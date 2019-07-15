5 Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Stuff

If you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals 2019, we’ve put in the time (and pots of coffee) searching so you don’t have to. We’ll be up at all hours updating this list as deals go live and as products sell out (which they will) so hop on these prices while you can.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Instant Pot was the gift of the year and if you don’t have one yet, now’s a perfect time to pick one up for yourself or get a jumpstart on the holidays.
the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 is 57% off at $55.99 down from $129.99 and functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer, rice cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, and sterilizer. It’s fast, easy to clean, and user-friendly.
If you love your kitchen gadgets and watching cooking shows, you know that Sous Vide Immersion Circulators are how high-end chefs cook meats to perfection with unparalleled temperature control. The Instant Pot Sous Vide is 31% off and quietly creates a water bath for perfect results every time. The Sous Vide is down to $54.99 from $79.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save up to $59.70 on this compact Sous Vide from ChefSteps bringing the White and Stainless Steel Sous Vide down to $139.30 down from $199 and the White Sous Vide down to $125.30 down from $179.
Sous Vide allow you to slowly and evenly cook meat to the exact temperature you want. It’s the method often used by top chefs. The ChefSteps Sous Vide is WiFi and Bluetooth capable so, using the app, you can visually track the progress of your food on your smartphone as well as get a visual preview of the doneness of your choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save on Under Armour tumblers, water bottles, and coolers this Prime Day to the tune of up to $60 off.
Select Under Armour styles are on sale Monday and all of Tuesday while they last.
The MVP Tumbler is 57% off right now and has an 18-ounce capacity and a silicone wrap makes the cup easier to hold while protecting the contents from the temperature of your hand and your hand from the temperature of the contents. It can keep beverages cold for up to 21 hours. It comes in several colors.
Get $60 off the Sideline 20 Quart Cooler for Prime day which can hold up to 28 12-ounce cans or 24 pounds of ice. It’s perfect for camping, tailgating, barbeques, or game day. If you prefer something less rigid, their 24-can Soft Cooler is also part of the Prime Day event at 30% off.
If you need to carry around a lot of water, the Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug is 31% off right now. It’s insulated to keep drinks cold for 12 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Select AmazonBasics are up to 41% off for Monday only this Prime Day.
You can find a wide range of deals here including 35% off their 18-Piece Knife Block at $35.69 down from $54.93, 30% off 15-Piece Cookware Set at $34.99 down from $49.99, 41% off 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set at $41.52 down from $69.99, and 30% off Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Ovens in a variety of colors at $33.05 down from $46.49.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or a loved one tends to get headaches or migraines from the sulfites in wine, you need to take advantage of Üllo’s Prime Day sale on their Selective Sulfite Wine Filters.
The Üllo filter removes both sulfites and sediment from all wines for a purer wine that won’t give you the negative effects of sulfates. For migraine sufferers, this opens up a whole world of wine options. It also can function as an aerator as it filters or as a filter only with a quick twist of the Üllo to select air or no air.
It fits on top of almost any wine glass so you can filter a glass at a time or filter more with their Üllo Filter and Decanter Set.The Üllo is made in America and the glass is hand-blown with lead-free crystal.
The sets that are on sale each come with six filters which each will filter one standard-size wine bottle. Replacement filters are fairly cheap which surprised me. These would make great gifts.