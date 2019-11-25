17 Best Black Friday Appliance Deals on Amazon (2019)

Save over $60 on the HOLSEM Extra-Large Air Fryer! This popular air fryer model has been known to retail for nearly $400 in the past, and this Black Friday deal ($79.89) is the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for it. If you’re dying to try this oil-free cooking method (or you know someone who is), you’ll want to jump on this deal ASAP.

Air fryers are also great for anyone who wants the ultimate multi-purpose kitchen appliance. This unit can fry, bake, grill, roast, unfreeze, and keep dishes warm. And its large capacity makes it easy to cook for a family of four. Plus, it can put itself in standby mode once your meal is ready, helping you avoid any kitchen catastrophes.