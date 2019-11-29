Cyber Monday Deal: $100 off Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base

Start your holiday shopping (and cleaning) season off with a great deal on the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base. This self-emptying vacuum is currently on sale for $100 off, bringing the price down to $449. Such a big price drop makes this one of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals to date.

If you’re looking for another great deal on a self-emptying robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal is currently on sale for $300 off. This Roomba is enjoying its lowest price tag of the year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Get This Deal Here

Another huge Cyber Monday deal on a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner is $300 off the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum. The price drop brings the iRobot Roomba i7+ down to $699.

Both vacuums empty out their bin contents into their base once they dock, saving you the hassle of having to do it yourself. Not only is it simply more convenient to not have to worry about emptying out the dust bin routinely, it’s also more hygenic as you’ll have less exposure to dust, dirt and other allergens. The Shark bin holds about 30 days of debris, while the iRobot bin holds up to 60. The other main difference is that the Shark’s base is bagless, while the iRobot Roomba i7+ has a bagged base with an anti-allergen seal.

Its self-emptying base is undoubtedly the hallmark feature of this Shark IQ robot vacuum cleaner, but there are several more features for you to enjoy. For starters, the vacuum is WiFi-connected and works with Alexa, so you can simply use your voice to control cleanings and more. The accompanying app also provides controls at your fingertips, so you can schedule and monitor cleanings, target specific rooms and more.

Get This Deal Here

Total home mapping technology allows the vacuum to analyze your home and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for each session. Instead of having to set up boundary markers along the floor, you can simply select which rooms you want the vacuum to clean or avoid.

As any pet parent knows, your home tends to get messy pretty quickly. My Havanese pup doesn’t shed much, but the amount of dirt and dust he tracks in on a daily basis is astounding. Whether your priority is a vacuum that can tackle pet hair or a large quantity of dirt, the Shark IQ R1001AE has you covered. A self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair along the way, so you don’t have to deal with the mess of tangled hair around the brush. This robot vacuum for pets is plenty powerful to pick up large and small debris, whether it’s on hard floors, carpets or something in between.

Get This Deal Here

If you’re interested in more great deals on robot vacuums for pets this Cyber Monday, you’re in luck. Some of the best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair are currently on sale, so don’t hesitate to jump on these great deals.

Save $69 off the iRobot Roomba 675, an entry-level Roomba with WiFi connectivity that’s equally suited for pet hair and carpets.

Score $100 off the iRobot Roomba E5, a robot vacuum cleaner with a three-stage cleaning system that suctions up pet hair and other debris as it goes. The washable dustbin can reduce your exposure to pet hair, dander and other allergens.

Save big with a Black Friday discount of $250 off the iRobot Roomba 960. This powerful Roomba features maximum suction power for carpets and hard floors, and is specifically designed for homes with pets. A high-efficiency filter traps up to 99 percent of all dog and cat allergens.

See Also:

5 Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair