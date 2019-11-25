27 Best Black Friday Deals 2019 (Updated!)

Black Friday 2019 is here, and that means Heavy.com is also here to present you with the absolute best Black Friday deals this year. Below, you’ll find an ultimate list of the top Black Friday 2019 deals on everything from toys to tech to home goods and so much more.
Here are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon right now:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now we’re talking! If you’ve already been looking for the hottest new Christmas toys of 2019, you may have noticed that the UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot has been on many of those lists this year. The problem? It’s typically $249.99. Bummer.
But for today, Amazon has a mega deal on the MK50 Robot that allows you to save $50 on the MSRP, dropping the price way down to $198.78.
The previous lowest price we’ve seen is $238, so this is definitely a deal worth sharing. You can read more about the MK50 here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take $87 off this TINVOO Sous Vide Water Oven! It’s normally $299.99, but for Black Friday, you can score this sous vide culinary kitchen appliance for just $212.49.
Sous vide has traditionally been an advanced culinary technique, practiced only by haute chefs. But today, thanks to home cooking appliances like this one, you, too, can cook your food immersed in 360-degree hot water.
The automatic temperature control system and LED touch screen digital timer control panel make it easy to use this water-immersion cooking technique. Impress your family with perfectly-cooked sous vide delights!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a great mid-level drone, check out this deal on the Holy Stone HS100. For Black Friday week, you can score the Holy Stone HS100 drone for just $152.99 which is 15% or $27 off the MSRP.
The HS100 is a great mid-tier drone that’s good for beginners/intermediate drone users. It has an easy to use controller and an impressive 1080P HD Wi-Fi camera that allows you to stream high-quality video right to your phone. It also has a follow me mode, GPS positioning, and more great features that you wouldn’t expect to find in a drone under $200.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $50 on the HOLSEM Extra-Large Air Fryer! You’ll be saving 34% off its price from last week — which was already steeply discounted.
This popular air fryer model has been known to retail for nearly $400 in the past, and this Black Friday deal ($98) is the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for it. If you’re dying to try this oil-free cooking method (or you know someone who is), you’ll want to jump on this deal ASAP.
Air fryers are also great for anyone who wants the ultimate multi-purpose kitchen appliance. This unit can fry, bake, grill, roast, unfreeze, and keep dishes warm. And its large capacity makes it easy to cook for a family of four. Plus, it can put itself in standby mode once your meal is ready, helping you avoid any kitchen catastrophes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to find a great Black Friday deal on a women’s winter down jacket, look no further than the sale going on over at Amazon. Right now, you can take 53% off the MSRP on all FADSHOW Women’s Winter Down Jackets— which just so happen to be ultra stylish with many different colors available. That brings the price down to $119.99.
Colors available include wine red, colorblock black and grey, deep purple, mung bean, silver, army green, and more!
The inside of the big hood on these jackets is lined with fleece to keep your head ultimately warm.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Like the UBTECH Iron Man MK50, the app-enabled UBTECH Unicornbot is also on sale for Black Friday week on Amazon through December 1st. The price drops down $32 off the MSRP to $87.95, the lowest price we’ve seen on the Unicornbot yet!
That’s a savings of over 18%!
There are no tools required for this Mythical robot, and it’ll show your kids how to build it using 3D 360-degree animated instructions right in the app. The app works with both Android and Apple devices, but unfortunately, it isn’t compatible with Kindle Fire tablets.
The kit comes with 440 parts that snap together (again, without tools), a color sensor, two robotic servo motors, 1 DC motor, a control box, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the BIGGEST savings you’ll find during Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 week-long sale is on this well-reviewed Thomas Payne Grantland Doeskin 60″ Tri-Fold RV Sleeper Sofa that saves you over $650 on its usual price. Amazon is offering 63% off this 60″ sofa, bringing the price all the way down to $389.00 (saving you $651.55 off the MSRP).
It’s a super low-maintenance sleeper sofa that comes in the neutral Grantland Doeskin color. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the other colors will be on sale this week. However, if you’re looking for a sandy tan/light brown-colored couch for a super low price, you’re going to want to pick this deal up today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a great Black Friday deal on a backup camera for your car, look no further than this deal on the Boscam K4 Backup Camera Kit which allows you to take 15% off the MSRP for the entire Black Friday week.
That means you’ll pay just $93.39, which is $16.49 off the usual price. Pretty solid savings, right?
This cam kit places a high-quality camera on the back of your car/truck/van, and replaces your rearview mirror with a 4.3″ LCD rearview mirror. The K4 shows super clear and stable images in high definition, whether you’re driving during the day or at night. It even shows clear images on rainy days!
Now is the time to pick one of these babies up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, so you might consider this Roborock robot vacuum cleaner to be “off-brand”, and I would agree with you. However, it’s the rare exception to off-brand products where it’s also super highly-rated. In fact, with over 900 ratings on Amazon right now, the Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the highest-rated robo vacs available right now.
Now, Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit by giving you $60 off the MSRP, bringing the price down to $239.99 today through December 1st. It’s a deal you can’t pass on if you don’t have a robot vac yet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a homeowner, you already know that your home can never be too safe. If you’re looking to tighten the screws on home security, check out this ultimate deal on the Eufy Wireless Home Security 2-Camera Kit. For today and through December 1, Amazon will drop the price of this Eufy two-camera kit by $120, saving you 24% and giving you a final price of $179.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep those hands nice ‘n toasty with these highly-rated heated gloves by Snow Deer as they’re just one of the many Black Friday fashion deals of 2019. Today’s deal allows you to save 16% off the already-on sale price of $139.99, bringing the price down to $117.59, saving you ~$24.
The gloves are great for people with stiff joints or bad circulation—or anyone who just wants some warm hands during the frigid winter ahead of us. They also work with any touchscreen, meaning you don’t have to keep taking them off and putting them back on when you want to respond to a text message while you’re wearing them.
Ultimately, the Snow Deer Heated Gloves (which are unisex, by the way) are available now for a great deal on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a big gamer, you need a better router. Trust me – I made the switch from a standard Netgear to a Nighthawk and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made.
Anyway, one of Amazon’s awesome early Black Friday deals includes taking 43% off the super popular TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router. Not only does this thing look super cool and have a quad-core 64-Bit CPU, but it also works with Alexa, allowing you to change settings using your voice.
Super. Freaking. Cool.
And this week, you get to save $169 on the MSRP, bringing it down to a low $229.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another one of our top new toys of 2019 is on sale this week on Amazon, as the Sphero 2 Specdrums (which allows you to turn colors into music) are 30% off the MSRP. That brings them down to an all-time low of $69.99, saving you $30.
So, what are Specdrums, exactly? Essentially, your kids will wear the unique ring on their finger and connect it to an app, which will then allow your kids to music all sorts of different music based on what color they tap. It’s super cool, and a truly unique way to get your kids active and having fun while making music.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Starting today (the 25th), Amazon is discounting Samsung Sound Bars and Subwoofers by 25%, allowing you to score some mega home theater deals before Black Friday officially begins!
For example, you can snag this Samsung Sound+ SWA-W700 Wireless Subwoofer, which was previously $394.49, for almost $100 less at $299.99! That’s a mega deal on a super high-quality subwoofer that will make a great addition to your home theater!
You can also snag the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar HW-Q60R with wireless subwoofer for 25% off!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a new baby in the house or on the way? You’re going to need a baby monitor to keep tabs on them while they’re sleeping and you’re not in the room. (That’s right—believe it or not, you DON’T HAVE TO WATCH THEM SLEEPING!)
For the next two weeks, Amazon has the Summer Lookout Duo 5-inch Video Monitor w/ 2 cameras on sale for 22% off, dropping the price down to $156.71.
Perfect—now you can watch your baby sleep from your living room!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take 15% off this highly-rated vanity mirror on Amazon, the Hollywood Lighted Mirror by Beautme. That brings the price all the way down to $165.74, saving you over $30.
This is a large make-up mirror that measures 600mm x 500mm, and it uses high quality LED bulbs that have a 50K hour life span. Cool. They’re ultra bright, and their brightness is adjustable so that you can find the perfect lighting for your room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In 2019, a 3-Axis Stabilizer is an absolute must for professional photographers. If you don’t have one yet, or you’re looking to upgrade, check out today’s Black Friday week deal on the Zhiyun Crane 3 LAB Gimbal, which allows you to take 43% off the MSRP. That brings the gimbal down to just $509.15. It has a weight of only 4.14 lbs, and it can support larger cameras like the Canon 1DX, Nikon D850, and the Sony A7. It also has a 7.5h runtime.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 19% on the Meeting Owl 360 Conference Camera that usually retails for $799.99. For this week only, Amazon is running a Black Friday deal on the Meeting Owl, bringing the price down to just $649.00 while supplies last.
This camera allows you to telecommute with a large group, allowing you to see everyone in the same room at the same time clearly. It’s a great option for businesses who often telecommute with their employees, as well as large families who just want to keep in touch. It’s super easy to setup, and it works with all video conferencing platforms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another great deal for professional photographers or camera enthusiasts: take almost $25 off this Neewer Lighting Kit, which brings the price down from $165.99 to $141.09. That’s a savings of 29% off the MSRP. This kit includes 4 7-foot light stands, each with 3 stable legs, 2 single head light holders, 2 translucent umbrellas to soften the light, two 24″x24″ softboxes, and 1 black white and green backdrop with 6 clamps. Plus it comes with a couple of carrying cases. Dope.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing beats a king size bed, especially when you’re sharing one with a significant other. Amazon has some absolutely stellar mattress deals today on some of the top brands. Today, you can take $300 off this Sealy Premium 16-inch Plush Euro Pillow Top Mattress, which drops your final price to $1199.20. That’s a savings of 20% on a top-rated king size mattress that’s luxurious and comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $400 the TEMPUR-Cloud Prima Medium-Soft Twin Mattress, complete with luxury cooling memory foam layers.
That brings the price all the way down to $1043.28, saving you 28% off the MSRP.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samsung is one of the best SSD brands you can buy, and their 860 EVO line is one of the most reliable solid state drives available today. For Black Friday week, Amazon is offering a steep discount on Samsung SSD drives, which includes the Samsung 860 EVO 4TB SSD.
How low is Amazon going? Well, you can now score the 4TB SSD for $499.99 – which is 44% off the MSRP.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Black Friday week, Amazon has the Beelink X55 Mini PC on sale for a whopping $48 off the MSRP, bringing the price of this little beast to just $271.91.
This model has Windows 10 64 Bit, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, an Intel Pentium J5005 Processor (up to 2.8GHz), 4K 60FPS, both 5.8GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-FI, and Bluetooth 4.0. It has two HDMI ports and a LAN port, as well as four USB 3.0 ports.
Because of the included Bluetooth chip, it’s PERFECT for traveling and is compatible with all of your Bluetooth keyboards and mice. It’s the perfect multimedia hub, and now it’s at a much lower price than usual.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a good mechanical gaming keyboard that you can take with you on the go? The Cooler Master SK630 Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard is the perfect option because of its small size. For Black Friday week, the price will be slashed by 41%, bringing the price down to a low of $83.02.
This mechanical keyboard uses cherry mx switches and the back has a brushed aluminum design, which looks and feels great. And for this week, Amazon is sweetening the pot by making it cheaper!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to practice on the go? Check out the Jamstik 7, a portable, wireless, MIDI smart guitar that allows you to get your practice in wherever you are.
This week, Amazon has it on sale as one of their early Black Friday 2019 deals for over $50 off, dropping the price down to $178.49.
This thing is great for hobbyists or those who are frequently on the road and don’t want to lug around their guitars. It connects via Bluetooth or USB to any iOS or Android phone. Believe it or not, those are actually real strings, custom-made by D’Addario for a real guitar feel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Black Friday week, you can snag these eco-friendly LilyBee Beeswax Reusable Wraps for 48% off the MSRP, dropping them to an all-time low of $9.35.
These wrappers are great, and they come in a 3-pack. They’re entirely biodegradable and are made using organic cotton instead of plastic. However, they’re intended to be used like you would use any on-the-shelf plastic cling wrap (except, afterward, you can wash them and reuse them).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for the ULTIMATE in quality knife block sets, check out this incredible deal on the Wusthof 12-Piece Set that drops the price by a whopping $200 the MSRP.
This knife set is from Wusthof, a well-known brand. It comes with a 3.5″ paring knife, 4.5″ utility knife, 5″ hollow edge santoku, 8″ chef’s knife, 9″ double serrated bread knife, 4 steak knifes, and a 9″ sharpening steel.