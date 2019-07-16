5 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals on Bags & More

Whether you’re a travel pro or you’re someone new to the travel game, you want luggage that can match both your packing style and travel mode. If you want durability and flexibility, these Prime Day luggage deals can have you on the road or the runway without a huge cash outlay.
If you’re looking for a great basic luggage set with a large bag to check, and a smaller one to carry on, this soft sider set from Travelpro is ideal. Both the large and small bags feature spinner wheels which make them super easy to run through airports and make tight turns and moves when you’re late for a flight. Both the 20 inch and 25 inch bags feature internal zippered mesh compartments in the tops and plenty of space for stowing your necessities on the bottom. The 20 inch bag meets airline standards for carry ons, and the 25 inch bag expands to accommodate all your vacation souvenirs.
Get this set for 68 percent off with this Amazon Prime Day luggage deal. Even the price tracking site Camel Camel Camel shows a used set of these bags selling for twice the price!
If you spend a lot of miles on the road, you need a luggage set that’s durable and can take a pounding from baggage handlers, and still have your personal items arrive intact. This hardsider set from Travelpro is a terrific option for all modes of travel. It features an airline approved carryone bag, plus a 24 inch bag to check. Both have TSA approved locks, spinner wheels and spacious interiors, with the larger bag even offering an expansion option.
During Amazon Prime Day luggage deals, you can get this set for a whopping 68% off, saving you a sweet $280 to spend on your trip.
Both practical and sophisticated, this clever carry on from the Delsey Châtelet Collection is a step above the average carryon suitcase. Made from vegan leather, it can handle the abuse of travel with stylish aplomb. Top and bottom handles make this bag easy to stow in an overhead bin, or under the seat in front of you.
Get this great looking bag today for a huge Prime Day discount of 33%. Depending on your travel preferences, you can also save 32% on the matching Soft Side Weekender Duffel.
If you’re looking for a lot of luggage for not a lot of cash outlay, this five piece luggage set from American Tourister is a great option. Perfect for car trips where everyone in the family needs their own bag, this set includes a 27 inch spinner bag, a 20 inch wheeled upright carry on bag, a huge wheeled duffel, a boarding bag and a dopp kit. This is a great starter set for the new traveler with lots of options to mix and match, depending on the trip.
Get this set today for a Prime Day price of $49.99, or 38% off.
Looking for three hard side suitcases, all of which offer spinner wheels, TSA locks, and easily telescoping handles? With Prime Day luggage deals like this, you won’t need to look further. This three piece set features all the amenities, and you can get it today for 21% off. Fully lined internal pockets make for easy two-sided packing. High quality spinner wheels make these a breeze to use on the go, and unlike many sets, these suitcases are both lightweight and durable. Total bonus.
With three sizes, an airline approved 20 inch carry on and two larger bags at 24 and 28 inches respectively, you’ll have the right sizes for both domestic and international junkets.