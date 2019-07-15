5 Best Prime Day Deals on TVs

Prime Day is here, and it’s a great time to buy a new TV. Whether you’re looking for a 4K UHD TV or you want an affordable TV with smart features, we’ve found the best Prime Day TV deals for you! We will be updating this article with new deals as they become available, so be sure to check back regularly and often to make sure you get the best deal.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is, without a doubt, the most exciting Prime Day TV deal so far. The XBR65X850F boasts stellar picture quality (including HDR and Sony’s proprietary Triluminos Color technology), has built-in Google Assistant, is compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Home smart home devices, and is available for 32% off—saving you nearly $400! Amazon reviewers say that it is the smart TV that they’ve always wanted, and now is the perfect time to pick one up.
The Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV will remain on sale through the end of the day Tuesday, assuming supplies last that long. I’d hop on the deal quickly if you’re interested!
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
With nearly 5,000 Amazon reviews and a cumulative rating of 4.1 out of 5, the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition is one of the most popular TV brands on Amazon, and the 50-inch model has a great deal for Prime Day 2019. Coming in at just over $300, the Toshiba 50LF621U19 is an attractive option for anyone who is in the market for an affordable 4K Smart TV. It has fantastic picture quality for the price and comes built-in with Fire TV, which makes it easy to use all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more. It even comes with a free Voice Remote that allows you to utilize Alexa even if you don’t have any Amazon Echo devices in your house.
The Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is currently on sale for 20% off ($75.01). Pick one up while supplies last!
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
A 32-inch Smart TV for under 100 bucks? That’s a deal that’s pretty hard to beat, especially considering the quality you get from a Toshiba Smart LED TV with built-in Fire-TV. Although the Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV isn’t a 4K UHD TV, it still delivers solid 720p HD picture quality, and it gives you access to both Fire TV and Amazon Alexa.
If you’ve never had a smart TV before, this is a great entry point to the space. Once you’ve experienced the convenience of controlling your TV with nothing but your voice, there’s simply no going back. And with a Prime Day discount of 44% ($80.01), you’re getting a great deal.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV offers a nice middle ground, both in terms of price and in terms of quality, between a 4K UHD TV and a 720p HD TV. For just slightly more than the Toshiba 32LF221U19, you can pick up this excellent television from Insignia. You’ll get the same access to the Fire TV media-streaming platform and to Amazon Alexa, but you’ll also get noticeably improved picture quality and a larger TV overall.
The Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV is currently on sale for 22% ($50.01) off the regular listing price. It’s a great entry point for anyone looking for a smart TV who doesn’t want to pay the premium price required for a 4K UHD TV.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Just because you don’t have a smart TV doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favorite streaming services. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes it incredibly easy to turn your regular old TV into a fully-fledged media streamer. Simply plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into an open HDMI port, connect it to your WiFi network, and start streaming! You’ll have access to fantastic services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more through the intuitive Fire TV interface. You’ll also have the option of controlling your TV using the included Alexa Voice Remote, which gives you access to Amazon Alexa even if you don’t have an Amazon Echo device.
The Fire TV Stick 4K is currently on sale for 50% off. If you’ve been waiting to get a Fire TV Stick, now is the time to get one!