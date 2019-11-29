3 Best Black Friday Deals on OLED TV Sets (2019)

3 Best Black Friday Deals on OLED TV Sets (2019)

OLED TVs are renowned for their incredible colors, wide viewing angles, and rich contrast. With awesome Black Friday OLED TV deals on products from Sony and LG, now is the perfect time to pick one up for yourself!

What Does OLED Stand For?

OLED stands for "organic light-emitting diodes". Basically, each pixel in an OLED TV is made of organic material that emits its own light when struck with electricity. This allows OLED TVs to have extraordinary contrast compared to more traditional TV designs, as each pixel has its own brightness. 

What are the Advantages of an OLED TV?

The advantages of an OLED TV all revolve around the extraordinary picture quality they are able to produce. OLED TVs have extraordinarily dark blacks, resulting in better contrast compared to other TV types. 

OLED TVs also do not experience any of the "blooming" effect that you have likely seen in other TVs, where the color of a bright object on screen washes out some of the black on a dark background. In short, it improves the overall contrast. 

