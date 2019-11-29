13 Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to kickstart or amp up your fitness routine, keep your kids safe, or even want help getting pregnant, smartwatches do much more than count steps and tell time. These Amazon Black Friday Smartwatch Deals will keep you attuned to your health, connected to your tribe, and they make great gifts too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tracking your fitness while you’re awake is one thing, but if you’re looking for a deeper dive on the state of your hearth, health and more, this Withings black steel sports smartwatch delivers tracking that goes way beyond basic. It offers continuous heart rate tracking while you’re working out, working, and sleeping and gives you in-depth daily reporting.
If you’re a runner, it assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimations. And you’ll wake to a sleep score that’s based on light and deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth, and sleep regularity. Naturally, it features all the notifications of the most popular smartwatches, from calls and texts to calendar reminders and more.
It’s water-resistant up to 164 feet, so pool sessions and snorkeling are fine. This smartwatch features sleek modern styling without looking like a fitness tracker, and with Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals you can get it for yourself or someone you love at 30% off.
If sleep is a particular issue for someone you love, be sure to check out the Withings Sleep Mat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking to keep your kids connected and close, while also allowing them a little greater independence? This cool kids’ smartwatch is the perfect way to do all of that. The FOROPIOLY smartwatch is less focused on fitness because kids are usually in constant motion. What it does offer is lots of safety features that will make them and you feel a lot more reassured. Of course, it tells time and gives them a weather snapshot.
With built-in GPS, you can easily tell exactly where they’re at with real time location tracking, and communicate with then via text with a 2G SIM card (not included.) This watch has an SOS function if they ever feel in danger. The IP67 waterproof rating keeps this watch safely running while they’re swimming and handwashing, but it is not suitable for hot baths.
The watch also has a class mode so as not to disturb kids during class time. A built-in camera allows them to capture their favorite kid memories. Get this watch at a 27% discount with this Black Friday deal, and if you’re shopping for a boy, it also comes in blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This rugged and beefy military-grade smartwatch is a great gift idea if you or anyone in your family who is looking for a technology assist to enhance their physical health. Enabled with google assistant, this watch lets you seamlessly call, text and surf, as well as stream music and download apps to your heart’s content.
This watch is seriously stylish and features Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass, a stainless steel bezel and lightweight silicone strap. GPS enabled, it provides independent navigation while running and cycling. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so it swims laps around the competition. It offers heart rate monitoring and keeps track of your heart health.
TicMotion detects running, fast walking and swimming, and tracks and records your fitness records. Get this smartwatch for 25% off with this Amazon Black Friday deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With so many smartwatches looking like glorified fitness trackers, it’s nice to come across this beautiful Fossil smartwatch that actually looks like an elegant watch. The mixed metal styling in silver and rose gold-tone is seriously stylish, and the crystal-studded bezel, band and watch face add just the right amount of bling.
This watch gives you smartphone notifications, plus it features activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons, and automatic time zone updates. It even has a stopwatch function. We think you’ll love the fact that it doesn’t require constant charging, and just needs a new battery every six months. Get this smartwatch right now with this Black Friday deal for 50% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re worried about your little ones, especially if they’re latch key kids or spending time in daycare after school, this smartwatch offers discreet parental monitoring capabilities that can give you peace of mind. The camera, which is two way, can be activated by kids or remotely by their parents who can listen and watch to ensure their child is in a safe environment.
An SOS button can automatically alert up to three emergency phone numbers if the child is in danger, and the GPS lets parents know their exact location. Parents can call to check in on their kids as well as monitor and block calls from unwanted phone numbers from their list. A flashlight gives them guidance if they’re out after dark, and a built-in alarm teaches them how to get themselves up and out the door on time.
This watch also has a classroom mode to avoid unwanted learning interruptions. Get it right now, in blue or pink for 40% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that features a variety of functions that are health as well as fitness-focused, the SANAG smartwatch features a few options others don’t. Like many, this watch monitors your heart rate, but it also can give you approximate blood pressure readings to keep you in touch with how your body is reacting to stress. You can set it with reminders for taking your meds, and get a nudge when you need to drink more water.
With four fitness modes for walking, running, hiking and biking, it will monitor your steps, distance and calories burned, as well as tracking your route. Using an app allows you to receive call and text alerts, as well a social media notifications. The IP68 waterproof designation means you can splash and swim without worry. Get this smartwatch today for a whopping 41% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If tracking your fitness and physical activity is your main goal when shopping for a smartwatch, the DR. VIVA sport watch might mesh perfectly with your needs. It features 17 sport modes to exactly monitor, record, and track your activities as well as measure vo2max, endurance, fat burning, energy, activity duration, and distance.
