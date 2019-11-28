Amazon’s Fire Tablets offer the best value of any tablet line currently on the market, and during Black Friday, that value is even better! We’ve rounded up the 6 best Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday deals available this year so you can choose the perfect one for you. Whether you’re looking for your first tablet or an upgrade over an older model, there is no better time to buy!
Amazon’s flagship Fire Tablet, the all-new Fire HD 10, is an unbeatable value for a 10-inch tablet even at full price. But at $50 off, it’s a complete steal!
The HD 10 sports an attractive 10-inch full-HD display, 32 or 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via microSD, and up to 12 hours of battery. If you’re looking for an affordable large-screened tablet with zippy performance, then the Fire HD 10 simply can’t be beat.
This year’s version comes with a slew of improvements over the previous model, including 20% longer battery life and 30% faster processing speeds. The new version also comes with a USB-C port instead of the outdated micro-USB, which allows the tablet to charge faster and makes it easier to plug in.
Both the 32GB model and 64GB model are currently available for $50 off. I’d highly recommend picking up a standing case and a screen protector as well.
Sporting the same deal as the base model Fire HD 10, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet is available for $50 off for Black Friday. The Kids Edition comes with a Fire HD 10, a kid-proof case, a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon’s kids-entertainment service), and a two-year worry-free guarantee. If the tablet breaks for any reason, Amazon will replace it for free!
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is an incredible value for parents looking for a tablet they can share with their kids. The replacement guarantee alone helps to justify the increase in price over the base Fire HD 10, but the included FreeTime Unlimited service really pushes it over the edge. The service gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, and videos, along with educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. It also includes comprehensive parental controls that you can use to monitor your kids’ usage, including the ability to make different settings for each kid.
Best of all, you can also set up a parental profile, which will let you bypass the various parental controls and use the tablet just like a regular Fire HD 10.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet can also be purchased in a 2-pack that costs $20 less than buying separately.
Are you looking for an affordable tablet for web-browsing, game playing, and other basic functions? Then the Fire 7 Tablet, currently on sale for $20 off, may be the perfect choice for you.
The Fire 7 Tablet has a 7″ IPS display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and up to seven hours of battery. It’s less powerful than both the Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 8, and it has a lower-resolution display. But what the Fire 7 has going for it is affordability. I mean, just look at that price!
The Fire 7 comes in either 16GB or 32GB versions, both of which are expandable via microSD for up to 512GB of additional storage. As with most of the tablets on this list, I would recommend also picking up a standing case: They look great and they also make it easy to stand the tablet up in landscape view for hands-free video watching.
The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a Fire 7 Tablet, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—if the tablet breaks for any reason within two years, Amazon will replace it for free. The Kids Edition is currently available for $40 (40%) off for a single tablet, or can also be purchased in a 2-pack for $100 (50%) off.
The Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great choice for parents who want an affordable tablet for their kids that they don’t have to worry about them breaking. The included case is quite sturdy, and the replacement guarantee provides further peace of mind.
The best part about this bundle, though, is the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service, which gives kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, and audiobooks, along with educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Add in the flexible parental controls, which allow you to set limits on screen time or set target reading goals, and the Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great deal for parents this year.
The Fire HD 8 Tablet is in a sweet spot between the affordable-but-basic Fire 7 and the more-expensive Fire HD 10. It’s currently on sale for $30 off, making it an attractive option for anyone wanting an everyday tablet for basic functions.
The biggest plus to the HD 8 compared to the Fire 7 is the larger and more detailed display, which, along with the dual-stereo speakers, makes it better for any media-related task. The HD 8 also comes with 50% more RAM and nearly 50% longer battery life.
Aside from that, the two tablets have very similar specifications. Both are available in several colors and in 16GB and 32GB versions. Data storage can be further expanded via microSD.
If you’re going to pick up a Fire HD 8, I highly recommend purchasing this bundle, which comes with Amazon’s stand-up case and a screen protector. Purchasing the bundle saves you an additional ten or so dollars compared to buying them separately, making the Black Friday deal even better.
I’d also suggest picking up a microSD card, as the built-in storage has a way of filling up quickly!
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, which includes a Fire HD 8 tablet, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a kid-proof case, is available on Black Friday for $50 off. Add in the 2-year worry-free guarantee, under which Amazon will replace a broken tablet with no questions asked, and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is an appealing option for any parent.
The main reason you’d want to go with the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, as opposed to the Kids Editions, is the value. The Fire HD 8 is a great middle-of-the-road option between the more basic Fire 7 and the more expensive Fire HD 10. I think the increased battery life of the HD 8 over the 7 (10 hours compared to 7) is reason enough for choosing the HD 8.
Like the Fire 7 Kids Edition, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is also available in a 2-pack, which makes the savings even bigger. The 2-pack is available for $120 (46%) off—perfect if you have two or more children you don’t want to fight over the tablet. Alternatively, you could get one for your own child and give the other to someone else as a gift!