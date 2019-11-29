3 Best Black Friday Deals on OLED TV Sets (2019)

The best OLED TV Black Friday deal released thus far is on the Sony Bravia XBR-65A8G 65 Inch TV, which is currently on sale for an unbelievable 43% ($1,501.99) off!

This 4K TV has remarkable contrast, depth, and color, along with advanced technologies from IMAX and Dolby Vision for a truly extraordinary cinematic experience. It also comes with a unique sound system which emanates audio from the entire screen, providing much better sound quality than you would expect from a TV so thin. It also has built-in Google Assistant and is compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

If you are looking for an OLED TV this Black Friday, this is the perfect deal for you!