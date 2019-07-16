5 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals on Bags & More

If you’re looking for a great basic luggage set with a large bag to check, and a smaller one to carry on, this soft sider set from Travelpro is ideal. Both the large and small bags feature spinner wheels which make them super easy to run through airports and make tight turns and moves when you’re late for a flight. Both the 20 inch and 25 inch bags feature internal zippered mesh compartments in the tops and plenty of space for stowing your necessities on the bottom. The 20 inch bag meets airline standards for carry ons, and the 25 inch bag expands to accommodate all your vacation souvenirs.

Get this set for 68 percent off with this Amazon Prime Day luggage deal. Even the price tracking site Camel Camel Camel shows a used set of these bags selling for twice the price!