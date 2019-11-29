Black Friday: $1,000 off Elby Electric Bike

If you’re new to the world of ebikes, you’re in for a real treat once you take your first ride. If you’ve already ridden one and are looking to purchase one of your own, now’s your chance. Amazon is currently offering a discount of $1,000 off the Elby Electric Bike. That’s huge. Electric bikes aren’t cheap, which is why a discount like this one is worth checking out. This nine-speed electric bike has a long list of features that make it a downright steal this Black Friday.

You can travel up to 80 miles on a single charge with this electric bike. Not only is that range plenty for several trips to the grocery store or other errands around town, it’s enough for many commuters to make several trips before needing to recharge the bike. Regardless of what you primarily use the bike for, it simply makes sense to invest in an electric bike that allows you to spend more time riding and less time recharging the battery.

Its high range isn’t the only impressive feature on this electric bike. You can also hit a top speed of 20 miles per hour, which is more than just a cruise around town. Whether you’re seeking enough speed to get up that steep hill on your commute to work or you’re eager to get to your next destination a little bit faster, you’ll find this ebike goes fast enough for most riding demands. In fact, several riders praise this bike for its ability to power up steep hills without struggling or slowing down.

With all that power and speed, you want to make sure that you can safely stop when necessary. This electric bike is equipped with Tektro hydraulic brakes for speedy and dependable stopping power. When it’s time to get moving again, the 500-watt rear hub motor will bring the bike back up to speed in no time.

The bike’s frame is made with sturdy aluminum tubing that won’t weigh the bike down. Many riders appreciate the step-through frame design, which makes it easy to mount and dismount the bike.

Once the bike hits 80 miles of range, it will need a charge. The charger is actually built into the bike frame, and will plug into any standard 110v outlet for your convenience. Once it’s plugged in you’ll need to wait around four hours for the battery to fully recharge.

Bluetooth connectivity gives you more control over your rides on this well-equipped electric bike. The app works with Android and iOS phones and even includes a map function to keep you from getting lost, or to help you get back on track if you take a wrong turn.

While this bike is only available in one size, it has an adjustable seat height range from 34 to 41 inches. Riders say that the seat is easy to adjust, so you can easily swap between users.

Electric bikes may not be the most stylish bikes out there, but the fact that the Elby comes in several fun colors appeals to a wider range of users.

