5 Best Prime Day Deals on Food

Prime Members can save $6 on this 12-pack of Starbucks Refreshers which normally costs $17.08.

The pack comes with four cans each of Strawberry Lemonade, Black Cherry Limeade, and Peach Passionfruit. Refreshers are fruity, bubbly drinks made with 25 percent juice and pack a pick me up of caffeine from green coffee extract. They’re perfect for summer when you need your coffee fix but want something more refreshing.