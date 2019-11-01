15 Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals to Buy Now

Bring on the turkey leftovers and bowl games because with these Amazon early Black Friday deals, you can finish your Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving and find some amazing buys on gifts for everyone on your list.
Winter means more hours stuck inside, and fewer opportunities to open windows and let in the fresh air. That’s when an air purifier can make a huge difference in clearing out dust and allergens while keeping your home smelling fresh and clean. If you’re searching for Amazon early Black Friday deals, you can get the Coway Mighty Air Purifier for 40% off right now.
This air purifier regularly retails for around $230, but we’ve seen it as high as $277 last year at this time. It is designed to clear the air in rooms up to 361 square feet, reducing up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air. With a four-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, deodorizing filter, True HEPA filter, and vital ionizer, unwelcome pollen, pollutants, allergens, and odors, simply don’t stand a chance.
The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is another great deal at 42% off. It has a less modern profile than the Coway air purifier, but we like that it has a washable odor reducing carbon filter.
It’s hard not to want a Nespresso machine, especially when you’re constantly wooed by those commercials featuring George Clooney. If you’re a lover of coffee and espresso, this Nespresso machine can brew single-serve cups of your favorite coffee drinks with the touch of a button. One thing to love about it is the extra-large water tank that holds 56 ounces, so you’re not constantly having to refill, if you’re serving a crowd (or you’re a total caffeine junkie.)
Right now, with Amazon early Black Friday deals you can get this machine for 53% off, saving you more than a hundred bucks. Per CamelCamelCamel, the price hasn’t been this low in the past four years.
When you’re fighting those cold winter winds, nothing feels better than a long parka. It keeps you warm from head to below your bum. This faux down parka from Vince Camuto uses cruelty-free polyester faux down fill that has good loft and insulating power. The front stays securely closed thanks to a full zip that goes up to your chin, along with added snap closures.
The faux fur-trimmed hood can protect against heat loss from your head, but it zips off when the weather is more moderate. Right now, this parka is up to 83% off, depending on the size purchased. Small sizes see the biggest savings, but even the larger sizes are up to 48% off.
For the man on your list, get this Calvin Klein Men’s Classic Packable Down Jacket for up to 65% off.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a really elegant cocktail table for your living room, this glass top table is a beauty, and right now it’s a bargain at half off. Elegant leaf details on the legs, and scrollwork under the beveled oval glass make it a standout.
Made with wood veneers, and finished with a rich dark brown stain, it is a great fit for a modern Italian home design. At a generous 48 x 34 inches, it is large enough to display photos or collectibles as well as books and magazines, and the openwork base makes even this stately piece of furniture look light versus bulky and heavy.
If you’re shopping early for deals on Christmas gifts, a slow cooker is among the most desired presents for people who work and have families to feed. This year you can get them one of the most popular – this six quart stainless steel Crockpot – for a whopping 46% off the regular price. With capacity for a six pound roast, this slow cooker can feed a family of eight. Slow cooking saves time and money as it can make even less expensive cuts of meat fork tender.
For more slow cooker information and reviews, we also have a great list of recommendations.
We first happened upon this sofa in our recommendations for the best mid century modern décor, so we were thrilled to find it at 43% off right now. This faux leather sofa features clean lines and a minimalist look that makes it perfect for either the living room or den.
The tufted foam back and seat are the perfect combination of comfort and style. We also love the solid rubberwood frame and the dark brown finish that give it that classic mid-century vibe. Save 53% on the matching mid-mod loveseat with Amazon early Black Friday deals.
Perfect for the modern kitchen with a combo of painted and wood cabinets, this Dolly Madison kitchen cart adds needed countertop workspace and storage right where you need it. Made of sustainable hardwood, the cart is finished in black with a bamboo work surface and towel holders on each end that function as handles when you want to move it.
This cart features two upper drawers with double cabinets beneath them giving you lots of added storage space. The heavy-duty locking casters make moving and securing the cart easy peasy. Save $177 with the early Black Friday deal.
The Winsome Langdon Kitchen Cart is a sleek option that’s perfect for small spaces, and right now it’s 43% off.
There’s always a time and place for a beautiful diamond watch, and if your lady has been asking for one, but you’ve been stopped by the price, now is the time to take the leap. This stunning Bulova watch features the ever-popular mixed metal look in stainless steel and rose gold. The watch face is a beautiful white mother of pearl, complemented by tiny diamond hour markers instead of numerals.
The domed mineral crystal is scratch-resistant, and the hands feature tiny luminescent tips. This watch features white enamel bezel inserts, a second hand, double-press fold-over clasp, and water resistance up to 30 meters to withstand rain or water splashes but not showering or submersion. Get it right now for 48% off the regular price.
The Citizen Women’s EW0894-57D Eco-Drive Riva Diamond-Accented Watch is another good deal according to CamelCamelCamel as we’ve seen it as high as $425 in the past couple of years.
