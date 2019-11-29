Black Friday: 50% Off Garmin fēnix 5s GPS Smartwatch

When you’re searching for gifts for the women on your Chistmas list, take advantage of the best Amazon Black Friday deals like this one.

Perfect for the woman who strives to do more, not wear more, the Garmin fenix5s is an ideal smaller-size smartwatch with tons of capabilities to improve both your workout program and track your results. While it has all the smart notifications you’d expect from calls, texts and emails to music and more – we want to highlight some of the real standout features of this watch.

More like an elegant piece of jewelry than most smartwatches, don’t be fooled by that good looking rose gold bezel and sassy white watch band. This small watch means serious business in the way only a Garmin can.

Keep Tabs on Your Heart

Elevate wrist heart technology lets you track your heart health with a simple swipe of your watch face.

“Elevate is Garmin’s optical heart rate technology that the company developed in-house. It continuously tracks your pulse, showing it on the touchscreen display throughout the day and during workout sessions,” says ARSTechnica.

Track Your Stats On The Run

This smartwatch features a super bright, high-resolution screen and LED backlighting assures perfect readability in all weather and light conditions, especially under intense sunlight. The performance widget shows the progress of your workouts and bonus – it also estimates your success. We all need that kind of validation from our little wrist buddy.

Connect With Your Community

Whether you’re looking to tap into your running group or you need to check in at the office, connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to the Garmin Connect online fitness community and complete personalization through free watch faces and apps from the Garmin Connect IQ store.

This watch also features a cool function called training status – a performance monitoring tool that helps you to evaluate your exercise history. It also gives you the tools to know whether you’re training productively and if you’re over-reaching. For anyone who has a tendency to hit it hard when beginning a fitness program, this function’s a lifesaver. It will help you actually push harder and longer, but in a healthier way.

Whoa – who couldn’t use that kind of personalized fitness coaching – especially if you’re training for a special event? and this watch also helps with swim training, skiing, golfing and paddle sports, including stand-up paddle boarding and rowing.

Get Off the Beaten Path

Using the GPS function along with the altimeter, barometer and compass, you can run or hike your way while keeping tabs on elevation, and the potential for bad weather. Great news for those times when you want to get back to your rig before the weather turns south. It also lets your connected community know your exact location in case of an emergency.

One of the things we love most about this smartwatch is its more petite size. Most women want a watch that’s both elegant and efficient. This multitasker is a lot like a woman’s life – constantly on the go, while juggling everything the universe throws your way.

Get this Garming fenix 5s smartwatch for just $299 today, a 50% Black Friday discount off the regular price.

