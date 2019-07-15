5 Best Prime Day Deals on Food

Stock up and save with the best Prime Day food deals 2019. We’ve narrowed it down so you can save time and save big.
Prime Members can save $6 on this 12-pack of Starbucks Refreshers which normally costs $17.08.
The pack comes with four cans each of Strawberry Lemonade, Black Cherry Limeade, and Peach Passionfruit. Refreshers are fruity, bubbly drinks made with 25 percent juice and pack a pick me up of caffeine from green coffee extract. They’re perfect for summer when you need your coffee fix but want something more refreshing.
Enjoy your light roast Panera coffee at home with this Prime Day Lightning Deal on Panera Light Roast Coffee Pods but it will only last for the next two hours.
They’re normally $40.99 for a pack of 72 K-cups but right now you can grab them for $32.49–that’s only $0.45 per pod.
Today and tomorrow only, Prime members can take an additional 35% off select Soylent Shake 12-packs and 30-count boxes of meal bars.
That can mean savings of up to $13 off for shake packs and meal bars boxes coming out to approximately $0.61 per bar. You can see the full range of 35% off Soylent products here.
Studies have shown that nut consumption reduces your risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation levels so now’s a great time to take another step toward wellness at sales at a deep discount.
This huge 25-ounce bag of low sodium Blue Diamond almonds is normally $9.36, but, exclusively for Prime members, for the Prime Day event you can pick it up for 35% off. The 35% off deal also applies to their cocoa dusted almonds.
If you’re a Prime Member you can save 30% off some of Amazon brand’s best-rated snacks.
Save around $5 on four-packs of Wickedly Prime Roasted and Salty Plantain Chips and Simple and Slightly Sweet Plantain Chips.
This deal also includes Happy Belly Walnuts and Happy Belly California Almonds.