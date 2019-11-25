11 Best Black Friday Fishing Deals on Amazon (2019)

The SeaKnight Rapid Saltwater Spinning Reel is an excellent choice of value spinning reel that’s currently marked down 15% from it its already more than reasonable price point.

This reel is offered in size classes from 2000 to 6000, so no matter what type of fish you’re targeting, this SeaKnight model is up for the task. The smaller 2000 and 3000 class reels are great for smaller species of inshore fish and freshwater species, while the 5000 and 6000 class reels are more suited for saltwater species like striped bass, redfish, and mahi. A reel in the 4000 class is a great “do-it-all” intermediate size.

10 ball bearings make for a silky smooth retrieve, while a sealed aluminum spool and rotor structure ensure the salt doesn’t corrode the inner-workings of your reel. A carbon fiber drag system with 33 pounds of drag furthermore means you can battle the big boys.

Certainly not the highest quality option when it comes to saltwater reels, but none the less a highly reviewed choice of spinning reel that anglers all over praise for its reliability and price point. Grab a few while they’re marked down and stock both your boat and your gear locker with some quality reels for when you need them.