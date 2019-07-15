5 Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Stuff

The Instant Pot was the gift of the year and if you don’t have one yet, now’s a perfect time to pick one up for yourself or get a jumpstart on the holidays.

the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 is 57% off at $55.99 down from $129.99 and functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer, rice cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, and sterilizer. It’s fast, easy to clean, and user-friendly.

If you love your kitchen gadgets and watching cooking shows, you know that Sous Vide Immersion Circulators are how high-end chefs cook meats to perfection with unparalleled temperature control. The Instant Pot Sous Vide is 31% off and quietly creates a water bath for perfect results every time. The Sous Vide is down to $54.99 from $79.99.