If you’re shopping for a men’s dress watch, this diamond-studded goldtone watch from Bulova is a great buy at 56% off the retail price.
When you’re looking for the best 4K TV experience, this Samsung Q60 Series UHD TV delivers with more than a billion shades of brilliant color for the most realistic picture. This flat screen offers incredible depth of detail and amazing picture realism.
In its ambient mode, it can transform your living area by turning the huge 65 inch screen into a literal piece of art, with photos, paintings and more. The simple on-screen guide makes it easy to find streaming content and live TV shows, and it’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
You can get it now for an amazing $800 off during Amazon early Black Friday deals. If you want to go over the top and you have the wall space, consider this massive 82 inch smart TV from Samsung. The savings are equally impressive as you’ll save more than $1,800 when you size up.
For anyone who struggles with night sweats and frequent bouts of wakefulness, a cooling mattress can make a huge difference. This 10 inch Zinus memory foam mattress features the best qualities of both an innerspring mattress and a memory foam mattress, and at such an affordable price, now’s the perfect time to snag one to stay comfortable during the holidays.
It features a quilted foam cover, over charcoal-infused memory foam that’s moisture-absorbing to wick away sweat and keep sleepers cool. With innerspring support, you’ll sleep easy knowing you’ve saved 46% off the regular price. If you’re looking for a king mattress, you can still save 20% on one of those.
Why not add to your cool night’s sleep with a set of cooling bed sheets and some cooling pillows?
You could easily spend twice as much on the more famous brand of noise cancelling headphones, but why would you? Sennheiser is the brand professional audio technicians have used for decades. These noise cancelling headphones are Bluetooth enabled, allowing you to seemlessly connect with all your devices.
With NoiseGard adaptive noise cancellation, you’re guaranteed superior sound quality in every environment. The perfect headphones for travel, they feature intuitive user control and conveniently respond to voice prompts as well as touch controls. Get them right now for 43% off the regular price and enjoy the premium quality music that can be adjusted to your personal preference. Sweet.
If the Sennheiser headphones are still a bit above your budget, the Skullcandy Crusher Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are currently the cheapest we’ve seen them in the last two years at more than 50% off the highest price of $199.
There’s no doubt that women love beauty tools as gifts. They love them even more when they’re professional-grade as well as seriously cute. This CHI flat iron is the perfect Christmas gift for the woman who wants smooth, sleek hair and wants to get it without damaging her locks. A big plus for the fact that it looks so Christmasy, but more important than looks are the features of this styling tool.
Zirconium and titanium plate technology creates an ultra-smooth surface that never snags and pulls her hair. They also produce more negative ions that reduce frizz and help protect her hair from heat damage. Just two months ago, this tool was selling for $175, so this limited-time deal at 50% off the regular price makes it the perfect time to buy.
We also recommend you consider these professional flat irons as holiday gift options as well.
There’s one tool that’s used more than any other around our house and millions of others – a drill/driver. If you have someone on your Christmas list who has been struggling with an old corded drill or one that doesn’t have the power they need, this DeWALT 20 volt cordless drill/driver is the must-have tool for every shop.
With plenty of power to do jobs from big to small, this lightweight tool is easy on the hand, and nimble enough to do tasks in tight spots. The built-in LED light makes working in dark areas a dream, and the single sleeve ratcheting chuck makes bit changes fast and simple. This tool comes with a tool bag, two 20 volt Max lithium-ion batteries plus a lightning fast charger for hours of continuous run time. Get it right now for 41% off the regular price. Last time we saw the price this low was Amazon Prime Day last July.
When you’re looking for one do it all kind of kitchen tool, there are fewer better choices than this KitchenAid 11-cup food processor. It delivers so many features, you can virtually eliminate a lot of smaller tools from your cupboards. One of our favorite features of this cool kitchen tool is the ExactSlice system that allows you to vary the thickness of slices with a simple slide of the lever on the outside of the machine, effectively eliminating the need for and danger of a mandoline.
But this processor also has an extra-wide-mouth feed tube that allows fits tomatoes, potatoes, and cucumbers without prepping them beforehand. The reversible shredding disk takes the place of your grater, and three separate slicing and mixing blades can accomplish nearly any task. This multi-purpose machine is the perfect gift for the foodie on your list, and right now you can save $110 bucks with this early Black Friday deal.
Designer handbags can bust the budget when you’re Christmas shopping, but when you can get one of the top leather bags for more than $144 off, the time to strike is now. This FRYE hobo bag will last for years because of its high-quality construction and finely finished leather. The bag is big enough to easily accommodate her iPad or tablet, plus all the other necessities she’ll need for a day at work or traveling.
The shoulder strap features silver hardware and an adjustable buckle to lengthen the strap to comfortably be carried as a shoulder bag. While this deal is only available on the black bag, that’s the one color that never goes out of style.
Another great looking bag that offers tons of storage is the Fossil Rachel Tote Bag. Made of leather with a cool woven look, this bag is 55% off right now.