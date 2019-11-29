Black Friday: $250 off iRobot Roomba 960

Take $250 off the powerful and feature-rich iRobot Roomba 960 with this Black Friday deal. In case you’re on the fence, this Roomba is currently enjoying its biggest price drop of the year. According to CamelCamelCamel, this Black Friday price is the lowest of the year for the iRobot Roomba 960.

In the levels of Roomba hierarchy, the 900 series sits just below the top-tier s Series, which includes the Roomba s9 and Roomba s9+ robot vacuums. As you might expect with a vacuum that sits so close to the top, the Roomba 960 is a powerful vacuum with plenty of suction power for most cleaning demands. In fact, this robot vacuum boasts five times the amount of suction power compared to the Roomba 600 series.

Just to be clear, while this Roomba is packed with features, it doesn’t empty its bin into the base. If you want that feature you’ll need to check out the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal or the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal. If you’re looking for a great Black Friday deal on a self-emptying robot vacuum, the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base is one of the day’s hottest deals with a markdown of $212 off.

While it boasts plenty of suction power to thoroughly clean carpets and hard floors, there’s lots more to like about the Roomba 960. For starters, it’s WiFi-enabled and can be controlled with your voice using a compatible Alexa device or Google Assistant. The accompanying app lets you schedule and monitor cleanings, even when you’re not home.

The Roomba 960 also stands out as one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair. This is due in large part to its distinctive multi-surface rubber brush, which adjusts as it goes so that it never loses contact with the floor surface, including carpets. A high-efficiency filter traps up to 99 percent of dog and cat allergens, leaving cleaner air in its wake. Like most other Roombas, the 960 is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that suctions up dirt, pet hair and other debris. Dirt detection technology keeps the vacuum focused on the dirtiest areas, such as your dog’s food station or simply the massive amount of dust and dirt that Fido tracks into your home. The Roomba automatically boosts power when it senses an especially dirty area.

Another area where the iRobot Roomba 960 shines is its connectivity. Outside of the accompanying app and voice control, this Roomba visually maps out your home before it starts to clean. The iRobot can map out an entire level of your home per session for the most efficient cleaning job possible. As it moves, the vacuum takes note of its surroundings and makes adjustments as needed.

This Roomba runs about 75 minutes per session, which is especially good given its large amount of power. Not only does it return to its dock to recharge when the battery runs low, the Roomba 960 will then head out to complete the rest of its cleaning mission before calling it a day.

