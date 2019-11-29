6 Best Black Friday DNA Test Deals on Amazon

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Well now is the perfect time to find out! DNA tests can give you valuable insight into your heritage, and some can even make health recommendations based on your genetics. We’ve rounded up and reviewed the best Black Friday DNA test deals on Amazon right now to help you find the right test for you.
Made by one of the most reputable DNA test kit companies around, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service is a comprehensive DNA test that is currently available for 50% ($100) off. The test gives you more than 150 reports on your genetic ancestry, genetic traits, health predispositions, and carrier status.
Taking the test is as simple as sending in a saliva sample and waiting for the results. The information you will receive includes a genetic breakdown from more than 1500 regions, along with trait reports covering traits big and small—from minor topics like your taste and smell preferences to large ones like your predispositions to type 2 diabetes and other illnesses. Once your testing is complete, you can view your results online or through an intuitive smartphone app. You can also connect with potential relatives through the same portal.
All in all, this package is one of the most comprehensive DNA test kits available, especially if you are looking to improve your overall health, and it’s a great deal at this price!
The AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test is widely recognized as the #1 selling consumer DNA test and is currently on sale for 51% off. The test will give you information about your genetic ancestry, detailing your origins from among 1000 unique regions.
AncestryDNA’s biggest advantage compared to other DNA services is their enormous DNA database, which you can use to connect with possible relatives from around the world. You can also use their online service to create comprehensive family trees. If you or a loved one is intrigued by the idea of meeting long-lost relatives, then this might be the perfect test for you.
The AncestryHealth Core™: Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test provides you with comprehensive information about not just your genetic ancestry, but also your health. The test gives you access to the same genetic information as the previous AncestryDNA kit, but also tells you how your DNA might influence certain health conditions, along with possible steps you might take to maximize your health.
And at 47% off, it’s currently cheaper than the regular price for the genetic testing alone!
The 23andMe Ancestry + Traits gives you the same ancestry and trait information as the kit listed above without the added health info. You will still be able to learn your personal ancestry from across more than 1500 unique regions along with how your ancestors moved around the world. The kit will also provide you with information on more than 30 traits that can give you some insight into how your DNA makes you, well, you!
Have you ever wanted to know exactly what kind of dog your four-legged friend is? Well, the Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test is the perfect way to find out. Simply swab your dog’s cheek and send the sample in. Within a few weeks you’ll receive a detailed analysis of your dog’s DNA that tests for more than 350 breeds, types, and varieties. It’s super accurate and couldn’t be any easier.

If you’re looking for an affordable DNA test kit to learn about your ancestry, the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit may be just the kit for you. MyHeritage’s platform allows you to discover your family history from among 42 ethnicities. You will also gain access to a constantly updated list of DNA Matches from around the world and be given an easy way to reach out to potential relatives.