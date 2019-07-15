6 Best Prime Day Deals on Tech

Prime Day brings with it countless great deals on tech products, so many great deals that it can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why we sorted through all of them and narrowed down the best Prime Day tech deals available right now. There’s something here for everyone, and more great deals will continue to be added throughout the day.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a media-streaming stick that allows you to use your favorite streaming services on your TV, even if your TV does not have any built-in smart features. The 4K model, which is currently 50% off, allows for streaming of 4K video, but is a noticeable upgrade even if you don’t have a 4K TV. The overall user experience is much improved over previous Fire TV Sticks, and the new Alexa Voice Remote—which allows you to control your TV using nothing but your voice—is significantly better than the earlier models.
If you don’t have a smart TV but are wanting to take advantage of modern streaming services on your television, then you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. And with $25 being taken off the top, now is the perfect time to get one.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot is a bundle of two of Amazon’s signature products, with the Echo Dot being included at no additional cost. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a home security device that is armed with motion-activated alerts, 1080HD video-recording capabilities, and two-way talk—all of which allow you to keep an eye on your front door no matter where you are. The Echo Dot, on the other hand, is a smart home device and Bluetooth speaker built around Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant.
But the two devices aren’t meant to be used separately. In fact, the Video Doorbell 2 can be connected to your Echo Dot and be programmed to illuminate or send announcements when it detects motion or when someone rings the doorbell.
This is a great bundle, especially if you already wanted a Ring Video Doorbell 2. Getting a free Echo Dot is just an added bonus, and it brings the bundle’s total savings to over $100 compared to full price.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Bose is a brand that needs no introduction; their very name has become synonymous with excellence in audio. The Bose SoundLink Around-ear Wireless Headphones II live up to the Bose name and are an excellent pair of headphones, especially at the current Prime Day pricepoint, which is $70 less than their usual sticker price.
The headphones are lightweight, comfortable to wear, and they sound great. They’re also wireless and support up to 15 hours of wireless playtime. Add in the advanced built-in microphone, which allows you to transition seamlessly from listening to music to making calls, and the Bose SoundLink Around-ear Wireless Headphones II are a great option for anyone looking for a new pair of headphones this Prime Day.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the best smartwatches on the market today, and it’s available at a greatly reduced price this Prime Day, making it more attractive than ever. This watch is great for many reasons: It’s stylish, its apps work well, and it integrates with the iOS operating system incredibly smoothly. It also allows you to make and receive calls, send and receive texts, interact with social media, change your music, and much, much more—all without having to take out your phone.
Smartwatches are a joy to use, and countless owners swear by them. They are one of those conveniences that you can only fully appreciate once you’ve tried it for yourself, and now is the perfect time to do so.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The Oculus Go allows you to experience the magic of virtual reality without any wires holding you down. This is unique among most modern VR headsets, which generally must be plugged into a gaming PC or a video game console in order to play games. Removing the wires really changes the VR experience; it allows you to move much more freely, which is great for immersion, and it allows you to play games wherever makes the most sense for you—rather than being chained to your computer in a cramped office.
The Oculus Go is currently on sale for 20% off, making it the perfect time to pick one up, especially if you’ve been wanting to take the plunge into VR gaming.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The Acer ED323QUR 31.5″ Curved Gaming Monitor is a great value, even at full price. But for $130 off, this is easily one of the best tech deals of Prime Day 2019. It’s got a 144Hz refresh rate with a 4ms response time powered by AMD Radeon Freesync technology, which ensures that your monitor is never hindering your play, and the subtle but impactful zero-frame curved design immerses you in the action like only a curved monitor can. This is a great deal for any and all PC gamers in the market for a new monitor.