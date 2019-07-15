6 Best Prime Day Deals on Tech

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a media-streaming stick that allows you to use your favorite streaming services on your TV, even if your TV does not have any built-in smart features. The 4K model, which is currently 50% off, allows for streaming of 4K video, but is a noticeable upgrade even if you don’t have a 4K TV. The overall user experience is much improved over previous Fire TV Sticks, and the new Alexa Voice Remote—which allows you to control your TV using nothing but your voice—is significantly better than the earlier models.

If you don’t have a smart TV but are wanting to take advantage of modern streaming services on your television, then you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. And with $25 being taken off the top, now is the perfect time to get one.