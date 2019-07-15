Save Up to 40% Off Apple Watches & iPads Today & Tomorrow

Instead of splurging on that Apple Watch or iPad you’ve been eyeing, enjoy some serious savings with these best Prime Day deals on Apple Watches and iPads. Score up to 40% off select models, including the latest models and slightly older ones.

We’re here to make sure you have access to the biggest and best Amazon Prime Day deals. As an Amazon Prime member, today and tomorrow (July 15 and 16) bring some of the best discounts and price slashes of the year. It’s not often you see such generous savings on your favorite Apple products, so don’t hesitate to grab that deal before it’s gone.

Currently, the biggest price cut can be found on the Apple Watch Series 3, which is 40%, or $150, off. This Apple Watch features GPS and cellular connectivity. Various sizes are available. You can use the watch equally for work and play, with features such as an optical heart sensor, accelerometer and a durable aluminum case. A dual-core S3 processor keeps you on task without slowing down.

Next up is the Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB). You’ll save 38%, or $430. This is a slightly older iPad Pro model. Highlights include a large 10.5-inch screen, Retina Display, an HD front camera and a speedy A10X Fusion chip. Aside from a choice between four colors, you can opt for the 64GB, 256GB or 512GB models. Prices may vary depending on your specific selection.

If you’re looking for the latest model, now’s your chance to save. Score $130, or 30%, off the Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB, Latest Model). This Apple iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display along with an A10 Fusion chip and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Speaking of the latest models, you can get the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) for $75 off, or the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) for $50 off. Improvements over the outgoing model include a larger display and louder speaker. This watch also has electrical and optical heart sensors. Automatic workout detection makes it easy to just get up and go.

Here’s the short list of savings:

