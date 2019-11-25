27 Best Black Friday Deals 2019 (Updated!)

Now we’re talking! If you’ve already been looking for the hottest new Christmas toys of 2019, you may have noticed that the UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot has been on many of those lists this year. The problem? It’s typically $249.99. Bummer.

But for today, Amazon has a mega deal on the MK50 Robot that allows you to save $50 on the MSRP, dropping the price way down to $198.78.

The previous lowest price we’ve seen is $238, so this is definitely a deal worth sharing. You can read more about the MK50 here.