Switch between analog and digital watch faces with touch screen control that allows you to easily switch between 12 different looks and functions. This smartwatch also has a pedometer, tracks calories burned, features a stop-watch, timer, compass, sedentary reminder, fatigue detection, and GPS location services.
Smart notifications alert you to calls and text messages, as well as monitoring and analyzing your sleep quality and duration. Get it with this Black Friday deal for 33% off the regular price. Get a similar model with a blue and black color combination and the same functions for 17% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for a true bargain price on a smartwatch with lots of the functions of the big dogs, but you’re shy on cash, this sports smartwatch is a great deal at 34% off the regular price. Refine your training or get motivated to start a fitness regimen with this waterproof watch that can handle swimming, and most water environments without worry, although you’ll want to avoid hot baths while wearing it.
It features four different clock faces depending on your mood, and 14 sport modes including the standards along with activities like dancing, hiking, yoga, basketball, football, and tennis. That means this watch is ready to work with your lifestyle and fitness preferences. With GPS and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, you get a lot of features for the price.
It has a breath guide, flashlight, do not disturb mode. Sync with your Android or iOS smartphone via the app (see the specs for details) and get text and call notifications as well. Get it with a red band for 33% off, or with a dark blue band for the same discount.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While it’s tempting to spend hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch, if you want lots of features and a big screen, there’s no need to spend that much, especially with this Black Friday deal. This large screen smartwatch has a curved top to make viewing bright and clear, and you can adjust the brightness too. But it has all kinds of great features to keep you in tune with your body.
This watch offers fitness tracking features including steps, duration, calories burned and a heart rate monitor with an alert system should your heart rate reach a dangerous level. It alerts you to calls and calendar reminders, and lets you tune into all your favorite social media apps. It even features a remote camera.
Right now this watch is on Black Friday sale for 31% off the regular price, making it an affordable gift for lots of people on your Christmas list. It comes with two bands, one larger and one smaller. You can get it with this gray and black band set, or order the watch with black and blue band options for the same great price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re frustrated by constantly having to recharge your smartwatch, it might be time to switch to the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch. Not that this is the only benefit to this watch, but we love the fact that you can get up to 30 days of wear on a single 2.5 hour charge. We think that’s awesome.
The built-in GPS lets you track your runs and walks, along with steps, distance, calories burned and it monitors your sleep as well. It features four different sport modes, walking, running, treadmill and cycling, and it gives detailed data on the activities your participate in most. It also features a heart rate monitor that alerts you should you push yourself into the danger zone.
It delivers push notifications for phone calls, emails, text messages, social media, and delivers weather alerts so you won’t get caught in the rain. Get this smartwatch today for 15% off the regular price with this Black Friday deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for the quintessential secret Santa gift or stocking stuffer that comes in at close to the $25 mark? This multifunction smartwatch is a terrific idea for men and women, and it offers tons of great functions for a ridiculously cheap price. This Bluetooth watch connects to both Android and iOS smartphones (please see the specs) to allow access to playing music, receive call and text notifications, and social media pushes.
Simply install a GSM 2G/2.5G Network SIM Card into the smartwatch, and you can answer and make phone calls, as well as send and receive SMS messages. The sensitive touch screen allows you to move between functions including tracking your fitness goals, monitoring your sleep, plus setting alarms, and more. It even has a calculator function. Get it on Black Friday in a variety of colors for 45% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women have unique bodies, and they often want to track overall health as well as reproductive health. This smartwatch allows you to track periods, predicts ovulation cycles and even tracks pregnancy. In addition, it monitors heart rate and blood pressure. We love that the simple touch screen easily slides between functions, so no complicated buttons to mess with.
Of course, this smartwatch tracks steps, duration, and other activities. With a sleep tracker, you can keep tabs on the quality and duration of your rest. And this Bluetooth tracker can connect with your Android or iOS phone via app to receive call and text notifications as well as social media updates. Get it on Black Friday for 15% off the regular price. The bands come in four different color options, all of which will be available at the same discount.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been looking for a sleek and stylish Bluetooth smartwatch, wit tons of amenities but an affordable price tag, the Wzpiss smartwatch might be just what you’re after. Compatible with Android and iOS devices, this watch lets you make and answer calls, initiate and answer text messages and keep tabs on social media, all with touch screen control.
Connect this watch with your phone via Bluetooth, then download and install the APP (BTNotification or FunRun), so you can read Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and other application push messages, make phone call directly. With steps, distance, calories burned and sleep monitoring you can utilize it to kickstart or boost your fitness goals.
Right now, with Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals, get this watch for 15% off or just pennies over $22!