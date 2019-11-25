15 Best Black Friday Toy Deals on Amazon

Why wait until Christmas for savings when you’ve got killer Black Friday toy deals like the excellent UBTECH Iron Man Mk50 Robot available right now?

Seriously, this robot is the best interactive bot I’ve seen this year. Thanks to an ingenious app, this thing can be easily programmed to perform a plethora of different tasks.

The front of the helmet lifts up just like the real thing, and underneath is a crisp LCD screen complete with Tony Stark’s face.

Don’t like Stark’s face? How about superimposing your child’s face onto it? They will LOVE that.

When you program Iron Man to walk about, the last thing you want is it falling off surfaces. Thankfully, Iron Man comes with IR sensors, so when a drop comes up, it’ll stop. Handy!

There’s also an augmented reality game where kids can use Iron Man to blast down enemy drones which looks like a lot of fun. Augmented reality is all the rage at the moment thanks to the likes of Pokemon Go, so to be able to take Iron Man around the real-world and play with it is sure to excite kids.

The original price of the Iron Man Mk50 robot is justified by how great it is, but factor in a huge saving and this is one robot that’s too good to pass up. It’s because of this steep discount that we included it in our mega list of the best early Black Friday deals, too.

Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up