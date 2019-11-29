6 Best Black Friday DNA Test Deals on Amazon

Made by one of the most reputable DNA test kit companies around, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service is a comprehensive DNA test that is currently available for 50% ($100) off. The test gives you more than 150 reports on your genetic ancestry, genetic traits, health predispositions, and carrier status.

Taking the test is as simple as sending in a saliva sample and waiting for the results. The information you will receive includes a genetic breakdown from more than 1500 regions, along with trait reports covering traits big and small—from minor topics like your taste and smell preferences to large ones like your predispositions to type 2 diabetes and other illnesses. Once your testing is complete, you can view your results online or through an intuitive smartphone app. You can also connect with potential relatives through the same portal.

All in all, this package is one of the most comprehensive DNA test kits available, especially if you are looking to improve your overall health, and it’s a great deal at this price!