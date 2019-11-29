Black Friday: $100 off Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

You don’t need to be a professional chef, or even an experienced cook, to enjoy the benefits of the Anova Precision Cooker Pro. In fact, your dinner guests will be thoroughly impressed with the delicious end results regardless of your skill level. Amazon currently has the Anova Cooker Pro on sale for $100 off. This is a great deal, especially if the regular price has been holding you back from buying this sous vide cooker.

The cooker gets to work circulating water at an exact temperature. Not only does this thoroughly cook your food, it distributes heat evenly so you don’t have to worry about over or undercooking your food at any time. This sous vide machine circulates water at the right temperature for your favorite foods, so you don’t need to guess while it’s cooking.

Sous vide tends to be especially popular for cooking meat, but you can use your cooker for just about anything. Several cooks have found that this cooker works just as well with eggs, veggies, fish, beef, pork and more. Flavor and moisture are locked in as the water circulates, so you can enjoy more flavorful and nutrient-dense food when it’s done.

As its name suggests, this is a professional-level cooker. While you don’t actually need to be a pro to use it, there are several chef-worthy features. For starters, the Pro has enough power to heat up to 26 gallons of water in a covered container. You can also run it up to 10,000 hours each cooking session. This hardy cooker has been drop tested on the floor and dunked in water, and has held up well in both tests.

Even the best chefs could use some guidance as they cook, which is why cooks of all levels appreciate the accompanying app. You can use the app to access thousands of free recipes, so you’re never left guessing what you should cook for dinner tonight. The app works with most smartphones, including Android and iOS systems. You can also keep tabs on your food as it cooks, even without being in the kitchen. Simply check the app to see your food’s status and to look for any related notifications. You can even run to the store to pick up that ingredient you forgot about without having to interrupt your meal.

While the app is certainly convenient, you can keep tabs on the cooker and your meal via the touch screen. The display clearly shows all the essentials, including the current temperature and timer. Manual time and temperature controls add to the user-friendly experience.

This cooker has 1200 watts of power and stands 13.5 inches high, which gives it plenty of clearance for larger pots of water. You can easily attach the cooker to the sides of most pots, even larger commercial ones. The clamps are adjustable and removable for your convenience.

Many Anova fans appreciate the brand’s durability, but it’s always good to be prepared. This cooker comes with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

