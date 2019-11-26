Bosch 18 Volt Impact Driver Black Friday Deal

Buy it here.

If you’re looking to score a great Black Friday deal on one of the most used tools from one of the top brands favored by professional tradespeople, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more efficient and useful piece in the field or the shop than this Bosch 18 Volt Cordless Impact Driver.

At a ridiculously low price of $110, this impact driver cost $260.70 just last February. Just in time to snag it for someone on your gift list, during Black Friday, you can buy it on Amazon and save $150.

Half wrench and half driver, this convenient tool simplifies wood and metal fastening jobs. A socket ready chuck makes it fast and easy to toggle between 1/4 inch bits and 1/2 inch sockets, virtually eliminating the need for extra tools. With more torque and twisting power than a traditional drill, this impact driver can handle large projects. Ideal for building decks or any other project where you need to drive a long screw or bolt, this tool will save you.

The 18-volt Lithium-Ion batteries have Bosch’s proprietary cool pack technology which makes for longer battery life. Powered by a hassle-free EC brushless motor with up to two times the motor life of many, it generates less heat, no friction and superior performance. This impact driver features three driving speeds and adjustable torque settings with the push of a button to maximize power and minimize damage to your fasteners.

When it comes to brute force and impact power, the Bosch delivers up to 1,650 pounds of torque and up to 3,200 IPM. The hammer and anvil system is designed for maximum impact endurance, allowing you to work all day without worry. The impact driver has a compact 6.5 inch head length and it weighs in at just 3.2 pounds including the battery, meaning less fatigue at the end of the day or project.

The driver has a three LED light design, making work in dark and tight environments safer and simpler. The ergonomic slim-grip handle is slip-resistant, allowing for a firm hold and plenty of control. It features a belt hook so you can easily hang it from your tool belt while on the job site.

While it’s at this great price, don’t forget to invest in some high-quality 1/4 inch hex bits like the Bosch 44 Piece Impact Tough Screwdriving Custom Case System.

This impact driver kit includes the impact driver, one double ended impact bit, two (2) 18 Volt Lithium-Ion batteries, a charger, and a carrying case.

If you’re looking for a cordless drill/driver kit that includes both an impact driver and cordless drill, Bosch has an 18 Volt Two Tool Combo Kit that’s 17% right now, however, the impact driver has just 1,400 pounds of torque.

If you’re sold on Bosch tools, but you’re just beginning to outfit your shop, consider the Bosch 18 Volt Four Tool Combo Kit. It includes a two in one bit and socket impact driver, a lightweight power drill/driver, compact reciprocating saw, an ultra-bright work light, two slim pack 18 V Lithium-Ion batteries, plus the charger and a large zippered canvas tool bag.

Buy it here.

See Also:

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals (2019)

Best Black Friday Tool Deals (2019)