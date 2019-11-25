11 Best Black Friday Fishing Deals on Amazon (2019)

Looking to score some savings on some fishing gear this Black Friday? We’ve tracked down the best Black Friday fishing deals on Amazon so you can cut to the chase and grab some awesome angling gear, apparel, and gadgets for a steal this year!
The SeaKnight Rapid Saltwater Spinning Reel is an excellent choice of value spinning reel that’s currently marked down 15% from it its already more than reasonable price point.
This reel is offered in size classes from 2000 to 6000, so no matter what type of fish you’re targeting, this SeaKnight model is up for the task. The smaller 2000 and 3000 class reels are great for smaller species of inshore fish and freshwater species, while the 5000 and 6000 class reels are more suited for saltwater species like striped bass, redfish, and mahi. A reel in the 4000 class is a great “do-it-all” intermediate size.
10 ball bearings make for a silky smooth retrieve, while a sealed aluminum spool and rotor structure ensure the salt doesn’t corrode the inner-workings of your reel. A carbon fiber drag system with 33 pounds of drag furthermore means you can battle the big boys.
Certainly not the highest quality option when it comes to saltwater reels, but none the less a highly reviewed choice of spinning reel that anglers all over praise for its reliability and price point. Grab a few while they’re marked down and stock both your boat and your gear locker with some quality reels for when you need them.
The Rush Creek Creations Fishing Rod Rack is a brilliant solution to rod and reel organization that accommodates up to 11 combos. This stellar storage system is offered in a variety of aesthetics and is currently up to 34% off for Black Friday!
This rack can be modified to nicely match the length of the rods you want to store and is built with quality hardware that ought to stand the test of time. There’s furthermore very little assembly required, so getting this rod rack setup and mounted on your basement, garage or gear locker wall is a breeze.
The 30 Liter IDRYBAG Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack is currently marked down 15% for Black Friday and is the perfect tool for fishermen requiring on-the-go, waterproof storage.
This durably built dry bag backpack is built with a roll-top design and made to be fully waterproof, so it’s a great storage option for water-sensitive equipment like camera gear and other electronics. There is an exterior zippered pocket and one large inner compartment allowing for a decent degree of organization.
IDRYBAG even includes a small 2-liter traditional dry bag with this purchase as a gift, making it even more of a steal.
Make sure to check out our list of the best waterproof fishing backpacks if you like the idea of gifting a highly equipped fishing companion to an angler you love!
Amazon is offering 28% Off The GOFORWILD 500 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamps (2 pack) – almost $10 off the regular price!
These are reasonably high-quality headlamps that are offered at a great price point even before the sale price. The 500 lumens Cree LED light is quite powerful, providing more than enough illumination for simple fishing tasks. The battery life is not the most impressive at around 2.5 hours, but if you’re only using the light when you need to, it should be more than adequate for angling applications.
This headlamp is IPX-4 rated, so it’s impressively waterproof. You won’t have to worry about wetness getting to this one!
There’s an array of different lighting modes, including SOS and red light settings. All in all, a killer set of headlamps for the cost that will make a wonderful gift for fishermen or outdoorsmen of all kinds!
The Gillz Men’s Gillzmask is a wonderful tool for shielding yourself from dangerous UV rays, insects, rain, dust, and more and is currently 45% off for Black Friday.
This is a 100% polyester, machine washable garment that features a vent over the mouth, unlike other traditional buffs and gators. The vent allows your breath to escape the mask without fogging up your fishing sunglasses and furthermore allows a breeze to ventilate the mask.
A highly practical piece of fishing gear for any style angler, this is a killer fishing gift or item for your personal gear locker.
Buying fishing lures is always a bit painful based on the high cost of quality-tackle. The Yo-Zuri 3.5 Inch Slow Sinking 3D Inshore Twitchbait is a super-versatile lure that’s suitable for all sorts of species and scenarios that’s currently up to 33% off!
There are a number of colors and patterns to choose from, so you can pick whatever your home-water poison is. The internal 3D prism finish, saltwater grade hooks and split rings and exceptional balance of these lures make them both tantalizing to fish, as well as highly durable and therefore long-lasting.
The 6.5 Inch Yo-Zuri Mag Darter Floating Diver is another highly effective, although significantly larger option geared more towards saltwater applications that’s also currently on sale for Black Friday (up to 52% off).
topware’s Dishwasher Safe Half Gallon Tritan Plastic Jug is currently 16% off for Black Friday and offered in a variety of colors.
This is a quality built Tritan plastic container that’s suitable for both hot and cold beverages and is furthermore dishwasher safe. This unit is not insulated like a thermos is, so it’s probably best used as a vessel for water.
There’s an ergonomic strap and a hand grip for easy carrying, and the large half-gallon capacity is perfect for bringing water for long days on the boat or shore fishing. It’s a simple, but highly practical piece of equipment for full days on the water – no doubt an excellent deal from topware.
Amazon is offering up to 24% off Mustad’s All-species UltraPoint Demon Wide Gap Perfect in-Line Circle Hooks -available in a wide array of sizing for targeting virtually any species.
Mustad’s ultra point technology ensures a remarkably durable and sharp hook construction that will outlast competitors. This is one of the ideal hook options for those anglers that like to fish with live bait, and also a fantastic hook design for those that want to inflict minimal damage to the fish in order to catch and release with care.
Sizes 4, 5, and 6 are great for freshwater applications for species like bass, trout and panfish, while hook sizes like 6/0, 7/0 and 8/0 are much larger – more sutited for larger saltwater species. A 9/0 hook is about 3-inches long – quite a tremendous hook meant for a tremendous fish! Mustad has it all!
The ALPHA CAMP Shade Canopy Chair is a wonderful fishing chair for shore-anglers that’s currently up to 44% off for Black Friday!
This seating option is built with a heavy-duty steel frame giving it an impressive 250-pound weight capacity. It’s furthermore built with an oversized bottom, so it’s a suitable seating option for larger anglers.
The canopy component is great for providing shade on blaring hot days (UPF 50) and will also protect the user from light rain. It’s not a full-blown weatherproof canopy, but it’s certainly better than having no coverage in the event of some precipitation out there.
There are integrated dual cup holders, as well as a carry bag, included making this a great value fishing/camping chair for the cost, even before the Black Friday savings!
Amazon is currently offering 20% off of SEEHONOR’s Insulated Cooler Backpack with a 25 can capacity – the perfect fishing companion for both days on the boat or down at the lakeshore or coastline!
This insulated backpack is built with leakproof zippers, an integrated bottle opener and additional gear attachment points, as well as a flip-down panel for utensil storage. Two side mesh pockets add even more organization potential to this nicely equipped cooler-to-go. It’s an excellent bag to pack a picnic for two or three and is built durable enough to endure the abuses of fishing.
Alternatively, this rugged nylon pack could be a great tote for bringing along bait based on its leakproof design and ability to insulate. The possibilities are endless!
Amazon is offering 21% off the INAAN Mini Portable Pocket Fishing Rod Pen – an awesome gift idea or stocking stuffer that spin fishermen will love!
Telescopic fishing rods are underrated – you can stash them virtually anywhere and then deploy the rod and fish when you see an opportunity to get a line wet.
This pocket-sized aluminum alloy deployable fishing rod extends to 38 inches from its roughly 7-inch housing. The included reel comes spooled with line and features a 5: 1: 1 ratio. This is by no means a high quality set up, but it is a remarkably compact and surprisingly capable rig that’s a blast to fish with for freshwater contexts!