Prime Day TV Deal: Save $110 on TCL 4K TV and Get a Free TCL Soundbar

This Prime Day has had many excellent TV deals, but a new Lightning Deal is one of the best we’ve seen. You can take advantage of this offer to receive a 43″ TCL 43S425 4K UHD TV for $110 (33%) off and get a TCL Alto 5 soundbar free.

In case it wasn’t obvious, this is an incredible deal and it will not last long. It’s already 40% claimed at time of writing, so I don’t expect that it will make it through the expiration time of 8 p.m. PST. Here are some details on the TV and soundbar:

The TCL 43S425 is a 4K UHD smart TV with the Roku media-streaming platform built-in. The TV itself is very highly reviewed, with a cumulative rating of 4.3 stars with over 1000 reviews. Users say it has stellar picture quality for a TV of its price, and the Roku streaming platform is widely recognized as one of the best on the market—perhaps even better than Fire TV and other systems. It’s an incredible TV at full price, but for 33% off, it’s a killer Prime Day TV Deal.

That is, of course, to say nothing of the free TCL Alto 5 Sound Bar, which normally retails for $79.99. This isn’t a top-of-the-line soundbar, but it is a huge upgrade over the built-in speakers of just about any modern TV. An added bonus of this being another TCL/Roku product is that you will be able to control the soundbar and your TV using just one remote—a nice convenience for sure.

As I said at the start, this is a great deal that will not last long. Hop on it while you still can!

