6 Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness

Get $43 off the men’s Schwinn High Timber Mountain Bike. This bike is ideal for beginners and those looking for an affordable entry-level mountain bike to hit the local trails. The bike comes in an array of sizes and colors. Highlights include Shimano twist shifters and a 21-speed rear derailleur, so you don’t have to hunt around for the right gear. All-terrain tires provide plenty of grip as you head off-road.