day savings on iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners for Amazon Prime members are as follows:

Score 39%, or nearly $350, off the super powerful iRobot Roomba 980. This Roomba is set up for some serious cleaning and is ideal for pet hair, carpets and hard floors. Not only is the vacuum WiFi-connected, it also features Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands to control the cleaning. This Roomba has a high-efficiency filter, which traps up to 99 percent of cat and dog allergens. Run time is roughly 120 minutes per charge.

The popular and affordable iRobot Roomba 690 is also a steal at 39%, or $145, off. This general all-purpose robot vacuum is WiFi connected and works with Alexa for hands-free cleaning. It’s handy for picking up after pets and is powerful enough for carpets. Virtual wall barriers keep the Roomba out of forbidden spaces. Run time is roughly 90 minutes per charge.

Score 33%, or nearly $150, off the iRobot Roomba 891. This is another workhorse that’s designed for picking up pet hairs and suctioning hidden debris from carpets. This Roomba is also WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa. Powerful suction with five times the air power means optimal pick-up performance. This robot vacuum cleaner runs for roughly 90 minutes per charge.

Get the iRobot Roomba 890 for 20% off, or just a touch under $100. This powerful Roomba excels at picking up after pets and tackling carpeted surfaces. Multi-surface brushes directly engage on hard floors and carpets for maximum pickup. Dirt detection sensors put the Roomba to work on dirtier areas for maximum results. This iRobot Roomba vacuum features WiFi connectivity with built-in Alexa.

A savings of $102, or 15% off, makes the iRobot Roomba 960 a steal this Amazon Prime Day. This robot vacuum is ready to get to work suctioning up pet hair and providing maximum pickup on carpeted surfaces. WiFi connectivity means you can use the accompanying app to further control cleaning, while built-in Alexa lets you command the vacuum with your voice. A high-efficiently filter traps nearly all cat and dog allergens.

If affordability is your main priority, check out the iRobot Roomba 614, which is currently available for $25 off. This basic Roomba is good for carpets, pet hair and hard floors. After it runs for roughly 90 minutes, this Roomba automatically returns to its charging base. This Roomba is ideal for dorms and apartments.

