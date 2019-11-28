10 Best Black Friday Tablet Deals

The Apple iPad is easily one of the best 10-inch tablets available right now, and it’s currently on sale for Black Friday at 23% ($100) off. This 2019 iPad sports a 10.2″ Retina display that is perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web along with a powerful A10 Fusion chip that makes for a buttery-smooth user experience.

The iPad is slightly more expensive than some of the ultra-cheap tablets available this Black Friday, but I think you get what you pay for. It’s not that the iPad does anything unique or different compared to the other products here (although, the new iPad OS is pretty great); it simply does all of the same things you want the more affordable products to do, but better.

The deal linked here is 23% off for the 128GB Wi-Fi-only model. The 32GB version is also on sale, for 24% ($80) off. That said, I would stick with the 128GB version for the extra data storage space. 32GB can fill up pretty fast and, unlike some other tablets, there’s no way to expand your storage on the device.

If you do pick up an iPad, I’d highly recommend picking up some accessories as well. The Apple Pencil is one of the best styluses on the market, and the new Smart Keyboard for iPad is an incredible keyboard case. It may also be a good idea to grab the optional AppleCare+ for iPad, which gives you 2 years of peace of mind and protection for your device.