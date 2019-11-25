15 Best Black Friday Toy Deals on Amazon

Black Friday is hands-down the best time of year to stock up on Christmas gifts. If you can get the best toys for cheaper, why the heck wouldn’t you stock up? But when faced with so many toy deals, it’s hard to find the worthwhile deals. That’s why we’re here to bring you only the very best Black Friday toys deals on Amazon.
Why wait until Christmas for savings when you’ve got killer Black Friday toy deals like the excellent UBTECH Iron Man Mk50 Robot available right now?
Seriously, this robot is the best interactive bot I’ve seen this year. Thanks to an ingenious app, this thing can be easily programmed to perform a plethora of different tasks.
The front of the helmet lifts up just like the real thing, and underneath is a crisp LCD screen complete with Tony Stark’s face.
Don’t like Stark’s face? How about superimposing your child’s face onto it? They will LOVE that.
When you program Iron Man to walk about, the last thing you want is it falling off surfaces. Thankfully, Iron Man comes with IR sensors, so when a drop comes up, it’ll stop. Handy!
There’s also an augmented reality game where kids can use Iron Man to blast down enemy drones which looks like a lot of fun. Augmented reality is all the rage at the moment thanks to the likes of Pokemon Go, so to be able to take Iron Man around the real-world and play with it is sure to excite kids.
The original price of the Iron Man Mk50 robot is justified by how great it is, but factor in a huge saving and this is one robot that’s too good to pass up. It’s because of this steep discount that we included it in our mega list of the best early Black Friday deals, too.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Chillafish Monzi Foldable Go-Kart is stylish, easy to pack away, and above all else, really great fun.
Foldable you say? How so? Well, the seat folds in and the steering wheel folds down. When it says ‘foldable’, we aren’t talking fit in your pocket kind of foldable. It’s more the go-kart becomes flat, meaning it can be slid under a table rather neatly.
It does come with a wall mount as well should you want to hang it from a wall. I assume it means like a garage wall rather than above the fireplace.
As with the Chillafish bike on the list, the wheels are air-free, so there’s no need to worry about them puncturing.
Also, the seat is adjustable, so as they start to grow older and larger, you won’t need to throw this toy out.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 7 Years
For kids who love video games and tech, here’s a great saving on the unbelievable awesome Sphero RVR Coding Robot.
A quick point before we jump into this one, you’ll need a mobile device like a phone or tablet to operate this through the Sphero app.
First and foremost, this is an RC car like no other. It’s controlled using the app and the all-terrain threads and high torque means this baby can go anywhere.
It’s also packed with on-board sensors to work out where it is, where not to fall off, and which way up it is. Cool!
For older kids, you can add third-party hardware to the Sphero to take play to the next level with varying add-ons.
And for younger kids, Sphero is a great way to get them into STEAM learning and coding in an easy to understand, fun way.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
For the more adventurous kids out there, the SagaPlay Hoverboard is sure to put a smile on their face.
First, let’s dig into the safety aspect. A decade ago, hoverboards had a tendency to overheat, making them dangerous. Since then, the laws were changed and any hoverboard sold on in, or to, the US must be UL 2272 certified, which basically means they’ve been tested en masse to see how they hold up.
I’ve written about hoverboards extensively in the past, so I can say if they’re UL 2272 certified, you shouldn’t need to worry.
With all that out the way, what can this thing do? The dual 220-watt motors mean this beast can ride upward slopes as high as 15 degrees, which is a lot, and can hit speeds of up to 10 mph.
Although 10mph may not sound like much, it feels much faster when you’re the rider.
In terms of distance per charge, you’re looking at around 13 miles, which is plenty.
It’s worth noting as well, this hoverboard can support weights of up to 200 pounds, so if you fancy using this to commute, you totally could.
Finally, don’t forget this board comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers parts and labor from the manufacturer. So should anything go awry, contact Amazon or SagaPlay with any issues.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
If there’s one thing I love more than saving money it’s getting more for less, and with this Paw Patrol Two-pack, you’re getting more for even less than usual.
So, what’s in this deal exactly? You get two vehicles, the rescue snowmobile and jungle cruiser, as well as two Paw Patrol toys in Everest and Tracker.
The toys are in scale with the mainline Paw Patrol range, so if your child already has some, they’ll fit in perfectly.
What’s also great is despite this being a two-pack, it’s two separate bundles, meaning if you’re putting these away for Christmas or a Birthday, you’ve got two gifts to give instead of just the one. More presents are always a good thing when you’re a kid!
Great figures, great vehicles, and a great price. Don’t you just love Black Friday toy deals?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Normally when I see the word “ultimate,” I tend to roll my eyes. Shows what I know, because this Ultimate Sonic Figure really is the ultimate Sonic toy.
Sonic figures have a tendency to be cheap or easy to break. This figure, however, has been designed with play in mind. The articulation is all reinforced to offer more durability, which is important when dealing with toys with thin limbs.
What I absolutely love about this figure is it comes with interchangeable eyes and mouth, meaning you can give Sonic all kinds of different expressions.
Plus there’s a few accessories to play with and a really neat display base that’s based on one of the levels from the first Sonic game.
If you’re after a Sonic figure that won’t snap and love saving money, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after a super affordable way to get younger kids into keeping active, check out the awesome Bmxie 2 BMX-style Balance Bike.
Is it a BMX bike? Yes and no. The age rating is from two to five years, and as you know, getting a toddler to ride a bike would be a terrible idea, which is where the Bmxie 2 comes in.
