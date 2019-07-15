5 Best Prime Day Deals on TVs

With nearly 5,000 Amazon reviews and a cumulative rating of 4.1 out of 5, the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition is one of the most popular TV brands on Amazon, and the 50-inch model has a great deal for Prime Day 2019. Coming in at just over $300, the Toshiba 50LF621U19 is an attractive option for anyone who is in the market for an affordable 4K Smart TV. It has fantastic picture quality for the price and comes built-in with Fire TV, which makes it easy to use all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more. It even comes with a free Voice Remote that allows you to utilize Alexa even if you don’t have any Amazon Echo devices in your house.

The Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is currently on sale for 20% off ($75.01). Pick one up while supplies last!