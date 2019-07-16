Best Prime Day DNA Test Deals Save You 50% Off

We’ve pulled together the best Prime Day DNA test kit deals so you can save big. Having my ancestry done was one of the most interesting and fun adventures I’ve had and not paying full price made it even better.
Today only the 23andMe kit is $99.99, down from $199.
I went through 23andMe to do my ancestry and I’ve had a very good experience with it. The instructions were clear and easy and the reports are simple to understand.
23andMe provides a wide range of information including genetic mapping, estimated ancestry timelines, wellness and genetic marker testing, and even genetic traits like whether or not cilantro tastes like soap or if you’re more likely to turn red when you drink.
You can also opt in to connect with the wide network of 23andMe users and see your genetic relatives and the percentage of DNA you share.
For a slightly cheaper option, Prime members can save $50 on AncestryDNA Kits for the next 14 hours.
Down to $49.99, that’s 51% off their normal $99 price tag. AncestryDNA is a trusted name in the industry and will allow you to trace your genetic heritage down to the country and even region of your countries of origin. You can connect with genetic relatives who are AncestryDNA users as well.