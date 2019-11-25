17 Best Black Friday Appliance Deals on Amazon (2019)

Black Friday appliance deals are live now! Ready for some serious savings? Use this guide to discover the best appliance deals of Black Friday 2019 — all available on Amazon right now.
Consider this your exhaustive real-time guide to Black Friday 2019 appliance deals. We’ll update this post immediately when deals sell out — and when new deals go live — to keep you informed all week long.
Bonus: Life-changing kitchen appliances included.
Save over $60 on the HOLSEM Extra-Large Air Fryer! This popular air fryer model has been known to retail for nearly $400 in the past, and this Black Friday deal ($79.89) is the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for it. If you’re dying to try this oil-free cooking method (or you know someone who is), you’ll want to jump on this deal ASAP.
Air fryers are also great for anyone who wants the ultimate multi-purpose kitchen appliance. This unit can fry, bake, grill, roast, unfreeze, and keep dishes warm. And its large capacity makes it easy to cook for a family of four. Plus, it can put itself in standby mode once your meal is ready, helping you avoid any kitchen catastrophes.
Take $87 off this TINVOO Sous Vide Water Oven! It’s normally $299.99, but for Black Friday, you can score this sous vide culinary kitchen appliance for just $212.49.
Sous vide has traditionally been an advanced culinary technique, practiced only by haute chefs. But today, thanks to home cooking appliances like this one, you, too, can cook your food immersed in 360-degree hot water.
The automatic temperature control system and LED touch screen digital timer control panel make it easy to use this water-immersion cooking technique. Impress your family with perfectly-cooked sous vide delights!
Save 23% on this Retro 4-Slice Toaster! Because sometimes, two slices of toast just isn’t enough.
This toaster comes with a lifted basket for warming things like croissants, which don’t fit in a toaster. It even includes a life-changing feature: You can pull out a tray from the bottom to discard crumbs. (Unlike many toasters, it won’t just dump crumbs everywhere when you move it.)
Save 43% with this Black Friday deal, and get two in one: this Crepe Maker Machine is also a pancake griddle! Make breakfast for all your loved ones with this non-stick 12 inch electric griddle.
It comes with a batter spreader and recipe book, too. It’s a great gift for someone who’s ready to cook — and who loves breakfast!
Save 28% on Simple Living Indoor Smokeless BBQ Grill with this Black Friday deal! This is perfect for anyone who loves grilled flavor — but doesn’t always have the time (or outdoor space, or right weather) to go grill outdoors.
The infrared technology heats up quickly and grills meats and veggies to perfection — but without spattering grease. You don’t need a lid or fan!
This Secura Stainless Steel Water Boiler and Warmer is perfect for anyone who drinks lots of tea! Customers especially love how it doesn’t heat up your water in a plastic chamber. Plus, the water tank is super easy to remove and clean.
Save 22% and enjoy hot tea whenever you want it, without needing to boil water every time.
Save 50% on this electric egg cooker! Get perfect hard boiled eggs anytime you want. It makes four eggs at a time — silently. Impress your friends with homemade eggs benedicts, with professional-level poached eggs! Or if you have a bunch of picky eaters, make eggs just the way everyone likes them — over easy, over medium, or whatever you prefer.
Take $149 off this Lanbo Wine & Beverage Fridge! It’s the perfect size to fit under a counter (or stand elegantly on its own), while storing up to 33 wine bottles and 70 cans of your favorite beverages!
Make entertaining easier with this beautiful glass wine and beverage fridge. By taking advantage of this Black Friday appliance deal, you’ll save 15 percent off the normal price of $989. Spend that extra $149 you saved on stocking up your new fridge with your favorite chilled wines!
Save 31% on this Maytag M400 Speed Heat Steam Iron & Vertical Steamer for Black Friday! This Speed Iron heats up to max heat in under one minute, much faster than traditional irons.
Plus, it includes a feature for steaming your hanging clothes, as well as easily ironing any wrinkles out of clothes laid flat.
This IKTCH 30″ Wall Mounted Range Hood comes with LED lights, a ducted exhaust vent, and a 4 speed fan. This is perfect for anyone who loves cooking — and saving money on Black Friday appliance deals! Take 15 percent off the normal price for Black Friday. When you’re buying such a large and important appliance, 15 percent means serious savings!
This Gasland Chef Electric Stove Top is 44 percent off for Black Friday! This has two powerful burners, with easy digital controls to simmer or boil your favorite dishes with ease.
It comes with a timer, a child safety lock, and automatic shutdown protection.
Thanks to Black Friday, you can save 34% on this popular Revelux Milk Frother.
If you’ve ever tried a home milk frother, you know they’re awesome. Milk frothers are the best way to make barista-quality coffee drinks at home. You can practice your latte art, or impress your friends with cappuccinos.
And this model is an extra-large milk frother. It froths up to 24 ounces at once!
This would make a great gift for anyone who makes coffee and espresso drinks — or wants to start making them for friends and family.
Bonus: The parts are dishwasher safe. Happy frothing!
This Deep Dish Non-Stick Electric Skillet is 53% off its normal price of $42.78 — today only! This skillet can be completely submerged in water, after you remove the temperature control unit. But why bother? Since it’s also dishwasher friendly (and non-stick), cleanup should be a breeze!
It’s large enough to make crispy pancakes or fry up chicken for the whole family!
Save 19% on this Lanbo Wine Fridge, which can fit up to 52 bottles! Designed to keep your wine cool, safe, and elegantly displayed, it even comes with a lock to prevent unwanted (or unsupervised) wine consumption in your home. The appliance comes with a Lambo warranty, too.
The door is reversible, so you can make the door open whichever way works best for your home layout. Upgrade your life with this wine cellar! By taking advantage of this Black Friday appliance deal, you’ll save $148 on this wine fridge, which normally retails for $759.
And that $150 you’re saving today might come in handy, when you’re curating that 52-bottle wine collection.
Get 15% off this already-discounted, popular Housmile air fryer for Black Friday! This airfryer uses 360 degree circulation heating to cook your food evenly, with a crisp outside — all without oil. (Attaining this level of crispy perfection without any cooking oil is one of the main benefits of using an air fryer — and part of why these handy kitchen appliances have taken the wellness world by storm this year.)
This model includes removable parts that are all dishwasher safe. It even boasts “hands free cleanup.” It includes a digital display with easy-to-use buttons, too. Fry, roast, bake, grill — all in one Black Friday appliance!
Pro Tip: Because air fryers are so versatile, they also make a great gift for anyone who lives in a tiny apartment (or one with an unreliable oven).
This Casara Milk Frother uses induction technology to make sure it doesn’t burn your milk in the midst of frothing it. It also includes a detachable stainless steel jug, so you can put the milk back in the fridge when you aren’t frothing it. (Pro tip: Chilled milk froths better, so if you’re using shelf-stable nut milk, like almond milk, you’ll still want to chill it first.)
Plus, the detachable steel milk jug means you can pour it easily into your mug for the perfect latte art. Then you can simply put the jug in the dishwasher when you’re done — it’s dishwasher safe!
Take 17% off this countertop espresso machine! It includes a milk frothing wand for perfect lattes and cappuccinos.
The Italian pump espresso preserves great flavor. And unlike many espresso machines, you can actually remove the espresso wand for easier cleaning.
And if you buy it now, you’ll save $24!