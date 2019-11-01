15 Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals to Buy Now

Winter means more hours stuck inside, and fewer opportunities to open windows and let in the fresh air. That’s when an air purifier can make a huge difference in clearing out dust and allergens while keeping your home smelling fresh and clean. If you’re searching for Amazon early Black Friday deals, you can get the Coway Mighty Air Purifier for 40% off right now.

This air purifier regularly retails for around $230, but we’ve seen it as high as $277 last year at this time. It is designed to clear the air in rooms up to 361 square feet, reducing up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air. With a four-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, deodorizing filter, True HEPA filter, and vital ionizer, unwelcome pollen, pollutants, allergens, and odors, simply don’t stand a chance.

The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is another great deal at 42% off. It has a less modern profile than the Coway air purifier, but we like that it has a washable odor reducing carbon filter.