6 Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness

Give your current fitness routine a boost, or snag one of the year’s hottest items for that fitness fanatic in your life with these Prime Day fitness deals. Scroll down to see big savings on your favorite workout gear, cardio machines and more.
Score 20% off one of the year’s hottest fitness trackers with this Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deal. The Fitbit Charge 3 comes with all the essentials and more, including improved calorie burn measurements, 24/7 heart rate tracking and a choice between 15 popular exercise modes. The tracker gets up to seven days of use per charge. It’s also waterproof and can be worn swimming.
Score 43% off the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter with this Prime Day deal. Whether you’re conquering your favorite trails or you’re heading off into unknown territory, having clean and safe drinking water is essential. This filter removes up to 99.9 percent of all waterborne bacteria and parasites. It also gets rid of microplastics. One filter yields up to 1,000 gallons of clean drinking water.
Score up to 40 percent off your favorite Under Armour apparel, including goodies such as this Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt, which you can currently snag for 43 percent off. From compression shorts to athletic tops to sports bras and more, don’t miss these hefty Prime Day savings on your favorite athletic gear and essentials.
Score big savings of up to 38 percent off your favorite bike racks from Allen Sports, including the Allen Sports Ultra Compact Trunk Mounted Bike Rack. Options range from compact folding racks for carrying one bike to multi-bike racks for outings with friends and family. Check out the best Prime Day deals on Allen Sports bike racks.
Score $130 off the Garmin vívoactive 3 with this Prime Day deal. The watch includes built-in GPS, so you can track your distance, pace and location as you go. You can use this smartwatch for running, cycling, cardio and strength training. The watch comes with 15 preloaded apps, such as swimming, running, yoga and more.
Get $43 off the men’s Schwinn High Timber Mountain Bike. This bike is ideal for beginners and those looking for an affordable entry-level mountain bike to hit the local trails. The bike comes in an array of sizes and colors. Highlights include Shimano twist shifters and a 21-speed rear derailleur, so you don’t have to hunt around for the right gear. All-terrain tires provide plenty of grip as you head off-road.