While this looks like a BMX, it’s more of a balance toy. It’s designed for kids to sit on and push themselves along so they can get used to riding a bike in a safe and fun way.
What’s cool about this is all of the worrying elements of riding a bike have been removed. The tires are airless, there’s foot stands instead of pedals, and because of the size of it, there’s less of a chance of them falling off.
The Bmxie 2 is a great way to get kids ready for a bike from a young age and teaches them about how fun exercise can be without them knowing, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 2 to 5 Years
If you’ve got a child who loves music and dance, this Just Dance 2019 offer is one of the best Black Friday toy deals around.
Just Dance isn’t a series about sitting on a chair with a video game controller. In this game, you’ll need to match the dance moves on screen, and the better you get at a song, the higher your score.
All the dance moves are tracked via the Switch’s motion-sensor controllers (joy-con) players hold in each hand, so there’s no cheating the system here. Believe me, I’ve tried.
While I’m mentioning the joy-con controllers, note Just Dance will only work on the Nintendo Switch, not the Switch Lite. If your Switch can be connected to the tv, you’re safe. Otherwise, be sure to double-check first.
You can check out the full tracklist over on the Ubisoft site if you like, but some of the highlights include Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, and BLACKPINK.
Just Dance is great for getting your child active in a fun and familiar way. Plus it’s one of those games that’s so easy to get into that even if you’ve never picked up a controller before, you’ll feel right at home.
What I’m saying is, Mom and Dad are safe to join in the fun, too!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Kids love running around and making a lot of music (read: noise), so gifts like this Piano Playmat are well worth considering.
This isn’t just another generic piano play mat, though. This thing features eight different instruments, including piano, violin, accordion, saxophone, xylophone, black tube, guitar, and flute. Nice!
There are also five play modes, record, playback, demo, play, and keynote. It’s safe to say depending on the age of your child they may not use all the modes, but as they grow up, you can be certain they’ll dig deeper into what this playmat can do.
Plus toys like this are great for education. The bright colors and music are sure to aid a child’s eyesight and hearing.
It’s fun and it’s good for them. What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
Kids love tech toys, but given how much high-end tech costs, they’re not always an affordable option. Thankfully, tech toys like this Kids Smartwatch don’t cost a bomb.
This watch has seven different functions, including (deep breath…) call, camera, gaming, alarm, clock, calculator, and music.
Yup, that’s right, this smartwatch works as a phone on the speedtalk coverage map, making this a much more affordable option than a smartphone for when your child loses track of time. How cool is that?
It’s made from child-friendly materials as well thanks to the soft rubber used, so it isn’t going to irritate them or leave any marks.
Plus, and I know I keep saying this on our Black Friday toy deals guides, but this lower price is hard to say no to!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Remember those boxing robot toys from back in the day? Imagine that, only with popular WWE superstars. That’s what the Tomy WWE Smash Brawler Battle Game is!
How this works is two players plug their respective ‘gun’ into the other, then hammer the trigger to make them lay the smackdown on each other until only one remains.
It’s a fun game that’s perfect for them to play with their friends or wrestling-loving adults.
The choice of John Cena and AJ Styles as the two figures in this set is smart as well. Cena will always be huge and kids love the high-flying style of AJ Styles.
It’s a simple gift, sure, but if it’s fun you’re after, you won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Kids love being able to snap their lives, so gifts like this Kids Waterproof Digital Camera are a must.
At the risk of sounding very, very old, back in my day we used to record ourselves on cassettes and play it back. Nowadays, however, kids are all digital.
Cassettes are out, recording video or taking photos on digital cameras is in.
This is a surprisingly powerful camera, too. It’s 8 megapixels and records video in 1080p (which is HD). And thanks to the silicon handles and lights, this camera has been designed with kids in mind.
It also comes with an 8GB memory card and a 30-day returns policy, one year warranty, and lifetime customer service should anything happen outside fo the warranty. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Black Friday toy deals are when you want to stock up on adorable plushies. And they don’t come any cuter than this Toy Story 4 Slinky Plush.
All together now, d’aww!
What’s amazing about this plush is even though it’s definitely a plush, it still works like a real slinky. The dog’s body unwinds just like it does in the movie!
Plushies make for great traveling companions, or if your child struggles with sleeping on their own, they’re great for that as well.
Plus for the price here, this plushy is perfect as a stocking filler or a gift for other kids’ birthday parties.
Don’t you just love Black Friday prices?
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
It is so important to nurture a child’s artistic side from an early age if they’re going to keep it through to adulthood. That’s why I will always recommend toys like this Kids Writing and Doodle Tablet.
Kids have a tendency to drift away from the arts towards the more typically “fun'” stuff. But with exciting toys like writing tablets, drawing and writing will seem more interesting because of the tech involved.
While I’ve highlighted the blue version, there’s an entire range of different colors to explore. And yes, there’s a pink one.
I should also note, this tablet is super affordable, making it perfect for stocking fillers or even gifts for other children’s Birthdays.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’ve got a crafty little one who’s into making things, you won’t go wrong with this even more affordable Pop Beads Jewelry Making Kit.
There are a whopping 520 pieces to this set, and designing your own bracelet, ring, headband, or necklace is just a case of snapping the beads into place.
And with varying degrees of different colors and different shaped beads, the sky’s the limit when it comes to jewelry making.
The reason I love gifts like these is because they’re so reusable. Bored of a design? Just pull it apart and remake it as something new. What’s old is new again!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up