3 Best Black Friday Deals on OLED TV Sets (2019)

OLED TVs are renowned for their incredible colors, wide viewing angles, and rich contrast. With awesome Black Friday OLED TV deals on products from Sony and LG, now is the perfect time to pick one up for yourself!
The best OLED TV Black Friday deal released thus far is on the Sony Bravia XBR-65A8G 65 Inch TV, which is currently on sale for an unbelievable 43% ($1,501.99) off!
This 4K TV has remarkable contrast, depth, and color, along with advanced technologies from IMAX and Dolby Vision for a truly extraordinary cinematic experience. It also comes with a unique sound system which emanates audio from the entire screen, providing much better sound quality than you would expect from a TV so thin. It also has built-in Google Assistant and is compatible with Alexa and Google Home.
If you are looking for an OLED TV this Black Friday, this is the perfect deal for you!
If the 65″ model listed above is a little much for your needs, then this Sony XBR-55A8G 55 Inch OLED TV, which still saves you 35% ($801.99), may be the just the right deal for you. This TV comes with all of the same pros listed in the 65″ model review, including the extraordinary picture quality and smart home integration, but it’s roughly 25% cheaper.
The LG C9 Series OLED TVs are running a Black Friday promotion that will get you a 12-month subscription to Disney+ for free with your purchase of the TV—a $70 value. The deal may not be quite as striking as the Sony deal listed above, but the TV itself, which is available in 55″, 65″, and 75″ sizes, is so good you’ll still want to consider it.
Equipped with LG’s a9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor, this 4K TV produces remarkable picture quality that is enhanced via artificial intelligence. Colors are extraordinarily vibrant; contrast is incredibly sharp; and the pixel density produces images that are ridiculously detailed. Where this TV really shines, though, is its ability to smoothly handle fast-moving images without any of the choppiness found in some other TVs. The C9 series also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in, so you can easily integrate it with your existing smart home system.
In short, these TVs are the total package, and now is the perfect time to pick one up.