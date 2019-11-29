Black Friday: Save up to 34% on Apple AirPods

Get This Deal Here

You’ve been thinking about getting Apple AirPods for months now, but haven’t felt like paying the full price. Fortunately, Target’s offering Black Friday savings on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($34 off). You’ll also find the Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $30 off over at Amazon, so you can grab a pair of these popular headphones on sale.

Simply put, Apple AirPods stand out for their convenience. These earbuds are compact enough to bring along wherever you go, from commutes on public transportation to a quick walk around the block to your office or favorite coffee shop.

AirPods are powered by an Apple H1 chip, which speeds up wireless connection to your devices. Siri is always ready to assist, and you can simply say, “Hey Siri” to make a request. The AirPods quickly and seamlessly set up with your other devices.

Most people aren’t willing to pay a higher price just for convenience, though. AirPods also stand out for their rich and high-quality sound, especially when compared to other earbuds. While the Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case and Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case buds don’t have noise-cancelling technology, another pair of AirPods does. The Apple AirPods Pro currently aren’t on sale (we’ll let you know if that changes), they’re worth every penny if you’re looking for earbuds with noise-cancelling technology. The AirPods Pro are also resistant to sweat and water, meaning you can use them virtually anywhere.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($34 Off)

When paired with the Wireless Charging Case, the Apple AirPods are extremely portable and can get up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. When the battery runs low, simply pop the AirPods back into the case and wait for them to recharge.

You’ll get up to five hours of listening time per charge. The case can be recharged using the included Lightning connector or via a Qi-compatible charger mat. The headphones automatically turn on and connect once they’re removed from the case, so you can quickly make calls, listen to your favorite music and more.

A simple double-tap starts playing your favorite music, audiobooks and more. Apple’s H1 chip delivers a fast wireless connection to your Apple devices.

AirPods with Charging Case ($30 Off)

The Apple AirPods with Charging Case are essentially the same as the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, although the wired charging case isn’t Qi-compatible. Still, the case can be recharged using a Lightning connector, and you can recharge the headphones in the case. You can expect up to three hours of talk time per charge. These headphones are designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, and can be recharged multiple times throughout the day by sticking them into their charging case.

In case you need it, we’ve found a few AirPod accessories that might come in handy. The Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 m) can recharge your AirPods and other Apple devices as needed. The cable comes in shorter (0.5m) and longer (2.0m) lengths.