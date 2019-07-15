12 Best Prime Day Deals on Fashion

Amazon Prime Day fashion deals mean it’s the perfect time to stock your closet for summer and back to school too. Check out these great fashion finds at up to 65 percent off, and while you’re at it, snag some great gifts for the upcoming holiday season at serious savings too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to busy women, there’s one essential handbag style they can’t do without – a big roomy tote bag. This beauty from Cole Haan is the perfect addition to your wardrobe with tons of room to store your laptop, files and even a smaller purse. Right now it’s a whopping 52 percent off with Amazon Prime Day deals, so you’ll save $228.
This tote is made from handwoven black leather, and features a pretty interior lining, as well as 18k satin gold finish hardware. Four leather feet and a hard bottom keep it stable when you set it on the ground. This stunning tote comes in two other colors, but sadly, they aren’t at the same wicked discount.
If that’s still too big of a budget buster for you, the Roxy Dream Big Medium Tote Bag is a real cutie and it’s 51 percent off right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Combat boots are a hot fashion trend, and in red leather, they’re even hotter. These seriously stylish combat boots from world famous boot maker FRYE, deliver on both good looks and comfort with a 1.25 inch stacked heel and a lug sole with great tread. These boots are 50 percent off on Amazon Prime Day, but some sizes are limited, and while these come in different colors, not all are the steal of a deal as the red ones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Celebs from Meek Mill to Madonna and Gigi Hadid love their PUMA sneaks, and now you can snag a pair of these great shoes for 33 percent off during Amazon Prime Day. They’re available in men’s full and half sizes from 4 to 11, so if you happen to be a PUMA loving lady, just size down to get this deal on your fave dad sneakers.
Super comfy, these retro-inspired sneakers feature that signature PUMA formstrip and exaggerated-lug outsole for traction. While they come in plenty of colors, the great deal is only on the white with navy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a classic fit, and unbelievable comfort, these Dickies men’s five pocket jeans deliver on both fronts. These straight leg jeans are 100 percent cotton and sit slightly below the waist with Dickies authentic branding on the back. Get them on sale with Prime Day fashion deals at up to 64 percent off. Get them in five color washes and men’s sizes from 30W x 30L to 44W x 42L.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you want to wear jeans, but you want the comfort of leggings, it’s time to reach for these Amazon Essentials women’s jeggings. They combine the best of both worlds with a figure hugging skinny fit that’s not too tight and pull on waistband that’s so comfy even if you’ve had that extra serving at the bbq. One thing we love about these, besides the wicked 30 percent Prime Day price discount, is that they come in short, regular and long sizes from 0 to 20. We also think you’ll like the eight different color options that can take you from casual to dressy depending on the top you choose.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know how it seems like stuff that’s on sale isn’t really the stuff you want most? That’s def not the case with this classic cap sleeve plus size wrap dress from Lark & Ro. This cutie is the kind of dress you can wear to work, or sass up with some accessories to go clubbing. The beautiful drape and gathering at the waist are super figure flattering and you’ll love the fact that this classy frock is machine washable.
The only thing that could possibly make it better? The fact that with Prime Day fashion deals you can get it for 22 percent off – that includes all 12 colors and sizes from 1X to 5X. At just about $35, we’d recommend picking up a few!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to beef up your collection of sports bras, or you need to get some in the first place, Prime Day is an ideal time to stock your closet. With a savings of 32 percent off the regular price, this Danskin sports bra is a comfy blend of cotton and spandex that delivers medium support
With more adjustability than many, the bra has a hook and eye closure in back, along with wide and comfy straps that are also adjustable. Stretch mesh inserts help to wick away sweat and disperse heat during workouts. Get this bra in three colors and women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
If you’re looking for plus size sports bras, there are plenty that are made to maximize support and minimize the bounce during workouts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been looking for a classic pant that features a straight leg fit that’s not overly baggy, these slacks from Haggar are a major crowd pleaser. Made of washable you can get these work worthy slacks for up to 50 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, depending on the color you choose, but nearly all colors are discounted well.
The sneaky secret that’s going to make you love these slacks is a hidden adjustable waistband that lets you ease away the pain of that after work pizza and beer binge. Get them in more than a dozen colors and sizes from 32W x 30L to 42W x 32L.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With plenty of summer left to go, it’s an ideal time to stock up on some classic flat front shorts that can take you from the beach to the bar, and even might pass muster on casual Friday, depending on where you work. At 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, these shorts from Dockers have a 9.5 inch inseam, so they’ll hit just above the knee. The sit at the waist and have a larger smartphone pocket and single welt button through back pockets. Made from 100 percent cotton you can count on them being comfy and wearing well. Get them in a dozen colors and waist sizes from 29 to 44.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Because girls just wanna have fun, they need the kind of sports gear that lets them get out in the weather and stay warm. This half zip pullover top from Under Armour wicks away sweat on those early morning runs and dries fast so you don’t get chilled. The half zip front has a stand up collar for extra coverage when needed. Long raglan sleeves make for a comfortable fit that never binds no matter the activity. Snag this great top in black and metallic silver for 30 percent off during Prime Day, with other colors and sizes discounted as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
That untucked shirt look is still the rage this summer, and there’s no better way to look casual and cool than with this slim fit print shirt from J. Crew Mercantile. At 50 percent off during Prime Day, this short sleeve shirt has it all going on. It comes in several fresh prints and colors, and with just a slight amount of stretch, it’ll never look baggy or bulky. Great to wear alone or over a tee, this shirt can look professional enough for casual Fridays but it’s always ready for some serious play. Get it in men’s sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.