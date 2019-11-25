43 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019 (Updated!)

This Canon bundle makes an amazing gift for budding photographers, including an EOS Rebel T6 body and two lenses. Whether you are shopping for yourself or for others, you do not want to miss out on this 47% off deal!

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a professional quality DSLR camera with features that make it easy for even beginners to use. This camera is equipped with Wifi and NFC (Near Field Communication) for easy sharing of photos between devices. This camera has a massive 18 Megapixel CMOS image sensor and DIGIC 4+ Image Processor to capture high-resolution images. It can range between ISO 100 and 6400 for a variety of lighting conditions.

This camera takes not only still images but full HD videos. You can control the exposure and focus manually or set them to automatic, and you can also view videos live for easy adjustments. This camera comes with a large 3″ monitor with 920,000 dots for fine focus and easy viewing of your images and video. Canon has a Camera Connect app that allows you to connect to smartphones, iOS devices, and tablets.